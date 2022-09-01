Read full article on original website
KOCO
Two in custody after being found passed out in car at Oklahoma City intersection
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took two people into custody after they were found passed out inside a vehicle at an Oklahoma City intersection, prompting a large police presence. The incident started after police received a call that a car was stopped in the middle of the intersection of Northwest 39th Street and Portland Avenue. The driver wasn't responding when officers arrived, and police said they found two people with guns when the officers approached the vehicle.
News On 6
2 Accused Of DUI After Being Found Unresponsive In NW OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded around 6:30 a.m. to Northwest 39th Expressway & North Portland Avenue after two people were found unresponsive in a car in the intersection. On arrival officers attempted to make contact with the people inside the car by using the sirens and a PA system...
KOCO
Police search for driver after overnight crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Emergency crews are searching for a driver after a vehicle was nearly cut in two after leaving the road and hitting a tree overnight in Oklahoma City. The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Grand Boulevard. Police said they are still searching...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City Police seeing uptick in business-related robberies across the city
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In recent weeks, the Oklahoma City Police Department has seen a rise in business-related robberies. - Advertisement - Oklahoma City Police said business robberies have become more frequent across the city, and it can turn into a life-threatening situation. They want to alert the public to be ready for anything that may come your way.
KOCO
Woman found stabbed after being abandoned on side of OKC road, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found stabbed on the side of an Oklahoma City road Monday. The woman told officers that a man stabbed her multiple times before he kicked her out of his vehicle near Southeast 59th Street and Shields Boulevard, according to police. Crews took her to a hospital, and she is expected to survive.
OCPD Release Bodycam Video Of Accused Deputy Killer’s Arrest
Newly released bodycam video shows the pursuit and takedown of the man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy. Benjamin Plank was charged in the death of Oklahoma Co. Deputy Bobby Swartz. The video released by the Oklahoma City Police Department gives graphic details on what it took to capture...
blackchronicle.com
Man shot in Oklahoma City, suspect on the loose
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of SW 66th and Santa Fe. A woman told police that the suspect came up and shot her husband. The suspect...
KOCO
Person taken to hospital after abandoned nursing home catches fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — First responders took one person to a hospital after an abandoned nursing home caught fire early Monday morning in Oklahoma City. Crews responded to a report of a commercial fire at a building near Northeast 17th Street and Bryant Avenue. When crews arrived, they found very heavy smoke and fire.
KOCO
Bodycam footage released of pursuit, arrest of man accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma City police released bodycam footage from the pursuit and arrest of the man who was accused of killing Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy Bobby Swartz. OCPD took charge of the investigation. The suspect, Benjamin Plank, fled after shooting two deputies and now, KOCO 5...
Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma City man
UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Wallace was located. Police say he is safe. Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home. Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest […]
KOCO
Investigators looking into possible pipe bombs found in Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A pipe bomb and a grenade were found inside a Payne County home. Now, a 19-year-old is behind bars. It started as an anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department. That tip has turned into a multiagency response to investigate why 19-year-old Cade Wells would potentially create an explosive device.
KXII.com
1 dies after Garvin County rear-end crash
PAOLI, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma woman is dead after a van and a minivan collided in Garvin County on Thursday. According to a press report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, both cars were driving south on I-35 near Paoli when the minivan slowed down for traffic, and was rear-ended by the van.
Man Arrested, Accused For Making Bomb Threat At OKC Apartment
An Oklahoma City metro man was arrested and is accused of threatening to bomb his southeast OKC apartment complex. According to court documents, police described 36-year-old Maurice Wilson as being in "..a manic state, screaming about people being devils and holograms in his apartment." He also allegedly tried to grab...
Search Warrants Detail Stockpile Of Weapons, Ammunition In Accused Oklahoma Co. Deputy Killer’s Boat
Oklahoma City police found guns and hundreds of live rounds of ammunition in an accused Oklahoma County deputy killer’s property, according to search warrant returns. The newly-released court documents are now part of Benjamin Plank’s murder case. Plank’s truck and boat were taken as evidence from the shooting...
DPS: Woman dies in fatal collision in Garvin County
A woman has died in a fatal car accident on Interstate 35 near marker 79.
Man In Custody Following Foot Pursuit In NW OKC
A man is in custody following a foot pursuit Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The incident started at the Windsor Point Apartments near 44th Street and Windsor Avenye when deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant, according to OCSO. Authorities said...
Wanted kidnapping suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man wanted in Elk City on suspicion of kidnapping and child neglect was captured in Oklahoma City. Elk City Police Department officials issued an alert on Dillon Thomas Marshall in mid-August, asking for help locating the suspect. Marshall, 38, was wanted on a handful of charges, including kidnapping and child […]
OHP: 1 Killed In Crash On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County
One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened eastbound at mile marker 166 in Chandler, OHP said. Troopers said they are still investigating what happened. A 17-year-old female driver and her...
KOCO
Crews prevent flames from spreading after Harrah home catches fire
HARRAH, Okla. — Firefighters kept flames from spreading to other homes during an incident over the weekend in Harrah. Shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to a house fire and found flames coming through the roof. They got water on the fire and brought the flames under control with the help of crews from Newalla and McLoud.
Okla. Co. Deputies Arrest Accused Meth Dealer After 10-Hour Standoff
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a career criminal on Wednesday who managed to hide from them for more than 10 hours. They apprehended Gary Wood, 51, at a southwest Oklahoma City property. From the heat of the day, until after the sun went down. Law enforcement surrounded a...
