Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pitt's Pat Narduzzi embraces status as underdog against Tennessee

Let’s check the facts surrounding Pitt’s next game, a Saturday visit by Tennessee to Acrisure Stadium, representing the first time an SEC team has played in Pittsburgh. Pitt won the ACC championship last season, finished 13th in the final Associated Press poll, opened 2022 at No. 17, and followed up with a dramatic 38-31 victory against West Virginia of the Big 12.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe, Norwin battle to draw at Moe Rosensteel memorial tourney

Exhausted after 100 minutes of soccer that resulted in a grueling 2-2 tie in hot and humid conditions, Latrobe and Norwin girls soccer players reflected on the state of their game and the cause. The teams played to a double-overtime draw in the final of three matchups of the inaugural...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville Marlins add diving program

The Monroeville Marlins is not just for swimmers anymore. Starting Thursday, the organization will offer an eight-week program for those interested in diving. Leading the group is John Ritter, the diving coach at Gateway, and he said he’s excited to give those interested in the sport a chance to begin at a younger age.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Sept. 4, 2022: Jeannette boys win Coliseum Clash

Jordan Taylor scored five goals and Austin Emery had a hat trick and five assists as Jeannette defeated Derry, 9-1, to win the Clash at the Coliseum boys soccer tournament Sunday at South Allegheny. Jared Vincent, Dean Farraj and Ryan Ritson had one assist apiece for the Jayhawks (3-1), who...
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bishop Canevin tops Greensburg Central Catholic in matchup of Class A contenders

Last year, on what turned out to be a drive to the WPIAL Class A championship, Bishop Canevin coach Rich Johnson always said that defense was his team’s calling card. That proved to be the case Saturday night as the Crusaders held Greensburg Central Catholic to one first down in the second half — that coming on a pass interference penalty — in a 30-14 victory over the Centurions at Dormont Stadium.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McKeesport gets impressive victory vs. Penn-Trafford

It might have been youth night at Warrior Stadium, but this was big boy football. Running back Bobbie Boyd gave McKeesport a pronounced edge in a statement win for the Tigers. Boyd ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted three passes to lead the Class 4A No. 3 Tigers to a 19-7 victory over Class 5A No. 2 Penn-Trafford on Friday night in Harrison City.
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley Academy golf team set for another excellent season

One of the standards of the Sewickley Academy boys golf program is its “commitment to excellence.”. With coach Win Palmer as the team architect, Sewickley won eight consecutive WPIAL championships from 2013-2020. “Commitment to excellence speaks to the goals of a strong work ethic to best prepare both before...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park off to 2-0 start after OT victory against Mt. Lebanon

Bethel Park deployed a relentless ground attack to defeat Mt. Lebanon in overtime, 27-24, on Friday night. The victory over the defending Class 6A state champion has Bethel Park off to a 2-0 start. “They’re still Mt. Lebanon,” Blackhawks coach Brian DeLallo said. “It’s good for us to see that...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New-look Quaker Valley girls tennis lineup eager to compete

Despite losing seven players from last year’s playoff team, Quaker Valley girls tennis coach Christi Hays believes the Quakers will be a viable contender for a section title this season. “With Sewickley Academy being moved to a different section, it really opens up our section,” Hays said. “Montour came...
LEETSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Strength and conditioning coaches, trainers bolster Westmoreland County football programs

High school football teams used to use an honor system in the summer months for offseason training. Players promised to work out on their own. Coaches hoped they did. “The offseason dictates everything,” Hempfield coach Mike Brown said. “I mean, kids play other sports, and that’s fine. But training is so important in the summer.”
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

With defense leading way, Franklin Regional girls soccer expects strong season

After a 14-win season and a run to the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals, the Franklin Regional girls soccer team is primed to go farther. The Panthers return seven starters, including junior goalkeeper Aris Lamanna, an All-WPIAL selection last season. The others back are sophomore midfielder Abby Paterline, senior forward Sierra...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier Valley holds on to best Southmoreland

Southmoreland took advantage of a 70-yard kickoff return to crack the scoreboard just before halftime, but Ligonier Valley responded with a big return of its own and hung on for a 27-18 nonconference victory Friday at Russ Grimm Field in Alverton. Down 21-0 with 2:33 left in the second quarter,...
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Ole 5K, Sealarks women's group and more in the North Hills

TASH’s 14th Annual Ole 5K will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Harmar Grove Pavilion in North Park. TASH is a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit that has worked in Oaxaca, Mexico, since 1998. It aims to bridge the community of Pittsburgh with the people in Mexico. Pete Noll, a 1992 graduate of Quaker Valley High School, has lived in Oaxaca for the past 20 years, but comes back several times a year. Together with his team, they are organizing the 14th annual Olé 5k Benefit race to support The Anna Seethaler Hospital and other local nonprofits.
PITTSBURGH, PA

