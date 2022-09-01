ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

QPR: Question, Persuade and Refer program saves lives in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several organizations in Southeast Nebraska are joining together to train people on how to save a life. September 4-10th is National Suicide Prevention Week, which is why 20 sessions of QPR Gatekeeper Training are being held across Nebraska. The first session was held at Raymond...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Summer at Branched Oak Lake ends on a high note

MALCOM, Neb. (KLKN)- Branched Oak State Recreation, Neb. (KLKN) – Branched Oak Lake near Malcolm, Nebraska, became known over the summer after multiple tragedies. After one homicide and another mysterious death, it seemed people were concerned about the safety of the lake. After all that tragedy, many are ending...
MALCOLM, NE
klkntv.com

Lied Center previews 2022-2023 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Lied Center for Performing Arts is kicking of their 2022-2023 season on October 2. In the video above, Executive Director Bill Stephan, highlights these upcoming shows:. Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Costume Palooza (September 18 at 4:00 p.m.) Diana Krall (October 2 at 7:00 p.m.) Danny...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Out of state Husker fans make the journey to Memorial Stadium for the first home game of the season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Most Husker fans can agree that the first home game of the season is always a memorable one. With fans traveling far and wide to gather at Memorial Stadium to cheer on their team with the iconic phrase, “Go Big Red,” it is understandable why they are referred to as a “Sea of Red” as they descend upon Lincoln’s University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Children’s Museum offers kids a chance for their own tailgate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thinking of Husker tailgates one might get the idea of parking lots filled with grills and drinks, but that’s not always the case as one Lincoln organization has a tailgate aimed at younger audiences. The Lincoln Children’s Museum opened its doors for another season...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Missing inmate returns to Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community on Thursday, September, 1st and failed to return to the facility. He is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). He returned to NDCS on his own Friday, September 2. Schrage started his sentence...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Farmers use food to keep their cultures alive in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Farmers of various nationalities grow fruits and vegetables in Lincoln. Some sell them at farmers markets, and some of the produce ends up in ethnic stores like the Sara Market. “It makes it feel more like home,” said Sara Almusawy, daughter of the owner of...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska breaks out in second half to defeat North Dakota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After playing in fits and starts in the first half, Nebraska found a rhythm and defeated North Dakota 38-17 on Saturday. Quarterback Casey Thompson found Marcus Washington twice on the Huskers’ first possession, and Anthony Grant ran 19 yards for a touchdown. But Thompson...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Warming up for Labor Day with no rain in sight

Highs across the state varied by about 20 degrees on Sunday. Eastern Nebraska saw mid 80-degree temperatures while the western portions saw triple digits. Higher dew points today in Lincoln compared to yesterday with some cumulus clouds popping up were the only differences from Saturday to Sunday. Lows started in...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Pius X defeats Seward in first meeting in over a decade

SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Pius X played Seward for the first time in over a decade on Friday. The game was held at Concordia University’s field in Seward, the same place the Thunderbolts met the Bluejays in 2011. Seward made a final push, but it wasn’t enough...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln High’s offense shows out in big win over Omaha Northwest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Iowa State commit Beni Ngoyi and the Lincoln High Links defeated the Omaha Northwest Huskies 62-12 on Friday. In the first quarter, Links quarterback Julian Babahavnov hauled toward the end zone in an electric 51-yard run from the senior. Two plays later, Babahavnov threw a...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Waverly earns first victory on the road against Beatrice

BEATRICE, Neb. (KLKN) — The Waverly Vikings traveled to take on the Beatrice Orangemen on Friday, and they’ll go home with a 28-21 win. In the first quarter, Beatrice took advantage of an early mistake by the Vikings offense, scooping up a fumble to kill the drive. Then...
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

One suffers life-threatening injuries in Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person was in critical condition on Monday after a crash in east Lincoln, according to police. An SUV was going north on Cotner Boulevard about 4:20 p.m., when it crashed into a traffic signal box at Holdrege Street, taking out power to the traffic lights.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead near Wymore

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people are dead following a collision four miles south of Wymore Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., Gage County Deputies along with Wymore Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 and Sycamore Road. According to the Gage County Sheriff’s...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Ashland-Greenwood Blue Jays dominant in win over Wahoo Warriors

WAHOO, Neb. (KLKN) – The Ashland-Greenwood Blue Jays dominated the Wahoo Warriors 20-0 on Friday night. The Blue Jays traveled to Wahoo for the game. In the first drive, senior Nathan Upton turned on the jets for a huge 46-yard run, setting up the Blue Jays in the red zone.
WAHOO, NE

