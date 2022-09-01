Read full article on original website
Cross knocks off Timberland in Berkeley County rivalry
ST. STEPHEN — Two rival Berkeley County football programs guided by first cousins went toe to toe Friday, and it was every bit the hard-hitting encounter that would be expected between Timberland and Cross high schools. It goes down in the books as Wright Bowl II, won by Coach...
The Citadel offense needs to clean up mistakes before home opener against ETSU
The Citadel’s offense did what it was designed to do during its first two offensive possessions last Thursday night against Campbell in the season opener. The Bulldogs ate up the clock and moved the ball methodically down the field. The problem for the Bulldogs was finishing off the drives...
Coastal Carolina claims Bassmaster College National Championship on home waters
GEORGETOWN — When it was announced the Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops would be held on Winyah Bay, Murrells Inlet native Andrew Vereen and his Coastal Carolina partner Connor Cartmell knew they had to qualify for the prestigious tournament. With a three-day...
Swamp Foxes out scrap Tigers
Ashley Ridge used a balanced attack and limited the productivity of a talented quarterback to earn a 23-7 victory over visiting Conway Sept. 2. “We ran the ball really well and we did some things in the passing game,” Ashley Ridge coach Shane Fidler said. “Quentin Birk was playing such a great job at running back until he was injured and then Jayden Acosta stepped up and played a great game. Xavier Proctor-Floyd always comes through for us and Derrick Salley was there on the outside every time we needed him. When we needed to move the chains we zipped the ball out to him and he used that big body to get the job done for us.”
Cottageville youngster gaining fame in bowfishing world
Toby Murdaugh is making a name for himself in the world of bowfishing. During the past five months, Murdaugh has set six Bowfishing Association of America (bowfishingassociation.com) youth state records, including one world record. And he's only eight years old, a third-grader at Cottageville Elementary School. Murdaugh, the son of...
Carolina One welcomes four realtors to East Cooper
Carolina One Real Estate welcomes four new sales associates to the company’s Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms offices. Danny Bushong is a native of the Isle of Palms who played football for the Lakeland University Muskies in Sheboygan, Wis. Prior to choosing a career in real estate with Carolina One’s Isle of Palms office, Bushong spent his career as the owner and operator of Island Roots Landscaping, a full service residential and commercial landscaping business on the Isle of Palms for 14 years. Bushong and his wife Nicole live in Mount Pleasant. In his leisure hours he enjoys boating, golf and traveling. Reach out to Bushong at danny.bushong@carolinaone.com or (843) 609-5781.
Deaths Summary for Monday, Sept. 5, 2022
BOSTIC, Jenny Lynn Petters, 59, of Ravenel died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. FRINK, William Bunn Jr., 86, of Mount Pleasant died Friday. Arrangements by Sturh's Mount Pleasant Chapel. GREEN, William, 77, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary. JOHNSON, Louise, 90, of North Charleston died...
Boone Hall's Fright Nights brings terror to town
Deep into the woods of Boone Hall Plantation, a night of terror awaits those who dare to enter. Boone Hall Fright Nights returns Sept. 24 with new twists on familiar attractions that might cause the bravest guests to shrill. “Some people scare easier than others, but everybody gets entertained,” said...
Owners of 167 Raw open 3rd downtown Charleston establishment
167 Raw is known for having a consistent line out the door, as patrons queue up for ceviche, scallop po’ boys and lobster rolls at the no-reservations Lower King Street restaurant. It would make sense to also own a bar around the corner, where patient 167 Raw diners could...
Across the Bridge: The Isaac Jenkins Mikell House
C. 1853 Greek Revival and Italianate styles / Stuccoed brick / Two stories. Isaac Jenkins Mikell (1808-81), a wealthy Edisto Sea Island cotton planter, built this Italian villa as a townhouse for his third wife Mary Martha Pope. The design, which is in the Classical Revival style with Greek and Roman elements, has been attributed to Charleston architect Edward C. Jones.
Charleston's ex-bike-rental operator bought by Usain Bolt's company gets tripped up
Olympics track legend Usain Bolt won't be taking home any gold medals for his foray into the personal mobility industry. The blazing-fast sprinter's business venture stumbled badly earlier this summer, leaving customers in the lurch without explanation. The south Florida startup that bears his name is now telling its side of the story of how the wheels began to come off.
5084 Wapiti Way, Hollywood, SC 29449
Reduced again! Situated on Log Bridge Creek this home boasts stunning views of both tidal marsh and creek a rare feature of Charleston area homes. Enjoy the view from the screened back porch and patio living room and owners' retreat. Launch a kayak from the backyard to get up close and personal with the flora and fauna of the Lowcountry. This home has a fenced back yard with custom playset and plenty of green space for your fur friends. This well-maintained 5-bedroom 3.5-bathroom home has upgrades throughout. The kitchen features new appliances a gas stove granite countertops and a butler's pantry. The open concept first floor allows easy access to the eat-in kitchen large living room dining room and powder room. There are also two roomy closets and a cozy nook on the 1st floor along with access to the two-car garage. On the second floor the extra-large owners' retreat includes a large walk-in closet separate shower and garden tub water closet linen closet and double vanities. Also on the second floor are 3 guest bedrooms an additional full bathroom with double vanity laundry room and loft with floor to ceiling custom bookshelves. Capping off this spacious home the third floor contains a 5th bedroom full bath walk-in attic and a large additional flex/loft space. The home has dual 50-gallon water heaters Tri-zone HVAC architectural shingles recessed lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Located in Deerfield Hall this move-in-ready home is near the new Hollywood Library and Community pool restaurants beaches State and County parks and Historic Downtown Charleston. *This home is in great condition and has had an inspection completed and an appraisal that came in at more than asking price. There are several items in the home that will convey with a reasonable offer. This is a good one!
Minor hurt in shooting at Charleston apartment complex in West Ashley
A 13-year-old was wounded in the first of two overnight shootings in Charleston this Labor Day weekend. Police said in a written statement "an apparent shooting" took place late Sept. 3 in West Ashley. Officers fielded multiple calls around 10:48 p.m. about the incident in the Pamilla Parkside Apartments at...
In Home Estate Sale 1333 Bennett Cir
In Home Estate Sale 1333 Bennett Circle , Holly Hill 09/09 - 09/10, 9am - 5pm , Furniture, bed sets, dressers. Dining room items, Household items, collectibles and so much more!
Shooting on Charleston's King St. injures 6; two arrested, including a minor
A mass shootout erupted on downtown Charleston's busy King Street in the early morning hours of Sept. 4, leaving six adults injured — and the mayor of the city exasperated over this latest rash of gun violence — during the final holiday weekend of summer. All of the...
Williamsburg County Sheriff's Incident Reports through July 16
July 1 - Fight, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Andrews. • Burglar Alarm – Silent, Cade Rd. (Bethesda United Methodist Church), Lake City. • Phone Call for Information, State Highway 41/51 Hwy. S., Hemingway. • Burglar Alarm – Audible, Gourdin St., Greeleyville. • Shooting/Gun Shot Wound(s), Washington St., Hemingway. •...
Upcoming Events/September
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of September. A.A. Meetings. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support.
From family-run roots to box office boom, Charleston's Terrace Theater marks 25 years
To get a sense of the trajectory of the Terrace Theater from its premiere to its present, you might think of it in Tom Cruise years. The life span of James Island’s independent movie theater is more or less from “Jerry Maguire,” which was released right before 1997, to “Top Gun: Maverick,” this summer’s blockbuster.
IPW Construction wins Hanahan intersection project bidding process
The Berkeley County Council recently selected IPW Construction of North Charleston to realign the intersection of Foster Creek Road at Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan during the governing body's August session. The approximately $2.35 million project will reportedly readjust the "T"-shaped intersection of Foster Creek Road and modify the southern...
Can a historic vacation spot for African Americans in Georgetown County be revitalized?
MCKENZIE BEACH — The abandoned and overgrown lot here is an anomaly, an undeveloped enclave nestled among the homes, shops and businesses along this densely populated stretch of U.S. Highway 17. It once bustled with activity. This was where many African American vacationers came during the Jim Crow era...
