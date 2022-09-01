Robbins’ Brace Paces Blazers Past SPSCC

Led by Centralia High School graduate Hannah Robbins and another goal from Felicity Grande, the Centralia Community College women’s soccer team defeated South Puget Sound, 3-0, Wednesday night on the road.

The Trailblazers got a brace from Robbins, who opened up the scoring in the first half to help the Blazers take a 1-0 lead into the break. Then Grande added a goal to double the Blazers lead, and Robbins put the finishing touches on the game with another goal to help win in strong fashion.

“We played our standard of soccer and executed really well in the second half,” coach Clarence Gunderson said. “The girls played excellent, especially in the second half. We're happy with a win, and we'll be ready for the next one.”

Centralia (3-1) takes on Pierce next at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Tiger Stadium in Centralia.