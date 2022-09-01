Victoria Azarenka believes tennis must do more to stamp out inappropriate relationships between male coaches and female players.It has been an open secret within the sport for years that many such situations occur, and Pam Shriver went public earlier this year with the revelation that she was involved with former coach Don Candy when she was a teenager.French player Fiona Ferro, meanwhile, has accused her former coach Pierre Bouteyre of rape and sexual assault, with the case now the subject of legal proceedings.If I had a daughter, I would have a question would she want to play tennis, that would...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO