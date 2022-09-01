Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Stranger at-large after groping multiple women in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing and groping a woman in Covington before running away. “I made as much noise as I could,” said the alleged victim, Jade Thrasher. “There was no one else around.”. It happened, according to Thrasher, around...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 21 others injured after nine-vehicle crash along I-75
LIMA, Ohio — A man is dead and 21 other people were injured after a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima on Sunday. It happened around 12:25 p.m. on Interstate 75 southbound in Allen County. Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi was traveling southbound when it struck several...
WLWT 5
Covington police search for subject after reports of inappropriate contact, assault in area
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police released video of a person of interest after reports of inappropriate contact in the area. The man in the video can be seen wearing a white shirt and blue jogging pants with white stripes down the sides. Anyone with information is asked to call...
WLWT 5
Victim recognizes suspect seen on surveillance video after Covington assault
COVINGTON, Ky. — A woman who reported being groped by a man as she walked about a block from Main Strasse, is convinced he is the sameperson seen on security video released by police Friday. “Honestly I knew it was him, not just from his face, which I only...
Fox 19
Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man died after he was shot multiple times in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning, police say. Antonio Johnson, 41, was shot by Sherrard Campbell, 27, in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue just after 1 a.m., according to Cincinnati police. Police say they found around 30...
WKRC
Human remains found in Kenton County woods
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in Kenton County. Elsmere Police say they discovered what they believe are human remains in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street. Investigators say they could not determine the identity because of the decomposition. Kenton County...
Man charged with murder after Mount Lookout shooting
The shooting took place at the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue. The victim was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
WLWT 5
OSP releases new video during standoff with suspect who attempted breaching FBI building
CINCINNATI — A new video released by Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the deadly encounter with the man who tried to breach the Cincinnati FBI Building’s visitor screening facility. The footage reveals those tense moments after 42- year-old Ricky Shiffer led police on a high-speed chase before he...
PD: Human remains found in wooded area in Elsmere
Investigators removed the unidentified remains who's gender cannot be determined due to positioning of the body and decomposition, police said.
WLWT 5
Prosecutors file response opposing motion to seal conviction of Skylar Richardson
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Prosecutors have filed a motion opposing amotion from Skylar Richardson to have her felony conviction sealed. Richardson was convicted in 2019 of abusing the corps of her baby. The motion from the prosecution, filed on Sept. 1 through the Warren County Prosecutor's Office, says "The...
WLWT 5
Overnight shooting leaves two injured near UC campus
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are investigating a double shooting less than a mile away from the University of Cincinnati main campus. Around 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Short Vine for the report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located two individuals suffering...
WLWT 5
Families of Hyde Park hit-and-run victims offering $11,500 cash reward for information leading to identity of driver
CINCINNATI — After a man was killed and two others were injured following ahit-and-run in Hyde Park last week, the victims' families are offering a reward for the identity of the driver. On Aug. 27, police responded to a call around 2:12 a.m. Saturday to investigate a serious injury...
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
Fox 19
Car goes over embankment in Mt. Airy, injuring 3 including firefigher
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were hurt after a car went over an embankment in Mt. Airy late Sunday night. Cincinnati Fire Department companies responded to Hawaiian Terrace off of Colerain Road around 11:45 p.m. District Three Fire Chief Jay Bosse says two people were trapped inside the car. Crews...
Middletown police arrest armed robbery suspect
While on patrol, an officer saw a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle and stopped it. Officers then found a handgun under the driver's seat.
Police chase through 3 counties ends with crash, arrest near Sharonville
One person is in custody after a police chase ended with a crash on I-75 Northbound near the East Sharon Road exit, investigators said.
WLWT 5
Police shut down section of Beechmont Avenue after a crash brings down utility wires
CINCINNATI — First responders have shut down a portion of Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township after a vehicle hit a pole, bringing down utility wires. Hamilton County dispatchers were able to confirm that a vehicle struck a pole on the 6900 block of Beechmont Ave, Monday afternoon. Police are...
WLWT 5
UC students on alert after hearing gunshots early Saturday morning
CINCINNATI — An overnight shootinginjures two people in an area not far from the University of Cincinnati. Connor Inskeep was closing up Hot Rod Charlies on Short Vine Street on Saturday morning, when he heard the chaos. "I saw people running right in front of the shop. People were...
WKRC
Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
WLWT 5
Police: Three arrested after officials seize firearms, $750,000 worth of fentanyl in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — On Friday, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones announced that multiple arrests were made along with the seizure of firearms and a large amount of fentanyl. After a joint investigation with the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce (BURN), the Drug Enforcement Agency-Cincinnati Office and the...
