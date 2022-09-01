ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13News Now

Virginia Tech confirms locker room theft at S.B Ballard

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are now involved after Virginia Tech confirmed items were stolen from their locker room following the much anticipated matchup against Old Dominion Friday night. "The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items missing from the Virginia Tech locker room following the football game against...
NORFOLK, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech player apologizes for hitting fan after ODU game

It was a rough night Friday as Hokies battled it out on the grid iron against Old Dominion University. ODU won 20-17. Tight-end Connor Blumrick offers an apology for hitting a fan at the ODU game. Blumrick’s statement via Twitter:. “I would like to sincerely apologize to ODU and...
NORFOLK, VA
WDBJ7.com

Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room after football game at ODU

NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Efforts are underway to recover property from the Virginia Tech football locker room Friday night in Norfolk while the team was there for its matchup against Old Dominion. Virginia Tech released the following statement regarding the case:. The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items...
BLACKSBURG, VA
13newsnow.com

Hampton holds off late Howard rally, wins 31-28

HAMPTON, Va. — Jadakis Bonds and Darran Butts each had a touchdown catch and Hampton won its season opener with a 31-28 victory over Howard on Saturday night. Christopher Zellous had a touchdown run from inside the red zone and Bonds made a two-handed, over-the-shoulder catch while crossing the goal line, giving Hampton a 14-6 lead with 11 seconds remaining before halftime.
HAMPTON, VA
obxtoday.com

Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck

At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
DUCK, NC
princessanneindy.com

A young farm grows on a cozy suburban lot in Virginia Beach

SALEM — David Kerr dreams of becoming a farmer, and he’s not going to let a little thing like a lack of land get in his way. Kerr’s house, located in a suburban community, is instantly recognizable because he’s the only one with a crop of kale growing in the front yard. Around back, he has a summer vegetable garden, but his main stock in trade right now is microgreens.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

