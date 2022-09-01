ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Lied Center previews 2022-2023 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Lied Center for Performing Arts is kicking of their 2022-2023 season on October 2. In the video above, Executive Director Bill Stephan, highlights these upcoming shows:. Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Costume Palooza (September 18 at 4:00 p.m.) Diana Krall (October 2 at 7:00 p.m.) Danny...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Summer at Branched Oak Lake ends on a high note

MALCOM, Neb. (KLKN)- Branched Oak State Recreation, Neb. (KLKN) – Branched Oak Lake near Malcolm, Nebraska, became known over the summer after multiple tragedies. After one homicide and another mysterious death, it seemed people were concerned about the safety of the lake. After all that tragedy, many are ending...
MALCOLM, NE
doniphanherald.com

The history at the end of the tunnel in Omaha

On 50th Street between Grover and F Streets is a tunnel. A time tunnel, if you will, that takes us back to the horse and buggy, the Iron Horse, the “Awful Tunnel” and its shoofly detour. All run through the story of the Union Pacific Railroad’s Lane Cutoff,...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Kearney Hub

'The worst traumatic thing:' Labor Day cruise fundraises for Lincoln teens hurt in O Street crowd crash

Last Labor Day, Lincoln’s car club members spent their afternoon cruising around town for the man many knew only as Mr. Rod. Before his death a month earlier, Rodney Phelps had been a galvanizing fixture in the city’s hot rod community since the ’50s, active in the Roadrunners, Nomads, Nifty Fifties, Rebels and the Nebraska Rod and Custom Association, and an organizer of the ecumenical Sonic and Culver’s cruise nights, where all were welcome.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
CASS COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Pub#Mexican Food#Hunger#Charity#The Food Bank#Amigos Kings Classic
WOWT

Missing Lincoln inmate returns to facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who was missing from a Lincoln correctional facility has returned. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Kelcey Schrage, 32, returned to the facility on his own Friday. Schrage allegedly didn’t return back to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job in...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Early Labor Day Surprise For Omaha Woman

An Omaha woman calls 911 early this morning reporting she got home to find an intoxicated man with cowboy boots asleep on her living room sofa. On social media, the woman says the doors were locked, and the man took the screen off and opened a window to get into the house.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Children’s Museum offers kids a chance for their own tailgate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thinking of Husker tailgates one might get the idea of parking lots filled with grills and drinks, but that’s not always the case as one Lincoln organization has a tailgate aimed at younger audiences. The Lincoln Children’s Museum opened its doors for another season...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms

(Lincoln) -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
1011now.com

Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Farmers use food to keep their cultures alive in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Farmers of various nationalities grow fruits and vegetables in Lincoln. Some sell them at farmers markets, and some of the produce ends up in ethnic stores like the Sara Market. “It makes it feel more like home,” said Sara Almusawy, daughter of the owner of...
LINCOLN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Actor Bradley Whitford makes Nebraska City genealogical connection

Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor Nathan Tye appeared...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Out of state Husker fans make the journey to Memorial Stadium for the first home game of the season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Most Husker fans can agree that the first home game of the season is always a memorable one. With fans traveling far and wide to gather at Memorial Stadium to cheer on their team with the iconic phrase, “Go Big Red,” it is understandable why they are referred to as a “Sea of Red” as they descend upon Lincoln’s University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy