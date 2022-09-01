Read full article on original website
Pitt's Pat Narduzzi embraces status as underdog against Tennessee
Let’s check the facts surrounding Pitt’s next game, a Saturday visit by Tennessee to Acrisure Stadium, representing the first time an SEC team has played in Pittsburgh. Pitt won the ACC championship last season, finished 13th in the final Associated Press poll, opened 2022 at No. 17, and followed up with a dramatic 38-31 victory against West Virginia of the Big 12.
Latrobe, Norwin battle to draw at Moe Rosensteel memorial tourney
Exhausted after 100 minutes of soccer that resulted in a grueling 2-2 tie in hot and humid conditions, Latrobe and Norwin girls soccer players reflected on the state of their game and the cause. The teams played to a double-overtime draw in the final of three matchups of the inaugural...
Monroeville Marlins add diving program
The Monroeville Marlins is not just for swimmers anymore. Starting Thursday, the organization will offer an eight-week program for those interested in diving. Leading the group is John Ritter, the diving coach at Gateway, and he said he’s excited to give those interested in the sport a chance to begin at a younger age.
Penn Hills notebook: Te’Shan Campbell joins coaching staff at Michigan State
Former Penn Hills wrestler Te’Shan Campbell will once again be involved with collegiate wrestling. Campbell, a 2015 PIAA champion at 170 pounds with the Indians, will join Michigan State’s coaching staff as a volunteer assistant. “Te’Shan brings a lot of experience as a competitor and as a coach,”...
High school roundup for Sept. 4, 2022: Jeannette boys win Coliseum Clash
Jordan Taylor scored five goals and Austin Emery had a hat trick and five assists as Jeannette defeated Derry, 9-1, to win the Clash at the Coliseum boys soccer tournament Sunday at South Allegheny. Jared Vincent, Dean Farraj and Ryan Ritson had one assist apiece for the Jayhawks (3-1), who...
Bishop Canevin tops Greensburg Central Catholic in matchup of Class A contenders
Last year, on what turned out to be a drive to the WPIAL Class A championship, Bishop Canevin coach Rich Johnson always said that defense was his team’s calling card. That proved to be the case Saturday night as the Crusaders held Greensburg Central Catholic to one first down in the second half — that coming on a pass interference penalty — in a 30-14 victory over the Centurions at Dormont Stadium.
Softball players from Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional savor chance to play for Team Israel
The Israel 12U softball team carried a 5-3 lead against Italy in their first game at the European Massimo Romeo Youth Tournament. Italy had the bases loaded with no outs in the final inning of play. Fox Chapel’s Izzy Zober, 11, took over pitching duties to close out the game.
McKeesport gets impressive victory vs. Penn-Trafford
It might have been youth night at Warrior Stadium, but this was big boy football. Running back Bobbie Boyd gave McKeesport a pronounced edge in a statement win for the Tigers. Boyd ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted three passes to lead the Class 4A No. 3 Tigers to a 19-7 victory over Class 5A No. 2 Penn-Trafford on Friday night in Harrison City.
Westmoreland high school notebook: WCCA girls golf championship tees off Friday at 9 a.m.
The Westmoreland County Coaches Association will host its girls golf championship Friday at Champion Lakes Golf Course in Bolivar. Last year, Caroline Tragesser of Franklin Regional held off her teammate in a scorecard playoff to win the individual title with a nine-hole score of 41. Neither player is back for...
Sewickley Academy golf team set for another excellent season
One of the standards of the Sewickley Academy boys golf program is its “commitment to excellence.”. With coach Win Palmer as the team architect, Sewickley won eight consecutive WPIAL championships from 2013-2020. “Commitment to excellence speaks to the goals of a strong work ethic to best prepare both before...
Bethel Park off to 2-0 start after OT victory against Mt. Lebanon
Bethel Park deployed a relentless ground attack to defeat Mt. Lebanon in overtime, 27-24, on Friday night. The victory over the defending Class 6A state champion has Bethel Park off to a 2-0 start. “They’re still Mt. Lebanon,” Blackhawks coach Brian DeLallo said. “It’s good for us to see that...
Hayes scores 4 times as Aliquippa uses pair of 4th-quarter TDs to top Armstrong
Aliquippa, the defending Class 4A WPIAL and state champion, chose not to play a Week Zero game, so tonight’s trip to Armstrong marked the Quips’ first step in defending the dual 2021 titles. Step 1 was a good one, as the Quips earned a hard-fought 28-14 victory at Armstrong.
Fox Chapel looks to boost offense, Shady Side Academy faces injury woes as girls soccer season begins
It’s hard to believe there could have been a more seamless transition in coaching than the move from Fox Chapel girls soccer coach Peter Torres to his successor, Carlo Prati. Torres, after a thrilling WPIAL playoff ride last season, has moved on to the collegiate level at LaRoche University....
New-look Quaker Valley girls tennis lineup eager to compete
Despite losing seven players from last year’s playoff team, Quaker Valley girls tennis coach Christi Hays believes the Quakers will be a viable contender for a section title this season. “With Sewickley Academy being moved to a different section, it really opens up our section,” Hays said. “Montour came...
Strength and conditioning coaches, trainers bolster Westmoreland County football programs
High school football teams used to use an honor system in the summer months for offseason training. Players promised to work out on their own. Coaches hoped they did. “The offseason dictates everything,” Hempfield coach Mike Brown said. “I mean, kids play other sports, and that’s fine. But training is so important in the summer.”
Penn-Trafford notebook: Hershberger scores twice as field hockey team opens with win
Penn-Trafford’s field hockey team opened the season with a 4-2 victory against Peters Township on Aug. 30. Ava Hershberger scored two goals and added an assist on Ella Morocco’s goal. Early in the fourth quarter, Megan McBarron scored off a reset. Golfers bounce back after loss. The Warriors...
With defense leading way, Franklin Regional girls soccer expects strong season
After a 14-win season and a run to the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals, the Franklin Regional girls soccer team is primed to go farther. The Panthers return seven starters, including junior goalkeeper Aris Lamanna, an All-WPIAL selection last season. The others back are sophomore midfielder Abby Paterline, senior forward Sierra...
Ligonier Valley holds on to best Southmoreland
Southmoreland took advantage of a 70-yard kickoff return to crack the scoreboard just before halftime, but Ligonier Valley responded with a big return of its own and hung on for a 27-18 nonconference victory Friday at Russ Grimm Field in Alverton. Down 21-0 with 2:33 left in the second quarter,...
In brief: Ole 5K, Sealarks women's group and more in the North Hills
TASH’s 14th Annual Ole 5K will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Harmar Grove Pavilion in North Park. TASH is a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit that has worked in Oaxaca, Mexico, since 1998. It aims to bridge the community of Pittsburgh with the people in Mexico. Pete Noll, a 1992 graduate of Quaker Valley High School, has lived in Oaxaca for the past 20 years, but comes back several times a year. Together with his team, they are organizing the 14th annual Olé 5k Benefit race to support The Anna Seethaler Hospital and other local nonprofits.
Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Allison Tepper and Hunter Jurica
Claim to fame: Tepper has been the top scorer this season for the undefeated Lady Vikings, who recently turned some heads with a 187-190 win over Greensburg Central Catholic at Norvelt Golf Club. Tepper was the medalist in the nine-hole match with a season-best 40, three shots below her 43 average.
