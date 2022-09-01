Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Holly Beach non profit group hosts Labor Day Cajun Riviera market
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly formed Holly Beach non profit group hosted their last Cajun Riviera market event of the year this weekend. The purpose of the event was to raise money for the local beach area. For part of the event, the group also held a school...
NOLA.com
Rare surgery at Children's Hospital has an infant and her parents all breathing easier
When an infant’s common cold spiraled into a life-threatening situation, a first-of-its-kind surgery in Louisiana led to a happy ending. Today, Mila Ryan Latiolais is a healthy 9-month-old. That was true for her first 2 months, with noisy breathing being the only sign that anything might be amiss. A few coughs would clear the problem, so her parents, Britney Serrette and Matthew Latiolais, of Arnaudville, didn't worry.
Local non-profit organization has food box giveaway for members of the community
The nonprofit organization known as "Helpful Neighbors" is helping make a difference in low-income areas around Lafayette.
Louisiana Department of Health Announces Opening of Temporary Health Unit in Cameron Parish
Louisiana Department of Health Announces Opening of Temporary Health Unit in Cameron Parish. The Louisiana Department of Health announced on September 2, 2022, that Region 5’s (Southwest) Office of Public Health servicing Cameron Parish will begin operations on September 6 from a temporary location in Cameron. The Cameron Parish...
KPLC TV
Labor leader urges people to reflect on the working people who keep our country going
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For many years workers and politicians could count on there being a union labor day picnic complete with special attractions for the kids. Chuck Bennett is the president of the SWLA Central Trades and Labor Council. He hoped people will spend some time reflecting on workers who he called unsung heroes.
Lake Charles American Press
Local woman credits app for quick response after accident
Pamela Dennis credits an app, the quick response of local law enforcement and a prayer for her rescue when her car left the road and began sinking into a canal. She wants more families to benefit from the app and know how to respond if this happens to them. “My...
KPLC TV
CPSO: Deputy stabbed in hand by Moss Bluff bank break-in suspect
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A suspect was arrested Monday after allegedly breaking into a bank in Moss Bluff and stabbing a deputy in the hand, authorities say. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alarm call at JD Bank on Sam Houston Jones Parkway after the unnamed suspect broke into the bank, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
thriveswla.com
Area 337 a Latino Kitchen
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited with Gus Garden, owner of the popular Latin restaurant, Area 337 in Lake Charles. arden was born and raised in Dominican Republic. In 2001, at the age of 14, he and his family moved to Miami. During and after high school, Garden worked at several fast-food establishments, where he began to learn about the food service industry. In 2009, he moved to Puerto Rico. “That’s where the fun began,” Garden says. “I started working in upscale restaurants. Because I knew English, I took care of the tourists. Though I always worked the front of the house, I learned about Puerto Rican cooking – how to make the rice, plantains, yucca.” In this environment, Garden honed his customer service skills, explaining the food culture and preparation to clients, remembering their preferences, and earning their trust. Later, he became a manager and learned those skills.
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Farmers Market Jam
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you want to experience a farmers market with a big dose of cajun music and culture, then you need to head to Lafayette. Local farms, cooks, and artisans have been selling their wares to the beat of live cajun music for nearly a decade.
theadvocate.com
Northside Lafayette grocery stores have disappeared. Here’s a plan to bring them back
Trincella Bonnet grew up feeding her neighborhood. Her father’s store, Bonnet’s, sold meat and fresh produce on the Northside long before Lafayette city limits flung southward, leaving historic neighborhoods like hers behind. Back then, family grocery stores dominated the landscape and drove local commerce in North Lafayette, Bonnet...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 3, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 3, 2022. Christina Gale Williams, 39, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Dustin Joseph Greig, 28, Iowa: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000;...
Fire consumes family of nine’s home in Welsh [VIDEO]
An electrical malfunction caused a fire in the home of Kristi and Terrence Guillory where their family of nine lived.
KPLC TV
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection to accusations she stole from the organization. Stephanie Y. Clark, 38, of Lake Charles, was arrested Friday on a charge of theft over $25,000. She was released on $150,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.
Hurricane Renovation in Lake Charles Home Makes Unique Discovery
One of the neatest things I have seen as homeowners recover from our lovely storms is some sign their names and date on the walls before they are covered. Others placed photos or some sort of "time capsule" in their walls for others to find in the future. In older homes, that was sometimes the thing to do as well. Almost like leaving a message for the future from the past. It's probably the closest we will get to time traveling in this lifetime at least.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 2, 2022, that in May, CPSO detectives received a complaint from the McNeese Alumni Association regarding financial theft.
KPLC TV
Vehicle drives into home on W. Prien Lake Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle went off the road and hit a house in the 4100 block of W. Prien Lake Road Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. John Russell says the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. No injuries were reported, he said.
KPLC TV
Vent line of an oil tank struck by lightning
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Lightning struck a vent line on an oil tank in a field off Harris Road. It blew piping off the tank and created a small fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Leonards. He reported no offsite impact or injuries. The tank reportedly contained vapor...
KPLC TV
SCAM ALERT: Sheriff warns of fake Merryville T-shirts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beaugard Parish Sheriff’s Office said an association is soliciting donations for T-shirts, saying they are with Merryville High School. The sheriff’s office said the organization is not associated with Merryville High School. The sheriff’s office identified the scammers as a National High...
nbc16.com
Woman, 65, charged with setting her home on fire to collect $500K insurance
PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KFDM) — A woman has been accused of setting a fire to burn down her house for insurance money, according to authorities. The Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted 65-year-old Patricia Fairman for first-degree arson. Investigators said there were multiple fires during a two-day period in...
theadvocate.com
Why are homes so expensive now in Lafayette? Double-digit hikes 'unbelievable and unsustainable'
Joanna Brown was so close to buying her first home. With a contract signed and an inspection paid for, the 34-year-old who moved back to Lafayette in December was in love with a 1,500-square-foot home that was just east of University Avenue and definitely a fixer-upper priced at below $200,000. But the fixes added up too quickly. The roof needed to be replaced, and the foundation had issues and there was something wrong with the water pressure throughout the house.
