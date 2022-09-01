Read full article on original website
NFL
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says RB James Robinson (Achilles) will play Sunday vs. Commanders
James Robinson's road back from a torn Achilles leads directly to Week 1. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Monday that Robinson will "definitely" play in Jacksonville's Week 1 game at Washington on Sunday. Fans shouldn't expect Robinson to see a full workload in Week 1. Pederson told reporters...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Sept. 4
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. S Jordan Poyer (elbow) returned to the practice field without a non-contact jersey for the first time on Sunday, and told reporters afterward that he's "ready to play" in Sept. 8's season opener versus the Rams. Poyer missed several weeks of practice after hyperextending his elbow early in training camp and the team had cautiously held him out ever since. Coach Sean McDermott also said Sunday that Poyer is "trending in the right direction" and he'd be surprised if Poyer wasn't ready to go.
NFL
Steelers list Mitch Trubisky No. 1 on depth chart; QB also named a team captain
Mitchell Trubisky appears to be the Steelers' starter for the first game of a new era in Pittsburgh. The five-year veteran appeared atop the quarterback order on the Steelers' unofficial depth chart, which the team released Monday afternoon, meaning he's in line to serve as QB1 for Pittsburgh's season opener in Cincinnati.
NFL
Commanders hire four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan as assistant defensive line coach
Ryan Kerrigan returned to Washington to complete his football denouement. He won't have to go far to find his start in coaching. Kerrigan, the four-time Pro Bowler from Purdue, has been named assistant defensive line coach for the Washington Commanders, the team announced on Monday. Kerrigan's addition helps fill a...
NFL
Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning could return by early November following foot surgery
In a surprise twist, Trevor Penning's rookie season might not be finished after all. The Saints received good news following Penning's foot surgery: The rookie tackle has a chance to be ready to return by early November, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. At the least, Penning should be able to practice by that point. At the most, he could end up being able to contribute in game action in a potentially valuable role.
Reporter: Chase Elliott was refusing to go to care center
Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday. Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into turn 1 of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.
NFL
Jets head coach Robert Saleh says QB Zach Wilson (knee) has chance to start Sunday vs. Ravens
The Jets are not rushing Zach Wilson back to the field, but he still might return in time for Week 1 anyway. Wilson went through a workout on Monday and has a chance to be ready to start in Sunday's regular-season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday. Saleh added he will make a final decision on the Week 1 starter on Wednesday.
NFL
Giants OC Mike Kafka, not HC Brian Daboll, to call plays during 2022 season
Mike Kafka's offseason, training camp and preseason audition has earned him a new job for 2022: play-caller. The Giants will enter the regular season with Kafka in charge of the offense, head coach Brian Daboll announced Monday. Kafka, the Giants' offensive coordinator, spent much of the offseason getting comfortable in...
NFL
Rams' Cooper Kupp still looking to improve: 'The name of the game is being bigger, stronger, faster'
In achieving the wide receiving triple crown, Cooper Kupp proved himself as one of the best offensive weapons in the NFL last season. The Rams star wideout has since been looking to improve himself even further as he approaches the follow-up to his historic campaign. Joining The Rich Eisen Show...
NFL
2022 AFC win-total projections: Ravens win North; Patriots, Raiders, Steelers miss playoffs
Analytics expert Cynthia Frelund took data from the past 10 NFL campaigns to create historical references for personnel, scheme and matchups, identifying factors that are proven to lead to wins (or losses). She vetted the correlations with a bunch of real football people (e.g., coaches) and had her math checked out by real math people (e.g., PhDs) to make sure the model reflected reality as much as possible. Then she compared this season's personnel, schemes and matchups -- with the vetted mathematical weightings -- and simulated the season to produce a ceiling, floor and projected win total for all 32 teams. The ceiling-to-floor range is something to home in on -- a big discrepancy means the team is projected to play in more close games.
NFL
2022 NFC win-total projections: Packers, Buccaneers, Rams continue reign; Eagles take East
Analytics expert Cynthia Frelund took data from the past 10 NFL campaigns to create historical references for personnel, scheme and matchups, identifying factors that are proven to lead to wins (or losses). She vetted the correlations with a bunch of real football people (e.g., coaches) and had her math checked out by real math people (e.g., PhDs) to make sure the model reflected reality as much as possible. Then she compared this season's personnel, schemes and matchups -- with the vetted mathematical weightings -- and simulated the season to produce a ceiling, floor and projected win total for all 32 teams. The ceiling-to-floor range is something to home in on -- a big discrepancy means the team is projected to play in more close games.
NFL
NFL International Combine returns to London in October
The National Football League International Combine heads to London for the second consecutive year. Mirrored after the annual NFL Combine staged in the United States, the invitational scouting showcase is designed to discover and evaluate potential NFL talent globally. Forty-four athletes will be selected to participate in a series of tests in front of NFL evaluators at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 3-4. "Hosting the International Combine in London for the second year provides tremendous exposure for our great game," said Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Football Development. "The Combine allows us to evaluate new talent globally, shine a spotlight on our sport and provide an opportunity for participants to compete at the highest level."
NFL
Bills QB Josh Allen not focused on what ifs ahead of 2022 season: 'You can't live looking in the past'
Seven days from now, the first Sunday of the 2022 regular season will be fully underway. But first, the defending-champion Los Angeles Rams will raise their Super Bowl banner during the NFL's opening night while playing host to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8. "Going to play the defending...
