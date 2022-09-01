Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Nathan Benefield: Government unions are outsized bullies holding workers, taxpayers hostage
As we enter election season, it’s time we address the elephant in the room. It’s an elephant with an outsized influence on Pennsylvania politics — and few people realize who holds the purse strings and the puppet strings behind the scenes. Government union executives. These union executives...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Wolf's stimulus check money should go to us
Gov. Tom Wolf’s $2,000 stimulus checks would go far to help needy families. I believe what Pennsylvanians need to know is that Pennsylvania’s Republican Legislature is hoping for a Republican win in the governor’s race, then the money will surely be divided and sent to special interest groups that support them.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
South Fayette Community Day resumes successfully
Volunteers in place: check. Weather forecast: optimal. South Fayette residents ready to enjoy a Saturday in the park, even though it wasn’t the Fourth of July:. Besides the date, the scenario at Fairview Park resembled in spirit what composer Robert Lamm describes in Chicago’s 1972 hit, with about 5,000 people attending South Fayette Community Day after waiting such a long time: three years since the last such event because of the covid-19 pandemic.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football roundup: Dayton rallies past Robert Morris
Luke Brenner and Dante Casciola scored touchdowns a couple minutes apart in the third quarter to lift Dayton to a 22-20 win over Robert Morris on Saturday in a season-opening game for both teams, giving lifetime Flyer Rich Chamberlin his 100th career victory. Brenner, a slotback, scored on a 63-yard...
Comments / 0