Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna: Aggie's offensive line a little rusty, but not WR Ainias Smith
Ainias Smith was the best player on the field Saturday at Kyle Field, showing why he’s Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher’s Swiss Army knife. Smith caught six passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns, returned four punts and made a tough run in the sixth-ranked Aggies’ 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State. It’s scary to think what would have happened had Smith not played. That seemed a distinct possibility seven weeks ago until a trio of arrest charges were dropped against him.
Tailgating returns to Aggie Park
Tailgating returns to Aggie Park
Doug Beall was first in line to check in to tailgate in one of the hundreds of free, reserved tailgating spots in the new Aggie Park on Saturday morning ahead of Texas A&M football’s season opener against Sam Houston State. Beall, A&M Class of 1988 and a former Yell...
Press Conference: Gerrod Chadwell
Press Conference: Gerrod Chadwell
Texas A&M head women's golf coach Gerrod Chadwell meets the media after the Aggies' runner-up finish at the Carmel Cup. (September 5, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 6 Texas A&M football team sputters through 31-0 win over Sam Houston State
A perfectly-placed dart from Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King whizzed between two defenders and hit senior wide receiver Ainias Smith in stride. A 40-yard gallop later and the sixth-ranked Aggies were up 17-0 on Sam Houston State, demonstrating how smoothly their new-found explosive offense can run. But defensive twists and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M's effort against Sam Houston sends mixed signals
A&M’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston left some fans worried, while others are hopeful. A&M didn’t look like a College Football Playoff contender, but if you want to take the positive approach, it did enough good things to possibly get there. • Haynes King threw for 364 yards...
Bryan College Station Eagle
2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame: Johnny Manziel
We'll never forget his will to win or his wow factor. He's a legend that transformed Texas A&M Football and the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner. Add another night to remember to his legacy as he's now officially a Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Famer.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M O-Line back to the basics; Jackson, Jones expected back
A simple return to the basics will fix Texas A&M’s offensive line which allowed the running game to muster only 110 yards in Saturday’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said the group needs better communication. “You get a call and you just get...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M football team shakes off early rust to down Sam Houston 31-0
The Texas A&M football team had to weather the storm of a slow start to the season, and an actual storm, to eventually knock off Sam Houston 31-0 at Kyle Field on Saturday. Haynes King, making his first start since A&M’s second game last year, completed 20 of 31 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn meets the media after the Aggies' 3-0 weekend at TCU. (September 5, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M-Sam Houston quarter-by-quarter breakdown
First-time starters: Several Texas A&M players earned their first starts on offense including true freshman running back Evan Stewart, junior running back Devon Achane and three redshirt freshmen — tackle Trey Zuhn III, tight end Dametrious Crownover and center Matthew Wykoff. On defense, sophomores lineman Fadil Diggs, defensive back Jardin Gilbert and tackle Shemar Turner earned their first starts along with senior linebacker Chris Russell Jr. and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye.
Bryan College Station Eagle
2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame: Mike Evans
A rare talent who could change the game like no other. A gamer. Fierce competitor. Mike Evans is the greatest wide receiver to play for Texas A&M Football. And now, he's a Texas A&M Hall of Famer.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nine Aggies inducted into school’s Hall of Fame
Texas A&M inducted nine into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night at the 44th annual Burgess Banquet at the Ford Hall of Champions at Kyle Field. The inductees included Triin Aljand ’09 (women’s swimming and diving), Gary Blair (women’s basketball), Mike Evans ’14 (football), Luke Joeckel ’14 (football), Bernard King ’03 (men’s basketball), Johnny Manziel ’14 (football), Chuck McGuire ’64 (baseball), Matt Rose ’04 (men’s swimming and diving) and Mike Scanlin ’86 (baseball).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Waco Midway JV A 27, College Station JV Black 25
College Station’s RJ Casas threw two TD passes to Thomas Herring, and Kyrrence Young and Connor Cashion each ran for TDs in the Cougar JV Black’s 27-25 loss to Waco Midway JV A on Thursday. College Station’s defense forced a safety and multiple fumbles with Fabian Baez recovering...
Weekly Press Conference: G Guerrieri
Weekly Press Conference: G Guerrieri
Texas A&M head soccer coach G Guerrieri meets the media after the Aggies' weekend trip to Illinois and Ohio State. (September 5, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame: Gary Blair
Gary Blair took Aggie women's basketball to the top of the mountain. He built the program into an NCAA power, eventually leading Texas A&M to the 2011 NCAA Championship!
Bryan College Station Eagle
2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame: Chuck McGuire
One of the best pitchers in Texas A&M baseball history and a three-time All-Southwest Conference selection, Chuck McGuire led Texas A&M to the 1964 College World Series. Chuck's daughter Kate Martin accepts his induction into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's win over Sam Houston State
It took some time for sixth-ranked Texas A&M to settle into the game, but the Aggies notched their first victory of the season on a rainy Saturday at Kyle Field, topping Sam Houston State 31-0. Here are three quick takes from the game. 1. Inconsistent King. Quarterback Haynes King earned...
Bryan College Station Eagle
2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Honor: Cathy Capps
She built the strongest Lettermen's Association in the country and her connection and dedication to Aggie student-athletes is second to none. We welcome Cathy Capps into the Hall of Honor.
Taylor 49, Rockdale 41
Taylor 49, Rockdale 41
ROCKDALE — Rockdale’s Blaydn Barcak threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 151 yards and two more scores, but Taylor and running back Andrias Fisher did just enough to leave town with a 49-41 victory Friday in nondistrict play. Fisher carried the ball 24 times...
Bryan College Station Eagle
2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame: Bernard King
From 2000-03, Bernard King could light it up for Aggie basketball. He still is Texas A&M's all-time leading scorer and a four-time All-Big 12 selection. To this day, Bernard continues to give back to the game of basketball.
