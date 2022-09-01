Read full article on original website
Related
wfft.com
28-year-old Devon Causey reaches for pro card
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - From college athlete, to businessman, to one of the top bodybuilders in the country, it's without question 28-year-old Devon Causey is making a name for himself. After facing down points in his life, the Kentucky State alumnus found a way to shine his light and...
wfft.com
Humane Fort Wayne shelters 25 more rescued beagles
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Humane Fort Wayne rescued 25 more beagles this week from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. All 25 beagles are female, and most of them birthed litters before turning one year old. The dogs didn’t even have names. A tattoo inside each of their ears was the only way to tell them apart.
wfft.com
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival bringing thousands back to Auburn for weekend
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) - Thousands of tourists are rolling into Auburn this week for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. This city of less than 15,000 people is bringing in about 10,000 more in tourists, and it’s all thanks to the cars. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is sending the...
wfft.com
Napoleonic Days 1804-1815 comes to the Old Fort
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Old Fort transformed into the Napoleonic Age this weekend for a lesson in French history. “The term guerrilla warfare actually comes from the Peninsular War, which is what we’re re-enacting today. The guerrillas, which means little war, they were Spanish citizens, Spanish peasants, Spanish aristocrats too, who supported the Spanish king and wanted to fight against the French Conquerors,” Cooper Reed with Brigade Napoleon said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfft.com
Mastodons held scoreless in battle with Eastern Illinois
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Purdue Fort Wayne led 17-6 in total shots on Sunday (Sept. 4) at the Hefner Soccer Complex but ultimately fell 1-0 to Eastern Illinois. The Mastodons also held a 7-3 edge in corner kicks which helped result in a 10-1 advantage in shots in the second half.
wfft.com
The Amazing Fall Fun returns for the season with Jurassic corn maze and more
WATERLOO, Ind. (WFFT) — Fall activities are kicking off in northeast Indiana. The Amazing Fall Fun is back for the season with a pumpkin patch, sunflower experience, and Jurassic Park-themed corn maze. Food trucks, duck races, barnyard bowling and so much more are also available to give you the...
wfft.com
Part of East Wayne Street will close for sewer work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- East Wayne Street between Glasgow Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard will close Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m. This will last about 90 days as crews work on storm water and sewer upgrades. It is part of the Consent Decree and Long-Term Control Plan to...
wfft.com
Semi overturns on I-469 exit ramp to I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The I-469 exit ramp to I-69 is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned this morning. The crash happened before 9 a.m. near the GM plant. Multiple tow trucks are on the scene. No information about injuries have been released.
Comments / 0