Poughkeepsie, NY

101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Housing Issue Featured in The New York Times

The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely amazing. It's within an hour and a half drive from Albany and New York City. It's a great place to live if you're a commuter. The area offers all kinds of things from recreation, dining, and entertainment. It's also extremely beautiful. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live. If you can afford it and it doesn't seem like many can these days.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

HEY IKEA! We Need You in the Hudson Valley, 3 Perfect Locations

We found three perfect locations on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls and Fishkill, New York for an IKEA. If you've lived in the Hudson Valley for a while, you already know that every few months rumors start to float around about certain stores or restaurants coming to the area. We've heard them a thousand times, on the restaurant side...COMING SOON: Chick-fil-a, and White Castle! On the grocery store side, COMING SOON: Trader Joe's, Wegman's, and Whole Foods.
FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Has a Popular Hudson Valley Wedding Venue Been Sold for $2+ Million?

Looks like one Hudson Valley wedding venue has hosted its last wedding. The Hudson Valley is full of some amazing venues to say "I do" at, we have not only great scenery as a wedding backdrop but we are lucky to have a ton of choices when it comes to picking the perfect location. Down below we have some of our favorite places to get married at this time of year, but before you scroll down, it looks like one of those places has reportedly been sold.
BLOOMINGBURG, NY
101.5 WPDH

Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk

There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
BROOKLYN, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson, NY
Woodbury, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson, NY
101.5 WPDH

Rap About Middletown, New York Going Viral on TikTok

If you're looking at the geography of the Hudson Valley region on a map then you may notice that this place is huge. There's a lot of debate about what cities and towns are really in the Hudson Valley. One city that is undeniably in the Hudson Valley is Middletown. Of course it deserves its very own rap song. Did you know that it has one?
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Box of Reptiles Delivered to Wrong Home in Lower Hudson Valley

With more and more people shopping from home, sometimes mistakes can happen. We've all received a wrong delivery or two. But usually, we're talking about an Amazon mix-up, or maybe your grocery order missing some key items. Sometimes your package is stolen by pirates. However, when something that's actually alive and breathing gets shipped to your doorstep by mistake, then that's going to cause a bit of a stir.
PORT CHESTER, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bizarre Disturbance and Behavior Outside of Hyde Park, NY Store

Double check that your windows and doors are locked if you own a business in the area. Being a business owner in the Hudson Valley has been very tough over the past few years. The COVID-19 pandemic and trying to find decent employees has not made it easy and the last thing business owners need to worry is about is vandalism or a potential robbery. Recently, there was some strange and odd behavior outside of one local store.
HYDE PARK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Ex-New York Cop, Marine From Hudson Valley Gets Record Sentence

A retired NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley received the longest sentence for his role in the Capitol riot. On Thursday, 56-year-old Thomas Webster of the village of Florida, New York, was sentenced in the District of Columbia to 10 years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and related charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
FLORIDA, NY
101.5 WPDH

Former Journey Singer Performing in Chatham, NY This Weekend

Former Journey frontman Steve Augeri is scheduled to perform this Sunday, Sept. 5 at Columbia County Fair in Chatham, NY. Steve Augeri was the first of three singers to replace Steve Perry in Journey. He performed with the iconic rock band from 1998-2006. Augeri received a call from Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain in 1997 to audition to front the band.
CHATHAM, NY
101.5 WPDH

End of an Era! Popular Ulster County Restaurant Closing After 40 Years

It's the end of an era in Kingston, New York. Just last week we told you about one of Kingston's landmark restaurants/bars hitting the real estate market and now we have more of an understanding as to why. According to a post on Facebook, the man behind Zenon's, Zenon Christoforou, has announced that the restaurant is not only for sale, but he has decided to close for good.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Chicken Restaurant Planning Move to Village of Wappingers

A wildly popular chicken restaurant chain has its eyes set on an empty storefront in the Village of Wappingers Falls. The Village of Wappingers continues to attract new businesses to Main Street. Two years ago the New York staple, Patsy's Pizzeria, chose the Village of Wappingers as its first outpost beyond the New York City area. After that, Norma's, one of Brooklyn's favorite bakery cafes, opened up their second location in the former Graceland Tattoo storefront. With the addition of Coupe champagne bar and the new construction taking place next to the Ground Hog, the Village of Wappingers appears to be on the move.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

