Local Recovery Network Holds Vigil on International Overdose Awareness Day

Overdoses continue to rise across the Country and Clare County is no different.

According to the CDC there has been a 28-percent increase in overdose deaths in the past year. In that same time overdose deaths have doubled in Clare County.

In response the Ten 16 Wellness and Recovery Network held a vigil Wednesday night remembering those that have lost their lives to addiction and raising awareness about help people can get locally.

The Community Engagement Manager, Rene Amyotte, says the rise in overdoses is very concerning and hopes Wednesday’s vigil raises

awareness.

“It’s very important that we raise awareness, it’s very important that we reduce the stigma that goes with people having addiction. And just trying to let the community know that this is a safe place for them to come and receive services or just receive support,” Amyotte explains.

In 2019, Clare County saw 32 overdoses with five resulting in death. The following year saw 48 overdoses and ten deaths.

“Those are reported overdoses. There’s a big difference in numbers. Most overdose deaths go unreported so I’m sure that number is way higher,” Amyotee claims.

Wednesday’s vigil featured stories from folks recovering from addiction or people who lost a loved one from an overdose. Amyotte says she hopes Wednesday’s vigil helps break the stigma surrounding addiction and makes a difference in Clare County.

“Get the message across to families that this is a safe place. That you are not alone, that there are other people going through the same journey that you are. And to just offer that safe space for someone to share their story,” Amyotee says.