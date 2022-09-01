Since Vince McMahon faded off into retirement and Triple H replaced him as the new man in charge of WWE creative, fans have wondered what it would mean for talent that were given different names than ones they had previously been known for. And with talent like Austin Theory and Matt Riddle getting their first names back, it's led to some wondering if talent such as Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, or T-Bar, formerly known as Dominik Dijakovic, could be seeing a return of their old identities.

WWE ・ 5 HOURS AGO