Summerville, SC

The Post and Courier

Cross knocks off Timberland in Berkeley County rivalry

ST. STEPHEN — Two rival Berkeley County football programs guided by first cousins went toe to toe Friday, and it was every bit the hard-hitting encounter that would be expected between Timberland and Cross high schools. It goes down in the books as Wright Bowl II, won by Coach...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Swamp Foxes out scrap Tigers

Ashley Ridge used a balanced attack and limited the productivity of a talented quarterback to earn a 23-7 victory over visiting Conway Sept. 2. “We ran the ball really well and we did some things in the passing game,” Ashley Ridge coach Shane Fidler said. “Quentin Birk was playing such a great job at running back until he was injured and then Jayden Acosta stepped up and played a great game. Xavier Proctor-Floyd always comes through for us and Derrick Salley was there on the outside every time we needed him. When we needed to move the chains we zipped the ball out to him and he used that big body to get the job done for us.”
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Cottageville youngster gaining fame in bowfishing world

Toby Murdaugh is making a name for himself in the world of bowfishing. During the past five months, Murdaugh has set six Bowfishing Association of America (bowfishingassociation.com) youth state records, including one world record. And he's only eight years old, a third-grader at Cottageville Elementary School. Murdaugh, the son of...
COTTAGEVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Carolina One welcomes four realtors to East Cooper

Carolina One Real Estate welcomes four new sales associates to the company’s Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms offices. Danny Bushong is a native of the Isle of Palms who played football for the Lakeland University Muskies in Sheboygan, Wis. Prior to choosing a career in real estate with Carolina One’s Isle of Palms office, Bushong spent his career as the owner and operator of Island Roots Landscaping, a full service residential and commercial landscaping business on the Isle of Palms for 14 years. Bushong and his wife Nicole live in Mount Pleasant. In his leisure hours he enjoys boating, golf and traveling. Reach out to Bushong at danny.bushong@carolinaone.com or (843) 609-5781.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

BOSTIC, Jenny Lynn Petters, 59, of Ravenel died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. FRINK, William Bunn Jr., 86, of Mount Pleasant died Friday. Arrangements by Sturh's Mount Pleasant Chapel. GREEN, William, 77, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary. JOHNSON, Louise, 90, of North Charleston died...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Boone Hall's Fright Nights brings terror to town

Deep into the woods of Boone Hall Plantation, a night of terror awaits those who dare to enter. Boone Hall Fright Nights returns Sept. 24 with new twists on familiar attractions that might cause the bravest guests to shrill. “Some people scare easier than others, but everybody gets entertained,” said...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Owners of 167 Raw open 3rd downtown Charleston establishment

167 Raw is known for having a consistent line out the door, as patrons queue up for ceviche, scallop po’ boys and lobster rolls at the no-reservations Lower King Street restaurant. It would make sense to also own a bar around the corner, where patient 167 Raw diners could...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Across the Bridge: The Isaac Jenkins Mikell House

C. 1853 Greek Revival and Italianate styles / Stuccoed brick / Two stories. Isaac Jenkins Mikell (1808-81), a wealthy Edisto Sea Island cotton planter, built this Italian villa as a townhouse for his third wife Mary Martha Pope. The design, which is in the Classical Revival style with Greek and Roman elements, has been attributed to Charleston architect Edward C. Jones.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston's ex-bike-rental operator bought by Usain Bolt's company gets tripped up

Olympics track legend Usain Bolt won't be taking home any gold medals for his foray into the personal mobility industry. The blazing-fast sprinter's business venture stumbled badly earlier this summer, leaving customers in the lurch without explanation. The south Florida startup that bears his name is now telling its side of the story of how the wheels began to come off.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

5084 Wapiti Way, Hollywood, SC 29449

Reduced again! Situated on Log Bridge Creek this home boasts stunning views of both tidal marsh and creek a rare feature of Charleston area homes. Enjoy the view from the screened back porch and patio living room and owners' retreat. Launch a kayak from the backyard to get up close and personal with the flora and fauna of the Lowcountry. This home has a fenced back yard with custom playset and plenty of green space for your fur friends. This well-maintained 5-bedroom 3.5-bathroom home has upgrades throughout. The kitchen features new appliances a gas stove granite countertops and a butler's pantry. The open concept first floor allows easy access to the eat-in kitchen large living room dining room and powder room. There are also two roomy closets and a cozy nook on the 1st floor along with access to the two-car garage. On the second floor the extra-large owners' retreat includes a large walk-in closet separate shower and garden tub water closet linen closet and double vanities. Also on the second floor are 3 guest bedrooms an additional full bathroom with double vanity laundry room and loft with floor to ceiling custom bookshelves. Capping off this spacious home the third floor contains a 5th bedroom full bath walk-in attic and a large additional flex/loft space. The home has dual 50-gallon water heaters Tri-zone HVAC architectural shingles recessed lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Located in Deerfield Hall this move-in-ready home is near the new Hollywood Library and Community pool restaurants beaches State and County parks and Historic Downtown Charleston. *This home is in great condition and has had an inspection completed and an appraisal that came in at more than asking price. There are several items in the home that will convey with a reasonable offer. This is a good one!
HOLLYWOOD, SC
#Linus School Sports#Cobras#Cane Bay High School
The Post and Courier

Minor hurt in shooting at Charleston apartment complex in West Ashley

A 13-year-old was wounded in the first of two overnight shootings in Charleston this Labor Day weekend. Police said in a written statement "an apparent shooting" took place late Sept. 3 in West Ashley. Officers fielded multiple calls around 10:48 p.m. about the incident in the Pamilla Parkside Apartments at...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

In Home Estate Sale 1333 Bennett Cir

In Home Estate Sale 1333 Bennett Circle , Holly Hill 09/09 - 09/10, 9am - 5pm , Furniture, bed sets, dressers. Dining room items, Household items, collectibles and so much more!
HOLLY HILL, SC
The Post and Courier

Williamsburg County Sheriff's Incident Reports through July 16

July 1 - Fight, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Andrews. • Burglar Alarm – Silent, Cade Rd. (Bethesda United Methodist Church), Lake City. • Phone Call for Information, State Highway 41/51 Hwy. S., Hemingway. • Burglar Alarm – Audible, Gourdin St., Greeleyville. • Shooting/Gun Shot Wound(s), Washington St., Hemingway. •...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Sports
The Post and Courier

Upcoming Events/September

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of September. A.A. Meetings. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

IPW Construction wins Hanahan intersection project bidding process

The Berkeley County Council recently selected IPW Construction of North Charleston to realign the intersection of Foster Creek Road at Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan during the governing body's August session. The approximately $2.35 million project will reportedly readjust the "T"-shaped intersection of Foster Creek Road and modify the southern...
HANAHAN, SC

