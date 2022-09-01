ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

No. 18 Wisconsin blanks Illinois State 38-0

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers defeated Illinois State 38-0 at Camp Randall Stadium. Both times the Badgers saw the end zone in the first half broke records. In the first quarter, safety John Torchio had a 100-yard pick six, which was the longest in school history...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Season opener is first Badger game featuring the new South End Zone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first UW Badger football game featured a completed South End Zone at Camp Randall for a VIP fan experience. The recently completed construction project features a seating section with new views and an indoor lounge area with accessible food and beverage. UW Athletics senior associate...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Ironman Triathlon impacts Madison economy

The Madison Police Department is assessing the results of the Summer Strategic Plan, launched months ago, to address several areas of crime rising in the city. The Wisconsin Badger's season opener against Illinois State marked a new era at Camp Randall. Taste of Madison celebrates its 40th year. Updated: Sep....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Friday Football Blitz

Nurses at UW Health formally submitted Friday their advanced notice of a three-day strike they plan to hold starting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a statement released by the group. Health agencies work to inform UW-Madison students on abortion access options. Updated: 9 hours ago. Roe v. Wade was...
MADISON, WI
Local
Wisconsin Football
Local
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
College Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
nbc15.com

UWPD releases stats from latest Badger game, showing dozens of citations issued

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department released their statistics following the Wisconsin vs. Illinois State game Saturday night. UWPD issued 19 citations and ejections for underage alcohol consumption. 8 ejections were given for seating issues in the student section, intoxication, alcohol possession, disorderly conduct and tobacco usage.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Edgewood tops Lake Mills in Friday Football Blitz Week 3

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Week 3 of Friday Football Blitz brings on a match from two teams that started off the night undefeated- Lake Mills and Edgewood. Friday marked being a third of the way through the regular season already. Coaches from both teams said that they were expecting a good match from their opponent.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

South end zone project completed at Camp Randall

Over 70 vendors brought their food, wine, and art products to share what the city and state of Wisconsin has to offer at the 40th annual Taste of Madison. UW Health nurses give official notice of planned strike. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT. |. Nurses at UW...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police chief details plan to crack down on crime

The Wisconsin Ironman triathlon returns for its 20th year and brings an economic boost to area businesses. The Wisconsin Badger's season opener against Illinois State marked a new era at Camp Randall. Taste of Madison celebrates its 40th year. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT. |. Over 70...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW-Madison 2022 Homecoming events announced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It may seem like the school year has just started, but we are only 44 days away from Homecoming, and the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee is inviting everyone to their party. It’s the 112th year of this Madison celebration, and the week-long Homecoming is full of activities...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health nurses give official notice of planned strike

Health agencies work to inform UW-Madison students on abortion access options. Roe v. Wade was overturned in June and University Health Services Executive Director Jake Baggott says they’re now receiving more questions. Friday Football Blitz preview. Updated: 8 hours ago. A look ahead on week 3 of Friday Football...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Taste of Madison celebrates its 40th year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 70 vendors brought their food, wine, and art products to share what the city and state of Wisconsin has to offer at the 40th annual Taste of Madison. Elmaro Vineyard co-owner and winemaker Laura Roessler was nearly speechless when describing how it felt to bring...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Man shot on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries after being shot on Madison’s south side Sunday morning. Madison Police Department arrived on the scene at the 1200 block of Moorland Rd around 11:30 a.m. Police say this is not a random...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Help your student form new friendships this school year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The new school year means new classmates. For students that struggle with social anxiety, meeting new people and introducing themselves can be scary. SSM Health Behavioral Health Family Therapist Britt Coolman says the best advice parents can give is to hang in there. “The first couple...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison’s LaborFest to hold free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison residents can get a free COVID-19 vaccine while celebrating Labor Day at LaborFest. Anyone six months and older can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Sept. 5 at the Madison Labor Temple Grounds. The vaccine clinic will be open on the LaborFest grounds from...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison East side home fire causes nearly $125,000 in damages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire Saturday night that left a home on the east side of Madison with about $125,000 in damages. Firefighters say they responded to the area shortly before 7 p.m., when a neighbor had called after noticing...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Right lane of I-39 SB reopens after vehicle fire near Portage

- A vehicle fire near the city of Portage has shut down the right lane of I-39 going southbound Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported. The fire was reported at approximately 5:38 p.m. near the I-90 interchange. WisDOT estimates the lanes should be clear after one hour. Wisconsin...
PORTAGE, WI

