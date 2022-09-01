Read full article on original website
Booker T Calls New WWE Champion 'A Diamond In The Rough'
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to his podcast Tuesday night to encourage fans not to underestimate one half of the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The former six-time world champion addressed comments from fans during the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast. One suggested WWE Women's Tag Champion Raquel Rodriguez lacks "a good partner." Rodriguez and her partner, Aliyah, became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on this week's "Monday Night RAW." The pair defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the titles, which were vacated in May by Naomi and Sasha Banks.
Backstage News On Ronda Rousey's WWE Clash At The Castle Status
Ronda Rousey, as of midweek, was reportedly not scheduled to travel to Cardiff, Wales for Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey was originally earmarked for the show at Principality Stadium, but WWE changed up its initial plans for the Baddest Woman on the Planet.
Solo Sikoa Makes WWE Main Roster Debut At Clash At The Castle
"NXT" Superstar Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut this Saturday, September 3 at the Clash at the Castle event. Sikoa made his debut while helping his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre. His older brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso weren't at the event due to not being cleared. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions were attacked by McIntyre this past Friday on "SmackDown."
Colt Cabana Reacts To Tweets Following CM Punk's Press Scrum Comments
During the All Out post-show media scrum, newly-crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk went on a tirade against his former friend Colt Cabana. Punk didn't hold back, going into detail about real-life scenarios that the pair had encountered throughout the years, including the lawsuits they had against one another and the downfall of their friendship. Additionally, Punk criticized current AEW EVPs for spreading "lies and bulls***" in relation to the Cabana situation, and also furthered his real-life spat with "Hangman" Adam Page.
Daniel Garcia Calls Top AEW Star 'The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time'
Daniel Garcia believes one member of the AEW roster can lay claim to calling himself the greatest in-ring performer of all time. His answer may not surprise you, given that he's made it clear that he's idolized this former multiple-time champion. In an interview with Bleacher Report, Garcia explained why...
Startup Wrestling Company Reportedly Sends Serious Offer To Bray Wyatt
Ever since WWE released Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) on July 31, 2021, there has been much speculation about when he is returning to WWE or when he will be going to other wrestling promotions. In a new report from Fightful Select, there is reportedly a standing offer from a "startup...
Major Heel Turn At WWE Clash At The Castle
After much speculation throughout the summer, Dominik Mysterio has finally turned heel. Dominik's heel turn happened during Saturday's WWE premium live event, Clash at the Castle. After Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Dominik entered the ring with them and instead of celebrating their win, he gave Edge a low blow. He also attacked his father, who had tried to plead with him to stop his attack on Edge.
Karen Jarrett Recalls Working With Chyna In TNA
Karen Jarrett mostly served as an on-screen character during her career in wrestling, with her only match being when she teamed with real-life husband Jeff Jarrett to take on real-life ex-husband Kurt Angle and Chyna at TNA Sacrifice in 2011. It ended up being the late Chyna's final match. "'What...
Triple H Reveals Whether Or Not He Watches AEW
With Triple H at the helm of creative in WWE as its Chief Content Officer, many have questioned whether or not he pays attention to the AEW product. That question was asked by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and Triple H had the following response. "Do I watch it on...
Daniel Garcia Says Current WWE Champion Almost Broke His Back With A Boston Crab
Daniel Garcia's submission game is on point, but he's found himself in a few holds that weren't exactly pleasant. While chatting with Bleacher Report, Garcia recalled the time current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther gave him a painful experience. "So it's person by person because people master different holds," Garcia said....
Backstage News On Butch And T-Bar's WWE Ring Names
Since Vince McMahon faded off into retirement and Triple H replaced him as the new man in charge of WWE creative, fans have wondered what it would mean for talent that were given different names than ones they had previously been known for. And with talent like Austin Theory and Matt Riddle getting their first names back, it's led to some wondering if talent such as Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, or T-Bar, formerly known as Dominik Dijakovic, could be seeing a return of their old identities.
Tony Khan Describes Jon Moxley's Demeanor Now That He Is Sober
It's been nearly eight months since Jon Moxley returned to the ring after entering an alcohol treatment program. He has been praised for seeking help and returning in tremendous shape, and the Undisputed AEW World Champion is arguably having one of the best runs in wrestling today. AEW President Tony...
Tony Khan Believes Bryan Danielson Had 'Star-Making Bout' With Young AEW Wrestler
AEW President Tony Khan believes Bryan Danielson played a crucial role in helping one of his young stars become a major player. Danielson had two standout matches with Daniel Garcia in August that turned a lot of heads. Speaking to Yahoo! Sports, Khan expressed his belief that the two-out-of-three falls...
Tony Khan Explains Why He Brought MJF Back To AEW TV
AEW All Out 2022 was a newsworthy night to say the least, with the company crowning a new AEW Interim Women's Champion, a new AEW World Champion, and for the first time ever, AEW World Trios Champions. But of all the evening's biggest moments, the standout was the long-awaited return of AEWs biggest heel, Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
JBL Returns To WWE SmackDown To Start New Storyline
It appears WWE Hall of Famer JBL will be mentoring Happy Baron Corbin on WWE TV going forward. Corbin, who had lost nine consecutive matches going into the 9/2 "WWE SmackDown," suffered yet another loss to Shinsuke Nakamura Friday night after he issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room. After the match, a deflated Corbin was shown in the backstage area walking towards the parking lot. Just then, a white limousine with JBL's signature horns on the front pulled up next to Corbin. Once the windows rolled down, a familiar voice could be heard saying, "What happened to you?" followed by "Get in."
Tony Khan Addresses Tensions In The AEW Locker Room
Backstage tension in AEW has reportedly reached boiling point following last night's "All Out" pay-per-view. During the post-match media scrum, CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and EVPs Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson, which resulted in a confrontation between him and the Young Bucks. Of course,...
Kevin Nash Reveals What He Hates About AEW
AEW has become the second-largest wrestling organization in North America in just over three years of existence, right behind WWE who has been atop the mountain now for many years. However, many have criticisms of the product, including one two-time WWE Hall of Famer in Kevin Nash. "[AEW] roped me...
Jade Cargill Says Bryan Danielson Got Her To Delete Twitter
Bryan Danielson is known for his disliking of social media, and he seems to be convincing his pupils to access their accounts less often as well. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Jade Cargill explained how Danielson was the one to convince her to take a break from Twitter and cut down on her screen time overall.
AEW Was Reportedly Interested In Signing Recently Re-Signed WWE Talent
The WWE Universe has been treated to several returning faces ever since Triple H landed his role as Chief Content Officer of the promotion, handling the company's creative since the retirement of Vince McMahon. The returns have included Karrion Kross, Hit Row [Top Dolla and Ashante the Adonis], Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis. Of all the names to make a comeback, however, none could be viewed as bigger than the former "NXT" Champion and fan favorite Johnny Gargano.
CM Punk Shoots On His Issues With Scott 'Colt Cabana' Colton
Newly crowned two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk was in a mood during the AEW All Out post=show media scrums, opening up about his issues with Colt Cabana and "Hangman" Adam Page before Wrestling Inc. senior news editor Nick Hausman had even asked a question. Punk went in-depth on his history with Cabana, who he referred to by his real name, Scott Colton, and went into detail about where his issues with Cabana began and ended, including the lawsuits they both had against each other.
