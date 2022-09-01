Which jersey number should Julio Jones switch to now?

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Julio Jones at the start of training camp, all of the good jersey numbers were already taken.

Jones, who wore No. 8 at Alabama, No. 11 with the Atlanta Falcons, and No. 2 last season for the Tennessee Titans, got saddled with No. 85 as he started his tenure with his longtime NFC South rival.

Everyone knew that number wasn’t likely to last long once final roster cuts were made, and more options became available.

Well, that time has come, and Jones has a few more attractive options to choose from.

We asked the fans which one he should pick: