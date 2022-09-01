Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M O-Line back to the basics; Jackson, Jones expected back
A simple return to the basics will fix Texas A&M’s offensive line which allowed the running game to muster only 110 yards in Saturday’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said the group needs better communication. “You get a call and you just get...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn meets the media after the Aggies' 3-0 weekend at TCU. (September 5, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna: Aggie's offensive line a little rusty, but not WR Ainias Smith
Ainias Smith was the best player on the field Saturday at Kyle Field, showing why he’s Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher’s Swiss Army knife. Smith caught six passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns, returned four punts and made a tough run in the sixth-ranked Aggies’ 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State. It’s scary to think what would have happened had Smith not played. That seemed a distinct possibility seven weeks ago until a trio of arrest charges were dropped against him.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M’s loaded freshman class gets plenty of playing time against Sam Houston
High expectations have surrounded Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class with many believing it will make an impact as early as this fall. In February, the Aggies inked the nation’s No. 1 class and the highest-rated college football recruiting class of all-time. On Saturday, a number of those players had chances to showcase their skills on both sides of the ball during their first game wearing maroon and white in the Aggies’ season-opening 31-0 win over Sam Houston at Kyle Field.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M football team shakes off early rust to down Sam Houston 31-0
The Texas A&M football team had to weather the storm of a slow start to the season, and an actual storm, to eventually knock off Sam Houston 31-0 at Kyle Field on Saturday. Haynes King, making his first start since A&M’s second game last year, completed 20 of 31 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna's grades: Texas A&M defense shines on Sam Houston State report card
OFFENSE: B- What went right: Texas A&M had touchdown passes of 63 and 66 yards — the Aggies completed only one of more than 60 yards last season. A&M threw for 387 yards overall on 23-of-35 passing, allowing no sacks. What went wrong: Other than its first touchdown drive...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 18 Texas A&M soccer team battles Ohio State to 0-0 tie
The 18th-ranked Texas A&M soccer team battled Ohio State to a 0-0 tie on Sunday afternoon at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadiums. A&M (4-0-2) held Ohio State (3-1-1) to four shots on goal. It was A&M’s fifth shutout in six games with defense from Carolyn Calzada, Karlina Sample and Katie Smith.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Press Conference: Gerrod Chadwell
Texas A&M head women's golf coach Gerrod Chadwell meets the media after the Aggies' runner-up finish at the Carmel Cup. (September 5, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: G Guerrieri
Texas A&M head soccer coach G Guerrieri meets the media after the Aggies' weekend trip to Illinois and Ohio State. (September 5, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team wins two matches at TCU tournament
FORT WORTH — The Texas A&M volleyball team beat Coastal Carolina 25-20, 25-12, 32-30 and Memphis 25-15, 25-19, 25-22 in a pair of sweeps Friday to open play at TCU’s Fight in the Fort. A&M (3-2) had a season-high 12 blocks against Coastal Carolina (3-1) led by Elena...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station football team storms past Nolan Catholic 52-7
The College Station football team waited over three hours to take the field on Friday night at Cougar Stadium. Once the Cougars did, they made quick work of Fort Worth Nolan Catholic in a 52-7 win over the Vikings. The game went into a delay during warmups at around 6:30 p.m. and did not kick off until after 9:30 p.m. and narrowly avoided being canceled. It ended just before midnight.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated football team beats UANL Monterrey 49-14
It took over an hour for the lightning south of College Station to subside and allow football to take place in the Brazos Valley. But it only took a drive for the A&M Consolidated Tigers to shake off weather delay rust in a 49-14 rout of Autenticos Tigres, a program from Monterrey, Mexico.
Bryan College Station Eagle
2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame: Gary Blair
Gary Blair took Aggie women's basketball to the top of the mountain. He built the program into an NCAA power, eventually leading Texas A&M to the 2011 NCAA Championship!
Bryan College Station Eagle
Navasota holds on in overtime to beat Madisonville 27-21
MADISONVILLE — Navasota’s Deontray Scott scored on an 11-yard run in overtime to cap a wild finish and lift the Rattlers to a 27-21 victory over the Madisonville Mustangs on Friday at Mustang Stadium. Madisonville (1-1) had a chance to win in overtime but missed a 22-yard field...
Bryan College Station Eagle
2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame: Matt Rose
Matt Rose led Aggie Swimming & Diving as a six-time All-American and a five-time All-Big 12 selection from 2001-04. He still holds the school record in the 100 fly and was a 2004 Olympian!. Congrats to Matt on his induction into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Famer.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bremond 57, Kerens 14
BREMOND — Braylen Wortham threw for an efficient 162 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 151 yards and three more scores to power Bremond past Kerens 57-14 on Friday in nondistrict play. Wortham completed just 5 of 7 passes, but his 73-yard TD pass to Bobby Drake put...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Delvin Gantt's OT touchdown lifts Burton over Hearne 6-0
CALDWELL — In a game rife with missed opportunities, Burton senior wide receiver Delvin Gantt was the difference maker. Points came at a premium Friday night as the Panthers edged past Hearne 6-0 in overtime at Caldwell’s Hornet Stadium after the game was moved from Hearne’s Wood Field due to wet field conditions.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jennie Park leads No. 11 Aggie women's golf team into first-place tie at Carmel Cup
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Texas A&M’s Jennie Park shot a 6-under 66 to lead the field by two strokes and power the Aggie women’s golf team to a 2-under 358, good for a first-place tie after the first round of the Carmel Cup on Friday at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nine Aggies inducted into school’s Hall of Fame
Texas A&M inducted nine into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night at the 44th annual Burgess Banquet at the Ford Hall of Champions at Kyle Field. The inductees included Triin Aljand ’09 (women’s swimming and diving), Gary Blair (women’s basketball), Mike Evans ’14 (football), Luke Joeckel ’14 (football), Bernard King ’03 (men’s basketball), Johnny Manziel ’14 (football), Chuck McGuire ’64 (baseball), Matt Rose ’04 (men’s swimming and diving) and Mike Scanlin ’86 (baseball).
Bryan College Station Eagle
2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame: Triin Aljand
A 16-time Big 12 Champion, Triin Aljand was truly incredible in the pool for Texas A&M swimming from 2006-09. A three-time Olympian, 15-time All-American and record setter, she's now a Texas A&M Hall of Famer.
