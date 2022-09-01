ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

ECU Pirates fall to NC State in home opener, 21-20

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a tight finish, the East Carolina University Pirates fell to the NC State Wolfpack with a final score of 21-20. With minutes left on the clock and a chance to tie the game, ECU missed an extra point and wasn’t able to recover, missing a field goal that would have won the game.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU falls in thriller to #13 N.C. State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The build up has been months. in state rivals ECU and NC State the day final here to square off and after all the hype it lived up to the billing. A Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium record 51,711 people on hand to witness. Old connections Mike Houston and...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

WITN End Zone Week 3 - Part one

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 3. Chocowinity Southside 33, Robersonville South Creek 8. Washington County 27, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 12. West Carteret 24, Farmville Central 7. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manteo, NC
Sports
City
Manteo, NC
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WITN

Earl and Danielle the two named storms in the Atlantic this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Looking at the tropical scene, both Danielle and Earl are the only systems currently being tracked over the Atlantic. Danielle is far east of Bermuda and tracking to the northeast. Earl is east of the Leeward Islands and slowly tracking to the northwest. Earl in the weaker system, but may become a hurricane over the next 5 days. No worries for the U.S. though, as the system is expected to eventually recurve and not even get close to the U.S.
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports
WITN

Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Summery pattern continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A strong ridge of high pressure east near the Northeastern US is maintaining control of our weather, with little change expected through Labor Day. Shower chances for Labor Day will be be minimal as temperatures should soar into 80s, peaking at 90 for a few locations. Around midweek, a cold front will approach the area from the west, increasing the possibility of showers. A few thunderstorms is possible. The best opportunities for rain appears to be Tuesday through Thursday, with the highest chance Wednesday night. By late week temperatures and weather conditions should improve with daily highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WITN

One man injured in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Around 10:20 P.M. officers responded to reports of a shooting with injury in the 300 block of Carolina Avenue. The victim, 30-year-old Andre Bynum was transported to ECU Health with a gunshot wound. The Rocky Mount Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Teen suspect identified in ECU campus armed robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A suspect has been identified in an early Sunday morning armed robbery on East Carolina University’s campus. ECU police say two people were walking in the West End Dining and Bloxton House area just after 2 a.m. when a group of possible teenagers started following them.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

POLICE: Pregnant woman shot in stomach in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a pregnant woman was shot in the stomach Friday night in Rocky Mount. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 9 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired activation in the 500 block of Mullins Street. When they were on their way, the department’s 911 center was told the woman was shot.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Deputies say missing woman “found safe”

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office were asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Mona Dozier was outside Princeville on NC 33 E and left sometime Friday night. Saturday evening, police updated that Dozier was “found safe.”. Do...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Prayer vigil held for fatal school stabbing victim

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Days after a stabbing left a Jacksonville student dead, people came together to pray for the life lost. Thursday morning, a Northside High school resource officer responded to an altercation between students. One was killed and the other was injured in a stabbing. “Communities come together...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Man charged after fatal scooter accident

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police have provided updates to the investigation of a fatal scooter crash that happened Friday night. Dominique Jasper, 31, was charged with misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle and unsafe movement. Police say 71-year-old Van Monroe was involved in a crash with Jasper. After the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

71-year-old man killed in Rocky Mount scooter crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after crashing with a sedan Friday night in Rocky Mount. Police responded to reports of a crash in the 1500 block of South Church Street around 9:15 p.m. The driver of a motor scooter, identified as 71-year-old Van Monroe, was ejected...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy