Fox 19

Stranger at-large after groping multiple women in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing and groping a woman in Covington before running away. “I made as much noise as I could,” said the alleged victim, Jade Thrasher. “There was no one else around.”. It happened, according to Thrasher, around...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man died after he was shot multiple times in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning, police say. Antonio Johnson, 41, was shot by Sherrard Campbell, 27, in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue just after 1 a.m., according to Cincinnati police. Police say they found around 30...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Human remains found in Kenton County woods

ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in Kenton County. Elsmere Police say they discovered what they believe are human remains in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street. Investigators say they could not determine the identity because of the decomposition. Kenton County...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Overnight shooting leaves two injured near UC campus

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are investigating a double shooting less than a mile away from the University of Cincinnati main campus. Around 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Short Vine for the report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located two individuals suffering...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Car goes over embankment in Mt. Airy, injuring 3 including firefigher

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were hurt after a car went over an embankment in Mt. Airy late Sunday night. Cincinnati Fire Department companies responded to Hawaiian Terrace off of Colerain Road around 11:45 p.m. District Three Fire Chief Jay Bosse says two people were trapped inside the car. Crews...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
CINCINNATI, OH

