Tampa, FL

Bucs place C Ryan Jensen on injured reserve

By Luke Easterling
 5 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen on injured reserve, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

The long-awaited move comes as a result of the knee injury Jensen suffered on the second day of training camp, one that is expected to keep him out for most of the season.

Because the Bucs waited until after final roster cuts to make the move, though, Jensen will now be eligible to return later in the season. Should Tampa Bay once again make a deep playoff run, this leaves open the opportunity for Jensen to rejoin the team at that point.

In a corresponding move, the Bucs re-signed veteran defensive back Logan Ryan to fill Jensen’s spot on the active roster.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

