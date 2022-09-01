ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Two in custody after being found passed out in car at Oklahoma City intersection

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took two people into custody after they were found passed out inside a vehicle at an Oklahoma City intersection, prompting a large police presence. The incident started after police received a call that a car was stopped in the middle of the intersection of Northwest 39th Street and Portland Avenue. The driver wasn't responding when officers arrived, and police said they found two people with guns when the officers approached the vehicle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

2 Accused Of DUI After Being Found Unresponsive In NW OKC

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded around 6:30 a.m. to Northwest 39th Expressway & North Portland Avenue after two people were found unresponsive in a car in the intersection. On arrival officers attempted to make contact with the people inside the car by using the sirens and a PA system...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police search for driver after overnight crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Emergency crews are searching for a driver after a vehicle was nearly cut in two after leaving the road and hitting a tree overnight in Oklahoma City. The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Grand Boulevard. Police said they are still searching...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City Police seeing uptick in business-related robberies across the city

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In recent weeks, the Oklahoma City Police Department has seen a rise in business-related robberies. - Advertisement - Oklahoma City Police said business robberies have become more frequent across the city, and it can turn into a life-threatening situation. They want to alert the public to be ready for anything that may come your way.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Woman found stabbed after being abandoned on side of OKC road, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found stabbed on the side of an Oklahoma City road Monday. The woman told officers that a man stabbed her multiple times before he kicked her out of his vehicle near Southeast 59th Street and Shields Boulevard, according to police. Crews took her to a hospital, and she is expected to survive.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Man shot in Oklahoma City, suspect on the loose

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of SW 66th and Santa Fe. A woman told police that the suspect came up and shot her husband. The suspect...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma City man

UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Wallace was located. Police say he is safe. Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home. Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Investigators looking into possible pipe bombs found in Payne County

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A pipe bomb and a grenade were found inside a Payne County home. Now, a 19-year-old is behind bars. It started as an anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department. That tip has turned into a multiagency response to investigate why 19-year-old Cade Wells would potentially create an explosive device.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

1 dies after Garvin County rear-end crash

PAOLI, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma woman is dead after a van and a minivan collided in Garvin County on Thursday. According to a press report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, both cars were driving south on I-35 near Paoli when the minivan slowed down for traffic, and was rear-ended by the van.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Wanted kidnapping suspect arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man wanted in Elk City on suspicion of kidnapping and child neglect was captured in Oklahoma City. Elk City Police Department officials issued an alert on Dillon Thomas Marshall in mid-August, asking for help locating the suspect. Marshall, 38, was wanted on a handful of charges, including kidnapping and child […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews prevent flames from spreading after Harrah home catches fire

HARRAH, Okla. — Firefighters kept flames from spreading to other homes during an incident over the weekend in Harrah. Shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to a house fire and found flames coming through the roof. They got water on the fire and brought the flames under control with the help of crews from Newalla and McLoud.
HARRAH, OK

