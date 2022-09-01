ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford Daily

This Week in Sports: Season openers and continued dominance

Welcome to This Week In Sports. We are The Daily’s sports editors, Ells Boone and Zach Zafran, and we’ll be walking you through the major games, events and stories from the past week, as well as providing a brief preview of what’s coming up this week. Football...
Game of the Week: Women’s volleyball overpowered by No. 1 Texas

On Sunday afternoon, No. 12 women’s volleyball (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) suited up for the toughest matchup of their young season thus far, hosting No. 1-ranked Texas (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) at Maples Pavilion. Of the two teams’ six most recent meetings prior to Sunday, Texas was victorious just once,...
Chewed and Swallowed: Football brushes aside Raiders in opener

For the first time in 336 days, Stanford Football (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) is back in the win column. Breaking away from last year’s all-Power 5 schedule, the Cardinal scheduled FCS-level Colgate (0-1, 0-0 Patriot League) to open up their 2022 season. Stanford could not have gotten off to a...
Stanford women’s soccer upsets Penn State

In a hard-fought showdown, No. 12 Stanford women’s soccer (4-0-0, 0-0-0 Pac-12) pulled off an upset to remain perfect on the season, besting No. 8 Penn State (3-1-1, 0-0-0 Big Ten) by a score of 2-0. From the get-go, both teams struggled to find their footing, sacrificing form and...
