Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Police Investigate After 2 Shot During Home Invasion In Tulsa

Tulsa police are investigating after two people were shot near East 81st Street and South Yale Avenue on Monday morning. According to Tulsa Police, two adults were shot by suspects that broke into the home brandishing a revolver. Police say one person was shot in the chest and another was shot in the arm and was also pistol whipped by the shooter.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Nature Park Vandalized

The Ray Harral Nature Center in Broken Arrow said someone removed guard rail posts protecting visitors from off-trail exploration. Miranda Adams, supervisor for the park, said she was upset by the damage. " I was sad that it happened and I was mad that somebody destroyed the hard work of...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Investigate After Man Fatally Shoots Alleged Burglar

An investigation is underway in Tulsa on Sunday morning after a man shot and killed an alleged burglar, according to Tulsa police. Police say officers first responded to the call at the Brandy Chase Condominiums, near East 68th Street and South Peoria Avenue, at around 1:43 a.m. on Sunday morning.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

OHP: Missing 22-Year-Old Man Located

--- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on Sunday for a missing person who is believed to be in imminent danger. Troopers are searching for 22-year-old Tyreyon Hurt who has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder.
TULSA, OK
City
Catoosa, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6

Crews To Begin Bridge Reconstruction Project In Rogers County

A major construction project begins this week in Rogers County. Highway 412 will narrow to one lane over the Verdigris River on Tuesday while crews replace the westbound bridge. The $13.8 million project follows the eastbound bridge's reconstruction in 2017. Construction is expected to last until late 2023.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OHP: 1 Killed In Crash On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County

One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened eastbound at mile marker 166 in Chandler, OHP said. Troopers said they are still investigating what happened. A 17-year-old female driver and her...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday

Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6

Henryetta Hosts Hundreds For Annual Labor Day Parade

Henryetta is home to the oldest and longest-running Labor Day Celebration in Eastern Oklahoma. Hundreds of people gathered for Monday morning's parade. People lined Main Street to wave and watch floats go by, in this more than century-old tradition. “It means a lot to all of us that still live...
#Vandalism#Flo S Diner
News On 6

Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Head-Crash Along Highway 20

A third person has died from injuries sustained in a deadly head-on crash along Highway 20 in Osage County early Thursday morning. According to a family member of Priscilla and Joe Drummond, Priscilla died on Friday evening. OHP Troopers say Joe Drummond was pronounced deceased on the scene following the crash.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Veteran Alliance To Host 3rd Annual Benefit Dinner

A service organization that helps Oklahoma veterans is getting ready for its benefit dinner in just a couple of weeks. The mission of the Oklahoma Veteran Alliance is to reduce veteran suicide and provide resources for our veterans. Jeromee Scot from Community Service Council joined the News On 6 team...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

Victory Christian Takes The Win Against Henryetta

Victory Christian looked to move to 2-0 while hosting Henryetta. With no score in the first, Judah Byrams punched it in from 5-yards out, but it was no good. Same score in the second, Alexander Savage rolls to his left, and found #15 for the touchdown. In the final, 42-6...
HENRYETTA, OK
News On 6

OSU Head Football Coach Mike Gundy Wins 150th Game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are celebrating a milestone win for Head Coach Mike Gundy. The Cowboys beat Central Michigan 58 to 44 in their season opener on Thursday night giving Gundy his 150th win with the program. That makes him only the fourth active FBS head coach with 150 wins at their current school.
STILLWATER, OK

