ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare County, MI

Local Recovery Network Holds Vigil on International Overdose Awareness Day

By Zachariah Wheaton
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5Fb0_0hdROFYh00

Overdoses continue to rise across the Country and Clare County is no different.

According to the CDC there has been a 28-percent increase in overdose deaths in the past year. In that same time overdose deaths have doubled in Clare County.

In response the Ten 16 Wellness and Recovery Network held a vigil Wednesday night remembering those that have lost their lives to addiction and raising awareness about help people can get locally.

The Community Engagement Manager, Rene Amyotte, says the rise in overdoses is very concerning and hopes Wednesday’s vigil raises

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYmZY_0hdROFYh00

awareness.

“It’s very important that we raise awareness, it’s very important that we reduce the stigma that goes with people having addiction. And just trying to let the community know that this is a safe place for them to come and receive services or just receive support,” Amyotte explains.

In 2019, Clare County saw 32 overdoses with five resulting in death. The following year saw 48 overdoses and ten deaths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Sjmg_0hdROFYh00

“Those are reported overdoses. There’s a big difference in numbers. Most overdose deaths go unreported so I’m sure that number is way higher,” Amyotee claims.

Wednesday’s vigil featured stories from folks recovering from addiction or people who lost a loved one from an overdose. Amyotte says she hopes Wednesday’s vigil helps break the stigma surrounding addiction and makes a difference in Clare County.

“Get the message across to families that this is a safe place. That you are not alone, that there are other people going through the same journey that you are. And to just offer that safe space for someone to share their story,” Amyotee says.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Missing Gratiot Co. man found safe

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff says that a man missing since Friday has been found safe. 72-year-old Carl Bradburn went missing from the Ithaca AFC home. He was wearing a t-shirt and bleu sweatpants. The Gratiot County Sheriff said in a Facebook post they were grateful for...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Rescue efforts underway for stranded Great Dane

Since Monday, Clare Animal Control Officer Bob Dodson has been trying to rescue a Great Dane stranded on an island in Cranberry Lake in Hayes Township near Harrison. Catching the dog has been difficult. The area she is wandering in is “about the size of five football fields, Dodson said. It is surrounded by marsh and low muddy land except for the center of the area which is higher, he said. He believes the brown and white Great Dane slipped her collar, running away and swimming across a canal to reach the island where she is stranded. He urged anyone who happens to spot her to take pictures and call the Animal Shelter.
HARRISON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clare County, MI
Clare County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
MLive

Man injures self on auger while cleaning Auburn grain bin, flown to Flint hospital

AUBURN, MI — After falling into an auger at an Auburn grain facility and suffering a severe injury, a local man was airlifted to a Flint hospital. About 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ittner Bean and Grain, 301 Park St., to assist EMS personnel, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 44-year-old man had been cleaning a grain bin when he slipped and fell, striking an auger within the bin, the sheriff said.
AUBURN, MI
wsgw.com

Driver Strikes Deer; Dies In Crash

Sunday morning (September 4th) just before seven, two motorists on their way to work came across a wrecked car in the ditch along M 53 just south of Hunter Road in Huron County’s Dwight Township. After stopping to check things out, they found that the lone occupant driver had been ejected and was lying deceased near the car.
HURON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Park officials: Weekend brings busy holiday travel, packed campground

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - As Labor Day weekend begins, campers are packing Bay City State Park. “The last few years it has been really hard to get into campgrounds. Especially state campgrounds,” said Jason Mulcahy, a camper. “We’re out for fellowship, family and friends getting together and eating.”
BAY CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Overdose Deaths#Cdc#Vigil#Country
WNEM

Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
The Saginaw News

Midland man, 26, killed in crash

Update: The man was identified as Miles P. Hooper, police said. A 26-year-old Midland man died in a crash overnight. Two drivers going to work found the wreckage of a crash around 6:48 a.m., Sept. 4, on M-53, south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township. The man was vacationing in the Port Austin area with his family, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Detroit man, California woman caught with meth in northern Michigan

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he was caught with meth and heroin in northern Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle on Lake Street near Cass in Cadillac around 1:40 a.m. June 19. Police said both the driver, John Evart Adair, 40, and the passenger, Rebecca Lea-Ann Hill, 30, from Santa Cruz, Calif. had methamphetamine.
DETROIT, MI
Morning Sun

Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot

An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
ALMA, MI
9&10 News

Boil Water Advisory Lifted for City of Mt. Pleasant

The boil water advisory for the City of Mt. Pleasant has been lifted on Sunday. The city says the city’s water supply has successfully completed two rounds of testing and all samples have passed. Residents may notice a chlorine smell in their water due to the Department of Environment,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
9&10 News

MSP: Harrison Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Chippewa Township House

Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old Harrison woman crashed her vehicle into a Chippewa Township house early Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on South Shepherd Road north of Pickard Street in Isabella County. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling north on South Shepherd Road, left...
HARRISON, MI
9&10 News

Fire Destroys RV at Houghton Lake Craft Show

A motorhome caught fire Saturday morning in the parking lot of Houghton Lake High School. This was during the North Central Arts Council’s annual Labor Day weekend craft show. Roscommon Township Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:30 Saturday morning. The fire could be seen from across...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
wsgw.com

Man Dies After Crash in Isabella County

One person is dead and two other injured after a Friday crash in Isabella County. Police say the crash occurred around 12:35 p.m. when a white, 2010 Ford EcoSport failed to yield to a black, 2011 GMC Terrain at a traffic light at Broadway and Summerton roads. One of the vehicles was forced off the road and crashed into a garage, damaging the building and a vehicle inside it. No one was home at the time.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy