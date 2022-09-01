Read full article on original website
Philberto V
4d ago
Addiction recovery is an extremely long, hard path that most find impossible to maintain. Every day is a struggle, and the little bumps can feel impossible to get past without your preferred crutch. But it is possible, many are successful, just remember no one os perfect, you may slip & fall occasionally, but pick yourself up, continue to try, and don't let anyone devalue your best efforts. Good luck to all in recovery.
