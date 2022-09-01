Read full article on original website
Business booms in downtown Lincoln as sea of red returns to Memorial Stadium
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This summer brought record inflation across the country. With the price of gas and groceries skyrocketing, it seemed fewer people wanted to spend their money on a night on the town. “Day-to-day business was a little bit slower,” said Rosie’s general manager Josh Munford. “We...
Lied Center previews 2022-2023 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Lied Center for Performing Arts is kicking of their 2022-2023 season on October 2. In the video above, Executive Director Bill Stephan, highlights these upcoming shows:. Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Costume Palooza (September 18 at 4:00 p.m.) Diana Krall (October 2 at 7:00 p.m.) Danny...
Summer at Branched Oak Lake ends on a high note
MALCOM, Neb. (KLKN)- Branched Oak State Recreation, Neb. (KLKN) – Branched Oak Lake near Malcolm, Nebraska, became known over the summer after multiple tragedies. After one homicide and another mysterious death, it seemed people were concerned about the safety of the lake. After all that tragedy, many are ending...
The history at the end of the tunnel in Omaha
On 50th Street between Grover and F Streets is a tunnel. A time tunnel, if you will, that takes us back to the horse and buggy, the Iron Horse, the “Awful Tunnel” and its shoofly detour. All run through the story of the Union Pacific Railroad’s Lane Cutoff,...
Labor Day cruise through Lincoln raising money for survivors of deadly O Street crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A special cruise is underway to help two people injured in the deadly Memorial Day weekend crash on O Street. Midwest Rollers Car Club and Rebels Auto Club are teaming up on Monday in hopes of raising $35,000. The money will be used to help...
'The worst traumatic thing:' Labor Day cruise fundraises for Lincoln teens hurt in O Street crowd crash
Last Labor Day, Lincoln’s car club members spent their afternoon cruising around town for the man many knew only as Mr. Rod. Before his death a month earlier, Rodney Phelps had been a galvanizing fixture in the city’s hot rod community since the ’50s, active in the Roadrunners, Nomads, Nifty Fifties, Rebels and the Nebraska Rod and Custom Association, and an organizer of the ecumenical Sonic and Culver’s cruise nights, where all were welcome.
Deceased man found in tent at Platte River State Park
In a news release, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann announced the discovery of a deceased man in a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville.
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
Missing Lincoln inmate returns to facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who was missing from a Lincoln correctional facility has returned. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Kelcey Schrage, 32, returned to the facility on his own Friday. Schrage allegedly didn’t return back to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job in...
Early Labor Day Surprise For Omaha Woman
An Omaha woman calls 911 early this morning reporting she got home to find an intoxicated man with cowboy boots asleep on her living room sofa. On social media, the woman says the doors were locked, and the man took the screen off and opened a window to get into the house.
Children’s Museum offers kids a chance for their own tailgate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thinking of Husker tailgates one might get the idea of parking lots filled with grills and drinks, but that’s not always the case as one Lincoln organization has a tailgate aimed at younger audiences. The Lincoln Children’s Museum opened its doors for another season...
Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms
(Lincoln) -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project...
Man shot multiple times in a McDonald’s parking lot, according to Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say a man was shot multiple times in a McDonald’s parking lot Monday morning. The shooting was reported at the location near 48th and Vine Streets just after 3:30 a.m. Officers found a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds near the drive-thru.
Omaha restaurant holds 'Princess and Superheros' themed breakfast on Sunday
The family-themed breakfast joint named OVER EASY spent the Sunday before Labor Day treating Omaha kids to some sweet and savory breakfast items themed after both superheroes and princesses.
Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
Cheaper, easier parking during Husker home Football games in nearby residences
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Anyone trying to find parking near Memorial stadium during Husker home games know it could take a while, or cost a pretty penny. Whether you are from out of state or a local resident, game day parking can take a hit on both your patience and you wallet.
Farmers use food to keep their cultures alive in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Farmers of various nationalities grow fruits and vegetables in Lincoln. Some sell them at farmers markets, and some of the produce ends up in ethnic stores like the Sara Market. “It makes it feel more like home,” said Sara Almusawy, daughter of the owner of...
Actor Bradley Whitford makes Nebraska City genealogical connection
Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor Nathan Tye appeared...
Out of state Husker fans make the journey to Memorial Stadium for the first home game of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Most Husker fans can agree that the first home game of the season is always a memorable one. With fans traveling far and wide to gather at Memorial Stadium to cheer on their team with the iconic phrase, “Go Big Red,” it is understandable why they are referred to as a “Sea of Red” as they descend upon Lincoln’s University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus.
Skyrocketing absenteeism in Nebraska schools worries teachers, hampers learning
In mid-August, Rhonda Mueller welcomed her 26th class to Elliott Elementary School in central Lincoln. As her new crop of fifth graders filed into the room, she checked off names and listened to the students’ excited back-to-school chatter. The bell rang, and Mueller gazed at her students, arranged in...
