WCVB
DA candidate Ricardo Arroyo to file ethics complaint against incumbent Kevin Hayden
BOSTON — Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo is planning to file an ethics complaint against his opponent in the Democratic primary race for Suffolk County District Attorney, incumbent Kevin Hayden, just days before the election. Arroyo has also renewed his calls for an independent investigation into how documents detailing...
WCVB
Man arrested in Boston City Hall scuffle says he was acting in self-defense
BOSTON — One day after a Boston City Council meeting took a heated turn, a judge set bail for the man who was arrested following a scuffle inside City Hall. Shawn Nelson, 43, is being held on $500 bail following his appearance in court. Nelson's attorney said his client acted in self-defense because he was assaulted and his phone was stolen.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts drug dealer accused of selling what victim thought was cocaine before death
A Massachusetts man is facing charges of manslaughter and distribution of a class A substance in connection with the March 2022 overdose death of a 36-year-old woman, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. The charges against 31-year-old Jonathan Delacruz were filed Friday. He is accused of...
Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Ayanna Pressley, Mayor Michelle Wu rescind endorsements of Ricardo Arroyo for D.A.
"Whoever is elected will have significant work to restore the trust of our residents," Michelle Wu said. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and U.S. senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey on Wednesday all rescinded their endorsements of Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo in the Democratic primary for Suffolk County district attorney.
Marine veteran among 2 killed in Dorchester triple-shooting
BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating an early morning shooting that killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester. Ryan Diauto was sleeping at his friend’s house on Melbourne Street in Dorchester when he heard shots fired right outside around 3:00 a.m. Sunday. “When I was...
WCVB
Marine veteran among 2 killed in triple shooting in Boston neighborhood, family says
BOSTON — A U.S. Marine Corps veteran is one of two men who were killed in a triple shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to family members of the victim. Boston police said the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 26 Melbourne St. Relatives...
Massachusetts Corrections Officer Fighting For Life After Brutal Prison Attack
A Massachusetts corrections officer is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked by an inmate while on duty, sources tell Daily Voice. Officer Matthew Tidman, age 36, was attacked by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley in Shirley on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tidman is now in a coma where he remains in critical condition, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf says.
NECN
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
WCVB
Transgender pride flag at Massachusetts church burned, destroyed
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Police in the Massachusetts town of Brookline are searching for the person who destroyed a transgender pride flag at a local church. United Parish in Brookline, located at 210 Harvard St., shared that the trans pride flag on its front lawn was recently burned. Acting Brookline...
NECN
House Gutted In New Hampshire Explosion Was Home to Two Teachers
The house that was gutted by a fire and explosion in southern New Hampshire earlier this week was the home of two teachers, according to the Nashua Teachers' Union. The teachers' union told NBC10 Boston that it's holding a donation drive and collection, and has already raised over $10,000 for John and Laura Finocchiaro. The two teachers are husband and wife, and both teach in Nashua, according to the union.
whdh.com
22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts woman’s death while vacationing in Maine ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WLNE) — The death of a Dighton, Massachusetts, woman at a Maine vacation home in February has been ruled a homicide, officials said Thursday. Jennifer Lingard, 41, was vacationing at her family’s home in Lovell with her two young kids, who were unharmed. Maine State Police...
Woman shot on Savin Street in Roxbury leaves neighborhood shaken
ROXBURY, Mass. — Boston Police have a “person of interest” in custody after a woman was shot in Roxbury on Thursday afternoon. “They blocked off this street and that’s when a lot of cruisers came in,” said Geo Costomiris who runs The Center for Teen Empowerment on the corner of Warren Street.
Steamship Authority employee assaulted by customer in Ferry parking lot on Cape Cod
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A parking lot attendant working for the Steamship Authority was assaulted by a customer Thursday night while working at a Falmouth Ferry boat parking lot. The employee was stationed outside of the Palmer Avenue Parking Lot just after 6:00 p.m. to direct customers to park at the Authority’s secondary lot on Thomas B. Landers Road because the Palmer lot was full.
Police: Two deceased after fatal motorcycle crash in Bedford, N.H.
Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred in Bedford, New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. According to Bedford Police Chief John J. Bryfonski, members of the police and fire departments responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on South River Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene,...
Worcester man accused of manslaughter in woman’s overdose death
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man who’s accused of selling drugs to a woman that died of an overdose is now facing a charge of manslaughter in her death. The charges against Jonathan Delacruz, 31, were filed in Worcester District Court Friday, according to a statement from the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.
41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
WCVB
Stop by Boston's West End Museum to see the complete transformation of what was once a strong immigrant community
The West End Museum is a neighborhood museum dedicated to preserving the history and culture of the West End of Boston. In 2013, The Boxer Hotel sprung up in an old flat-iron building on Merrimac Street in Boston’s West End.
WCVB
Husband stabbed wife to death before committing suicide in Hyannis home, officials say
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A murder-suicide is under investigation after police were called early Friday to a home in Hyannis, Massachusetts. The Barnstable Police Department responded just before 3 a.m. to the home on Murray Way after receiving a call reporting an assault inside the home. "Upon arrival they found...
