Last Labor Day, Lincoln’s car club members spent their afternoon cruising around town for the man many knew only as Mr. Rod. Before his death a month earlier, Rodney Phelps had been a galvanizing fixture in the city’s hot rod community since the ’50s, active in the Roadrunners, Nomads, Nifty Fifties, Rebels and the Nebraska Rod and Custom Association, and an organizer of the ecumenical Sonic and Culver’s cruise nights, where all were welcome.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO