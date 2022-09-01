Read full article on original website
Appleton Firefighters respond to two Labor Day incidents
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was sent to the hospital and one family is without a home following a string of fires in the City of Appleton on Monday. Around 1:00 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was sent for a smoke alarm sounding in an apartment unit on the 3000 Block of South Chain Drive. The first arriving crew located the apartment unit and gained access through an unlocked patio door.
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’
(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
Children make kites at Kites over Lake Michigan festival
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – At the Kites over Lake Michigan Festival, kids had the opportunity to make their own kite and fly it. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, volunteers helped children assemble their kites. One of the volunteers, Paw Bowden says, “It’s something fun to...
Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
UPDATE: Lanes have reopened on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls after a crash
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls. Authorities say that all lanes have now been reopened. The crash took just under an hour to clear. Original Story: All lanes blocked...
Culvert replacement closes Marinette Co. road on Sept. 6
LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – County Trunk Highway W (CTH W) in Marinette County will be closed starting September 6th due to a culvert replacement. According to the Marinette County Highway Department, starting Tuesday, a culvert replacement will take place on CTH W from CTH P to Beech Road in the Town of Lake.
UW-Green Bay welcomes students back to campus
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin Green Bay welcomed a potentially record-breaking number of students to campus on Saturday. UW-Green Bay Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kathleen Burns said they are projecting 10,000 students for the fall semester across their four campuses (Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marinette, Sheboygan). The university has seen an increase in enrollment for six straight years while other U-W system schools have seen enrollment go down.
Greater Green Bay Labor Council hosts 22nd annual Labor Day Picnic
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Labor Council is hosting their 22nd annual Labor Day Picnic, the council says a picnic is a great way to celebrate the day. Steve McFarlane the president of the Greater Green Bay Labor Council says, “It’s the holiday of the year for the labor council.”
Hit the Trails 5k Run/3k Walk for the kids, this Saturday in Suamico
(WFRV) – It’s time to hit the trails with an inaugural event that raises money for youth programs. Jim Morrison and Tom Binish visited Local 5 Live with details on the Choose Health & Happiness 5k Run/3k Walk from the Howard Suamico Optimist Club. Details from their Facebook...
Oshkosh police investigating death of a pedestrian hit by train
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train. Officers say that the incident happened near the area of Pioneer Drive just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old man. If...
Person on scooter hit by vehicle in Fond du Lac, officers seek information
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A person who was on a scooter was struck by a vehicle in Fond du Lac on Friday, and was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, they are still trying to identify the person who was driving the scooter.
Incident in Green Bay causes power outages and road closure, pole damaged
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle incident on Green Bay’s west side has caused power outages and road closures. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident occurred near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street. Officers say that a ‘power pole’ was damaged and officers are expecting...
Sputnikfest this Saturday in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Sputnik landed in Manitowoc – and you can too. Greg Vadney from the Rahr-West Art Museum gives Local 5 Live viewers details on this fun and funky festival happening this Saturday. Sputnikfest is Saturday, September 10 from Noon – 9 pm on the grounds of the...
Inmate escapes Brown Co. Jail on Labor Day, possibly due to argument with girlfriend
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate has escaped from the Brown County Jail and Wisconsin deputies are asking the public for help in finding him or information about his girlfriend. According to a release, inmate Justin Dietrich escaped around 10:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. Brown County deputies...
Bluegrass Under the Pines celebrates 15 years in Mishicot
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – In Mishicot, the 15th annual “Bluegrass Under the Pines” craft show was in full swing. The event was held at Kronforst Farms and invited guests to browse through tons of local businesses’ amazing creations as well as shake their hips and tap their feet to some groovy music.
Historic landmark in Manitowoc County gets rededicated after turning 100 years old
MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – The St. Nazianz American Legion Post 447 rededicated the Town of Meeme’s Liberty Pole on Monday. The pole is over a century old and was named a historical landmark back in 1974. “The significance of the pole is that it represents freedom and liberty,”...
Community fest offers last bit of summer fun for Howard kids
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV)- Organizers of the Village of Howard’s firework show and community festival aimed to give families a fun way to end their summer. The festival included live music, an assortment of food trucks, face painting, balloon artists for the kids- and of course fireworks once it got dark out.
Man trying to evade FDL police jumps from balcony
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – In an unsuccessful attempt to escape from the police, an 18-year-old man jumped from a second-floor balcony in Fond du Lac county. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers worked together to arrest 18-year-old Devin Schmitz who was wanted for Fleeing/Eluding, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Operating a Vehicle Without Consent.
Meet Top Cat, an affectionate tabby plus the Door County Pet Walk this Saturday
(WFRV) – Could Top Cat be your new best friend? This handsome tabby is an affectionate lap cat looking for a new loving home at the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus. He’s 8 years old and still has plenty of pep in step!. Top Cat enjoys a...
Brown County Drug Task Force seizes over $20k worth of fentanyl and meth in Pulaski, 3 suspects in custody
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation led the Brown County Drug Task Force to Pulaski where over $20 thousand worth of fentanyl and Methamphetamine were seized. According to the Pulaski Police Department, the Drug Task Force seized over 70 grams of fentanyl, over 330 grams of meth, $13,000 in cash, and a handgun. The drugs combine for roughly $23,000 in street value.
