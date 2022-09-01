Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
wvlt.tv
Rounds of rain continue on this Labor Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rounds of rain are flowing across the region, leaving us with a rainier Labor Day. This week comes with a couple of days of isolated rain and storms, then scattered downpours return to our area again. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy. “It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.
wvlt.tv
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
wvlt.tv
Drier weather moves in for Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers continue into the evening before slowly tapering into the overnight. Clouds will remain with us to start your Tuesday morning and that will mean another mild and muggy start. Thankfully sunshine will make a return into the afternoon as clouds begin to break apart.
wvlt.tv
Rain stays in the forecast into Labor Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few spotty showers around to start our Sunday morning with increasing rain chances as we move into the afternoon hours. Rain chances remain in the forecast heading into Labor Day and that could impact some of your outdoor plans. Join us on the WVLT First...
wvlt.tv
Car hanging over ramp closes interstate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a car crashed into the ramp on I-275 South and I-40 East in Knox County and closed the interstate. The back end of the car was hanging off the ramp for nearly an hour before crews were able to remove it. This is...
wvlt.tv
Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1960, Darius Fine went to the Knoxville Barber College to learn how to cut hair. Little did he know that 60 years later, he would still be doing that same job. For the last 34 years, he’s been cutting hair at Fine’s Barbershop by...
wvlt.tv
2 teenagers run over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teenagers were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a boating crash on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee, on Saturday, according to Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron. At around 2:25 p.m., six girls were on an innertube pulled by a boat. Four...
wvlt.tv
Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals retires after battling cancer in final year on job
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a year ago, Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals announced he would be retiring after learning he was diagnosed with liver cancer. Seals, who has been with the department for 49 years, served as sheriff for the last 15 years in Sevier County. When...
wvlt.tv
Body recovered from Douglas Lake after crews search for missing man
wvlt.tv
Extra KPD patrols on Labor Day weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Throughout Labor Day weekend, you might see more Knoxville Police Department officers on the roads. KPD officials posted to Facebook alerting the public of the increased traffic enforcement ahead of the holiday. KPD officers will be focusing on stopping reckless, distracted and impaired driving, according to...
wvlt.tv
House fire blazes in Oak Ridge
wvlt.tv
Labor Day deals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Labor Day weekend sales have been happening all weekend. This Labor Day you can find everything from clothes to mattresses on sale. Target is offering 30% off on a variety of items like shoes for the family, indoor furniture, and select electronics. When it comes to large...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Washington Ave. Friday, KPD officials said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., according to KPD officials. Officers responded to the 1400 block of the street and found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
wvlt.tv
Blount Co. Deputy receives heart transplant after being denied twice last month
wvlt.tv
Should you wash your chicken?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Should you wash your chicken before you cook it? A new initiative supported by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agriculture and Food Research Initiative Competitive Grant is explaining why you might want to skip this step next time you cook.
wvlt.tv
Man shot, suspect detained in Jefferson County shooting
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Two Cocke Co. inmates escape litter crew
wvlt.tv
MEDIC in critical need of blood donations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center in Knoxville is at a critical phase of blood donations. Officials said they have less than a two-week supply on the shelves, which means they can only give out blood to people with emergencies. Christa Scarpino has donated to MEDIC every two...
wvlt.tv
Man stabs assailant after confrontation, police say
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday night, Bean Station Police Department officers responded to a local business in Bean Station because of reports of a fight between two men. One man walked back to his car when the other attempted to assault him, according to BSPD officials. The man...
