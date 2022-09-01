ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Cessna: Aggie's offensive line a little rusty, but not WR Ainias Smith

Ainias Smith was the best player on the field Saturday at Kyle Field, showing why he’s Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher’s Swiss Army knife. Smith caught six passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns, returned four punts and made a tough run in the sixth-ranked Aggies’ 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State. It’s scary to think what would have happened had Smith not played. That seemed a distinct possibility seven weeks ago until a trio of arrest charges were dropped against him.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Tailgating returns to Aggie Park

Doug Beall was first in line to check in to tailgate in one of the hundreds of free, reserved tailgating spots in the new Aggie Park on Saturday morning ahead of Texas A&M football’s season opener against Sam Houston State. Beall, A&M Class of 1988 and a former Yell...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M's effort against Sam Houston sends mixed signals

A&M’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston left some fans worried, while others are hopeful. A&M didn’t look like a College Football Playoff contender, but if you want to take the positive approach, it did enough good things to possibly get there. • Haynes King threw for 364 yards...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame: Johnny Manziel

We'll never forget his will to win or his wow factor. He's a legend that transformed Texas A&M Football and the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner. Add another night to remember to his legacy as he's now officially a Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Famer.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M O-Line back to the basics; Jackson, Jones expected back

A simple return to the basics will fix Texas A&M’s offensive line which allowed the running game to muster only 110 yards in Saturday’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said the group needs better communication. “You get a call and you just get...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M football team shakes off early rust to down Sam Houston 31-0

The Texas A&M football team had to weather the storm of a slow start to the season, and an actual storm, to eventually knock off Sam Houston 31-0 at Kyle Field on Saturday. Haynes King, making his first start since A&M’s second game last year, completed 20 of 31 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M-Sam Houston quarter-by-quarter breakdown

First-time starters: Several Texas A&M players earned their first starts on offense including true freshman running back Evan Stewart, junior running back Devon Achane and three redshirt freshmen — tackle Trey Zuhn III, tight end Dametrious Crownover and center Matthew Wykoff. On defense, sophomores lineman Fadil Diggs, defensive back Jardin Gilbert and tackle Shemar Turner earned their first starts along with senior linebacker Chris Russell Jr. and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Nine Aggies inducted into school’s Hall of Fame

Texas A&M inducted nine into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night at the 44th annual Burgess Banquet at the Ford Hall of Champions at Kyle Field. The inductees included Triin Aljand ’09 (women’s swimming and diving), Gary Blair (women’s basketball), Mike Evans ’14 (football), Luke Joeckel ’14 (football), Bernard King ’03 (men’s basketball), Johnny Manziel ’14 (football), Chuck McGuire ’64 (baseball), Matt Rose ’04 (men’s swimming and diving) and Mike Scanlin ’86 (baseball).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Texas A M#Capital Farm Credit#The Voice Of The Aggies
Bryan College Station Eagle

Waco Midway JV A 27, College Station JV Black 25

College Station’s RJ Casas threw two TD passes to Thomas Herring, and Kyrrence Young and Connor Cashion each ran for TDs in the Cougar JV Black’s 27-25 loss to Waco Midway JV A on Thursday. College Station’s defense forced a safety and multiple fumbles with Fabian Baez recovering...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame: Chuck McGuire

One of the best pitchers in Texas A&M baseball history and a three-time All-Southwest Conference selection, Chuck McGuire led Texas A&M to the 1964 College World Series. Chuck's daughter Kate Martin accepts his induction into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Sports
Bryan College Station Eagle

Taylor 49, Rockdale 41

ROCKDALE — Rockdale’s Blaydn Barcak threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 151 yards and two more scores, but Taylor and running back Andrias Fisher did just enough to leave town with a 49-41 victory Friday in nondistrict play. Fisher carried the ball 24 times...
ROCKDALE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy