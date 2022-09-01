ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

WCVB

Man arrested in Boston City Hall scuffle says he was acting in self-defense

BOSTON — One day after a Boston City Council meeting took a heated turn, a judge set bail for the man who was arrested following a scuffle inside City Hall. Shawn Nelson, 43, is being held on $500 bail following his appearance in court. Nelson's attorney said his client acted in self-defense because he was assaulted and his phone was stolen.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Ayanna Pressley, Mayor Michelle Wu rescind endorsements of Ricardo Arroyo for D.A.

"Whoever is elected will have significant work to restore the trust of our residents," Michelle Wu said. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and U.S. senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey on Wednesday all rescinded their endorsements of Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo in the Democratic primary for Suffolk County district attorney.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Massachusetts Corrections Officer Fighting For Life After Brutal Prison Attack

A Massachusetts corrections officer is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked by an inmate while on duty, sources tell Daily Voice. Officer Matthew Tidman, age 36, was attacked by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley in Shirley on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tidman is now in a coma where he remains in critical condition, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf says.
SHIRLEY, MA
Person
Ricardo Arroyo
WCVB

Transgender pride flag at Massachusetts church burned, destroyed

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Police in the Massachusetts town of Brookline are searching for the person who destroyed a transgender pride flag at a local church. United Parish in Brookline, located at 210 Harvard St., shared that the trans pride flag on its front lawn was recently burned. Acting Brookline...
BROOKLINE, MA
NECN

House Gutted In New Hampshire Explosion Was Home to Two Teachers

The house that was gutted by a fire and explosion in southern New Hampshire earlier this week was the home of two teachers, according to the Nashua Teachers' Union. The teachers' union told NBC10 Boston that it's holding a donation drive and collection, and has already raised over $10,000 for John and Laura Finocchiaro. The two teachers are husband and wife, and both teach in Nashua, according to the union.
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Steamship Authority employee assaulted by customer in Ferry parking lot on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A parking lot attendant working for the Steamship Authority was assaulted by a customer Thursday night while working at a Falmouth Ferry boat parking lot. The employee was stationed outside of the Palmer Avenue Parking Lot just after 6:00 p.m. to direct customers to park at the Authority’s secondary lot on Thomas B. Landers Road because the Palmer lot was full.
FALMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
MELROSE, MA
WCVB

Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NASHUA, NH

