Haga SA Industria e Comercio is a Brazil-based company primarily involved in the manufacture of iron and metal articles. The Company is engaged in the production, sale and export of locks, keys, hinges and padlocks for construction sector, as well as for marine, industrial and furniture industries. Haga sells its products under the brand name Haga. The Company’s products are organizes in various lines, such as Design, Inox, Futura, Classic, Standard and Colonial, among others. The Company has its industrial facilities in the city of Nova Friburgo, which is located in the state of Rio de Janeiro. As of December 31, 2011, its subsidiary was Fullmetal Industria e Comercio SA. On March 19, 2012, the Company's bakrupcy process was ended and all the liabilities were declared extinguished.

