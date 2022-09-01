Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Accidental shooting shooting causes injuries in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one person was wounded in an accidental shooting Monday afternoon. The call came in at 2:21 p.m. as a report of a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road. First responders learned that the wound was accidental, according to dispatchers. It’s...
nowhabersham.com
Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count
The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office responds to shooting at Southern Village mobile home park
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at Southern Village mobile home park on the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Rd. Monday afternoon. According to dispatch, the call came in at 2:21 p.m. as a gunshot wound. Emergency responders are on the scene. FOX54...
WRDW-TV
Deputies investigate shooting on Highland Avenue in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road. Deputies received a call about the incident at 3:43 p.m. and responded to the situation. This investigation is still active and details remain limited.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia county looking for two men photographed stealing cards out of unattended wallets
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s in identify two males caught on camera stealing cards from unsuspecting shoppers. Deputies suspect the two men to be working together, selecting shoppers that are not paying close attention to their belongings. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
wfxg.com
Fifth suspect arrested in Watkins Pond road murder investigation
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office has arrested a fifth suspect in connection to the death of Morris Harden Jr. On Friday, eighteen-year-old Ramando Williams of Augusta was taken into custody by the Burke County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals. Williams is being charged with...
WTVC
State of Emergency declared in Georgia
Chattooga, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Chattooga County and Floyd County following severe flooding. The National Weather Service also issued Flash Flood Warning estimating about six to 12 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding has the potential...
WRDW-TV
Checkpoints, DUI crackdown to continue through Labor Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the U.S, on average, one person dies every 45 minutes in a crash involving a driver who was drinking before they picked up the keys. The U.S. Department of Transportation says about 30 percent of all traffic deaths nationwide involve a drunk driver. A family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxg.com
Governor Brian Kemp issues state of emergency for two north Georgia counties after heavy rain
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding and dangerously high waters in some areas. In response, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. The full executive order can be viewed below. The...
23-Year-Old Justin Key Killed In A Dirt Bike Accident In Richmond County (Augusta, GA)
An investigation is underway by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office into a dirt bike crash that left one person dead. The crash happened on the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road just [..]
Chadwick Boseman’s uncle reported missing in South Carolina
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina deputies are searching for the uncle of late actor Chadwick Boseman, who was reported missing in the upstate. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Tony Boseman was last seen in the Boseman Road area at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Boseman has dementia and Type 2 diabetes. Boseman was […]
COVID-19 testing available on Labor Day in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Free COVID-19 testing is available on Labor Day in Augusta Free PCR testing will be available on September 5, from 8 a.m. – noon at 524 15th Street. For faster service, you can preregister at: ecphd.com/covidtesting. For more information, call 706-721-5800 or covid19.ecphd.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Three people arrested in Burke County drug bust
KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people were arrested in Burke County on Friday morning after a drug search. Around 7 a.m., deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team searched a home on Edwards Road in Keysville due to the illegal sale of narcotics from the home.
S.C. Highway Patrol responds to accident on I-20 in Aiken County
South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an accident on I-20 around lunchtime Thursday. Police responded to the scene of a collision between a Kia Sol and pickup-truck in the westbound lane of mile marker 36, authorities said. The crash was reported at 12:21 p.m., according to the...
wfxg.com
Convicted Commissioner gets new, court-appointed attorney
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Through a joint request by Sammie Sias and his counsel, Judge Brian Epps has granted a motion that allows Sias' original defense team to withdraw from representing the suspended Commissioner. Sias was originally represented by Kenneth Crowder and David Stewart in his July trial. The trial...
Have you seen her? Family of missing Columbia mother pleading for answers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a Midlands woman is pleading for answers after she went missing from her Aiken County home weeks ago. Krystal Anderson, a Columbia native, disappeared on August. 20. The search has been an emotional one, her sister Shadira Smothers said, as the investigation stretches...
New billboard up seeking information in disappearance of Millbrook twins
A second billboard has gone up in hopes of bringing twin sisters from Augusta who went missing more than 30 years ago home.
Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School teacher arrested on campus Friday
49-year-old Thomas "Russ" Schneider, of Grovetown, is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.
Richmond County officer hits two parked RCSO vehicles while driving down Tobacco Road
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Sheriff’s Officer officer was involved in an accident involving two other Richmond County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars that were parked on Tobacco Road. According to authorities, the officer says that he was traveling east on Tobacco Road in his patrol vehicle (Vehicle #1) with his emergency equipment […]
Comments / 1