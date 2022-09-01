High expectations have surrounded Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class with many believing it will make an impact as early as this fall. In February, the Aggies inked the nation’s No. 1 class and the highest-rated college football recruiting class of all-time. On Saturday, a number of those players had chances to showcase their skills on both sides of the ball during their first game wearing maroon and white in the Aggies’ season-opening 31-0 win over Sam Houston at Kyle Field.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO