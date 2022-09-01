ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
WRDW-TV

Accidental shooting shooting causes injuries in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one person was wounded in an accidental shooting Monday afternoon. The call came in at 2:21 p.m. as a report of a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road. First responders learned that the wound was accidental, according to dispatchers. It’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Deputies investigate shooting on Highland Avenue in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road. Deputies received a call about the incident at 3:43 p.m. and responded to the situation. This investigation is still active and details remain limited.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
wfxg.com

Fifth suspect arrested in Watkins Pond road murder investigation

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office has arrested a fifth suspect in connection to the death of Morris Harden Jr. On Friday, eighteen-year-old Ramando Williams of Augusta was taken into custody by the Burke County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals. Williams is being charged with...
AUGUSTA, GA
WTVC

State of Emergency declared in Georgia

Chattooga, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Chattooga County and Floyd County following severe flooding. The National Weather Service also issued Flash Flood Warning estimating about six to 12 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding has the potential...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Checkpoints, DUI crackdown to continue through Labor Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the U.S, on average, one person dies every 45 minutes in a crash involving a driver who was drinking before they picked up the keys. The U.S. Department of Transportation says about 30 percent of all traffic deaths nationwide involve a drunk driver. A family...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drivers License#Labor Day Weekend#Georgia State Patrol#Lance Corporal#Gsp
WJBF

COVID-19 testing available on Labor Day in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Free COVID-19 testing is available on Labor Day in Augusta Free PCR testing will be available on September 5, from 8 a.m. – noon at 524 15th Street. For faster service, you can preregister at: ecphd.com/covidtesting. For more information, call 706-721-5800 or covid19.ecphd.com.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRDW-TV

Three people arrested in Burke County drug bust

KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people were arrested in Burke County on Friday morning after a drug search. Around 7 a.m., deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team searched a home on Edwards Road in Keysville due to the illegal sale of narcotics from the home.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Convicted Commissioner gets new, court-appointed attorney

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Through a joint request by Sammie Sias and his counsel, Judge Brian Epps has granted a motion that allows Sias' original defense team to withdraw from representing the suspended Commissioner. Sias was originally represented by Kenneth Crowder and David Stewart in his July trial. The trial...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy