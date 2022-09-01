OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took two people into custody after they were found passed out inside a vehicle at an Oklahoma City intersection, prompting a large police presence. The incident started after police received a call that a car was stopped in the middle of the intersection of Northwest 39th Street and Portland Avenue. The driver wasn't responding when officers arrived, and police said they found two people with guns when the officers approached the vehicle.

