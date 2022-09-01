Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
nbc15.com
No. 18 Wisconsin blanks Illinois State 38-0
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers defeated Illinois State 38-0 at Camp Randall Stadium. Both times the Badgers saw the end zone in the first half broke records. In the first quarter, safety John Torchio had a 100-yard pick six, which was the longest in school history...
nbc15.com
Season opener is first Badger game featuring the new South End Zone
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first UW Badger football game featured a completed South End Zone at Camp Randall for a VIP fan experience. The recently completed construction project features a seating section with new views and an indoor lounge area with accessible food and beverage. UW Athletics senior associate...
nbc15.com
Ironman Triathlon impacts Madison economy
The Madison Police Department is assessing the results of the Summer Strategic Plan, launched months ago, to address several areas of crime rising in the city. The Wisconsin Badger's season opener against Illinois State marked a new era at Camp Randall. Taste of Madison celebrates its 40th year. Updated: Sep....
nbc15.com
Friday Football Blitz
Nurses at UW Health formally submitted Friday their advanced notice of a three-day strike they plan to hold starting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a statement released by the group. Health agencies work to inform UW-Madison students on abortion access options. Updated: 9 hours ago. Roe v. Wade was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
UWPD releases stats from latest Badger game, showing dozens of citations issued
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department released their statistics following the Wisconsin vs. Illinois State game Saturday night. UWPD issued 19 citations and ejections for underage alcohol consumption. 8 ejections were given for seating issues in the student section, intoxication, alcohol possession, disorderly conduct and tobacco usage.
nbc15.com
Edgewood tops Lake Mills in Friday Football Blitz Week 3
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Week 3 of Friday Football Blitz brings on a match from two teams that started off the night undefeated- Lake Mills and Edgewood. Friday marked being a third of the way through the regular season already. Coaches from both teams said that they were expecting a good match from their opponent.
nbc15.com
South end zone project completed at Camp Randall
Over 70 vendors brought their food, wine, and art products to share what the city and state of Wisconsin has to offer at the 40th annual Taste of Madison. UW Health nurses give official notice of planned strike. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT. |. Nurses at UW...
nbc15.com
Madison police chief details plan to crack down on crime
The Wisconsin Ironman triathlon returns for its 20th year and brings an economic boost to area businesses. The Wisconsin Badger's season opener against Illinois State marked a new era at Camp Randall. Taste of Madison celebrates its 40th year. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT. |. Over 70...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
WisDOT: Flex Lane will not be open for Saturday Badgers game vs Illinois State
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the season opener of Badger football this Saturday, it is sure to be a busy weekend on the roads in Madison. Even so, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the Flex Lane on U.S. 12/18 will remained closed this weekend. DOT said they would be...
nbc15.com
UW-Madison 2022 Homecoming events announced
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It may seem like the school year has just started, but we are only 44 days away from Homecoming, and the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee is inviting everyone to their party. It’s the 112th year of this Madison celebration, and the week-long Homecoming is full of activities...
nbc15.com
Madison roller derby team looking for new home after planned rink demolition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Roller Derby is asking for support from the community while they find a new place to practice following the planned demolition of their own home base. Formerly known as the Mad Rollin’ Dolls, Madison Roller Derby said they have used Fast Forward Roller Rink on...
nbc15.com
UW Health nurses give official notice of planned strike
Health agencies work to inform UW-Madison students on abortion access options. Roe v. Wade was overturned in June and University Health Services Executive Director Jake Baggott says they’re now receiving more questions. Friday Football Blitz preview. Updated: 8 hours ago. A look ahead on week 3 of Friday Football...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Taste of Madison celebrates its 40th year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 70 vendors brought their food, wine, and art products to share what the city and state of Wisconsin has to offer at the 40th annual Taste of Madison. Elmaro Vineyard co-owner and winemaker Laura Roessler was nearly speechless when describing how it felt to bring...
nbc15.com
Man shot on Madison’s south side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries after being shot on Madison’s south side Sunday morning. Madison Police Department arrived on the scene at the 1200 block of Moorland Rd around 11:30 a.m. Police say this is not a random...
nbc15.com
Help your student form new friendships this school year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The new school year means new classmates. For students that struggle with social anxiety, meeting new people and introducing themselves can be scary. SSM Health Behavioral Health Family Therapist Britt Coolman says the best advice parents can give is to hang in there. “The first couple...
nbc15.com
Madison’s LaborFest to hold free COVID-19 vaccine clinic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison residents can get a free COVID-19 vaccine while celebrating Labor Day at LaborFest. Anyone six months and older can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Sept. 5 at the Madison Labor Temple Grounds. The vaccine clinic will be open on the LaborFest grounds from...
nbc15.com
Madison East side home fire causes nearly $125,000 in damages
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire Saturday night that left a home on the east side of Madison with about $125,000 in damages. Firefighters say they responded to the area shortly before 7 p.m., when a neighbor had called after noticing...
nbc15.com
Photo contest: Choose your favorite officer, humane society animal duo
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) is looking for the most “pawfect” picture of the calendar year, and it is asking for the communities help to pick it!. The Rescuers for Recues fundraiser, hosted by HSSW and the City of Janesville, includes a...
nbc15.com
Monroe man cited alleged 2nd OWI offense after colliding with parked vehicle
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man from Monroe was cited his second alleged OWI offense after he drove into a parked vehicle early Sunday, causing his own to flip over and the parked vehicle to collide with a third vehicle. Monroe Police say the man was driving near the...
nbc15.com
Right lane of I-39 SB reopens after vehicle fire near Portage
- A vehicle fire near the city of Portage has shut down the right lane of I-39 going southbound Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported. The fire was reported at approximately 5:38 p.m. near the I-90 interchange. WisDOT estimates the lanes should be clear after one hour. Wisconsin...
Comments / 0