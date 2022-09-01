Read full article on original website
QPR: Question, Persuade and Refer program saves lives in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several organizations in Southeast Nebraska are joining together to train people on how to save a life. September 4-10th is National Suicide Prevention Week, which is why 20 sessions of QPR Gatekeeper Training are being held across Nebraska. The first session was held at Raymond...
Summer at Branched Oak Lake ends on a high note
MALCOM, Neb. (KLKN)- Branched Oak State Recreation, Neb. (KLKN) – Branched Oak Lake near Malcolm, Nebraska, became known over the summer after multiple tragedies. After one homicide and another mysterious death, it seemed people were concerned about the safety of the lake. After all that tragedy, many are ending...
Lied Center previews 2022-2023 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Lied Center for Performing Arts is kicking of their 2022-2023 season on October 2. In the video above, Executive Director Bill Stephan, highlights these upcoming shows:. Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Costume Palooza (September 18 at 4:00 p.m.) Diana Krall (October 2 at 7:00 p.m.) Danny...
Out of state Husker fans make the journey to Memorial Stadium for the first home game of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Most Husker fans can agree that the first home game of the season is always a memorable one. With fans traveling far and wide to gather at Memorial Stadium to cheer on their team with the iconic phrase, “Go Big Red,” it is understandable why they are referred to as a “Sea of Red” as they descend upon Lincoln’s University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus.
Business booms in downtown Lincoln as sea of red returns to Memorial Stadium
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This summer brought record inflation across the country. With the price of gas and groceries skyrocketing, it seemed fewer people wanted to spend their money on a night on the town. “Day-to-day business was a little bit slower,” said Rosie’s general manager Josh Munford. “We...
Lincoln event aims to free a man spending life in prison after someone else confessed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Everyone is invited to a letter writing drive in Lincoln on Monday. It’s aimed at freeing a man who’s been locked up for more than 20 years, even though someone else confessed to the deadly shooting that landed him at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
Children’s Museum offers kids a chance for their own tailgate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thinking of Husker tailgates one might get the idea of parking lots filled with grills and drinks, but that’s not always the case as one Lincoln organization has a tailgate aimed at younger audiences. The Lincoln Children’s Museum opened its doors for another season...
Missing inmate returns to Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community on Thursday, September, 1st and failed to return to the facility. He is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). He returned to NDCS on his own Friday, September 2. Schrage started his sentence...
Farmers use food to keep their cultures alive in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Farmers of various nationalities grow fruits and vegetables in Lincoln. Some sell them at farmers markets, and some of the produce ends up in ethnic stores like the Sara Market. “It makes it feel more like home,” said Sara Almusawy, daughter of the owner of...
Labor Day cruise through Lincoln raising money for survivors of deadly O Street crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A special cruise is underway to help two people injured in the deadly Memorial Day weekend crash on O Street. Midwest Rollers Car Club and Rebels Auto Club are teaming up on Monday in hopes of raising $35,000. The money will be used to help...
Nebraska breaks out in second half to defeat North Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After playing in fits and starts in the first half, Nebraska found a rhythm and defeated North Dakota 38-17 on Saturday. Quarterback Casey Thompson found Marcus Washington twice on the Huskers’ first possession, and Anthony Grant ran 19 yards for a touchdown. But Thompson...
Cheaper, easier parking during Husker home Football games in nearby residences
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Anyone trying to find parking near Memorial stadium during Husker home games know it could take a while, or cost a pretty penny. Whether you are from out of state or a local resident, game day parking can take a hit on both your patience and you wallet.
Warming up for Labor Day with no rain in sight
Highs across the state varied by about 20 degrees on Sunday. Eastern Nebraska saw mid 80-degree temperatures while the western portions saw triple digits. Higher dew points today in Lincoln compared to yesterday with some cumulus clouds popping up were the only differences from Saturday to Sunday. Lows started in...
Lincoln Pius X defeats Seward in first meeting in over a decade
SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Pius X played Seward for the first time in over a decade on Friday. The game was held at Concordia University’s field in Seward, the same place the Thunderbolts met the Bluejays in 2011. Seward made a final push, but it wasn’t enough...
Lincoln High’s offense shows out in big win over Omaha Northwest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Iowa State commit Beni Ngoyi and the Lincoln High Links defeated the Omaha Northwest Huskies 62-12 on Friday. In the first quarter, Links quarterback Julian Babahavnov hauled toward the end zone in an electric 51-yard run from the senior. Two plays later, Babahavnov threw a...
Waverly earns first victory on the road against Beatrice
BEATRICE, Neb. (KLKN) — The Waverly Vikings traveled to take on the Beatrice Orangemen on Friday, and they’ll go home with a 28-21 win. In the first quarter, Beatrice took advantage of an early mistake by the Vikings offense, scooping up a fumble to kill the drive. Then...
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person was in critical condition on Monday after a crash in east Lincoln, according to police. An SUV was going north on Cotner Boulevard about 4:20 p.m., when it crashed into a traffic signal box at Holdrege Street, taking out power to the traffic lights.
Man shot multiple times in a McDonald’s parking lot, according to Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say a man was shot multiple times in a McDonald’s parking lot Monday morning. The shooting was reported at the location near 48th and Vine Streets just after 3:30 a.m. Officers found a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds near the drive-thru.
Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead near Wymore
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people are dead following a collision four miles south of Wymore Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., Gage County Deputies along with Wymore Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 and Sycamore Road. According to the Gage County Sheriff’s...
Ashland-Greenwood Blue Jays dominant in win over Wahoo Warriors
WAHOO, Neb. (KLKN) – The Ashland-Greenwood Blue Jays dominated the Wahoo Warriors 20-0 on Friday night. The Blue Jays traveled to Wahoo for the game. In the first drive, senior Nathan Upton turned on the jets for a huge 46-yard run, setting up the Blue Jays in the red zone.
