Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
Related
oilcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office seeks Colorado man suspected of killing a man Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for a man who Laramie County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe shot and killed a 37-year-old man on Sunday, Sept. 4. The suspect is identified as Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, aka Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, from Greeley, Colorado. Investigators believe...
Thornton Police officer shoots, kills man on Interstate 25
THORNTON, Colo. — A Thornton Police officer shot and killed a man who produced a weapon while he was walking in traffic Monday morning on Interstate 25, police said in a news release. I-25 was closed for hours between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway for the investigation into the...
Early morning shooting leaves 1 injured in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) was investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Monday morning. The victim arrived at a local hospital at about 2:45 a.m., police said. The shooting happened in the area of East Iliff Avenue and Havana...
Driver under investigation for DUI after crash in northeast Denver
A passenger was seriously injured and a driver is under investigation for driving under the influence after a single-car crash in northeast Denver early Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run that injured store employee
LAKEWOOD, Colo — Police are looking for the person who they say intentionally ran over an employee after shoplifting from a Walgreens Saturday night. The Lakewood Police Department said it happened around 8:15 p.m. at the Walgreens on Colfax Avenue near the intersection with Kipling Street. Police said a man shoplifted from the store, then got into a truck. They believe the man intentionally ran over an employee who was standing just outside the store.
Colorado driver clocked driving 133 MPH, outruns police
A driver evaded arrest on Sunday, after an officer clocked them driving 133 MPH on East Bound I-70, near Wadsworth, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said in a tweet. The driver was reportedly traveling and astounding 68 MPH over the speed limit, when he passed the officer. According to a report by KDVR, the motorist would not stop for police, and is still at large.
Interstate 25 reopens in Thornton after deadly shooting involving officer
On Monday morning, Interstate 25 closed in both directions between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway because of a deadly shooting involving an officer.
Motorcyclist killed in south Denver crash
The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Monday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shots fired at home after teens leave party
Shots were fired at a house after a juvenile party late Saturday night and now investigators are searching for those responsible.
Juvenile visitor fires gunshots into home when parents 'shut down' their kids' party
Deputies found what are believed to be multiple bullet holes in a Centennial home Saturday night after the adult residents turned away a group of juvenile visitors who brought alcohol to their kids' party. The parents "shut down" to their own juveniles' party when they discovered the alcohol, according to a spokesperson from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. A male among the group of visiting juveniles was seen on video "leaving the house with a gun and firing it at the home," per ACSO's John Bartmann.Deputies were called to the scene in the 19700 block of East Stanford Drive at 10:20 p.m.They found multiple spent shell casings in the street in front of the home. They also discovered apparent gunshot holes in another home and vehicle in the neighborhood as well, Bartmann stated.The juvenile who fired the alleged shots is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 in height with short black or brown dreadlocks. He and the visiting group left in what it believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf. There were no reported injuries as a result of the gunfire.
Suspect arrested after stealing ice cream truck, kidnaping driver in Colorado
A 46-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday, after allegedly stealing an ice cream truck and briefly kidnaping its driver early last month, according to a news release from the Wheat Ridge Police Department. The incident occurred on the 5300 block of 38th Street, at the Wheat Ridge King Soopers. The...
Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Arrest and Seizure
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) continues efforts to combat the Fentanyl epidemic impacting our communities. As part of those efforts on the morning of August 30, a search warrant was served in the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive in Fort Collins. During the search, NCDTF investigators recovered several hundred suspected Fentanyl pills, two loaded handguns, several thousand dollars in cash, and felony distribution amounts of suspected methamphetamine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 dead, 1 hurt after car goes airborne, lands in ditch in Adams County
A 25-year-old man from Longmont was the only survivor of a deadly single-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County on Sept. 3. Three passengers, a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman both from Longmont and an 18-year-old woman from Lafayette all died when the vehicle they were in went airborne and landed in a ditch, Colorado State Patrol confirmed with CBS News Colorado. According to CSP, all four were in a 2012 Toyota Highlander on 136th Avenue eastbound when the vehicle hit a stop sign at Riverdale Road. That's when the SUV left the ground before landing in a ditch. All three passengers died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. His status was unknown on Monday, but he remained in the hospital. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors in this crash.
Man accused of carjacking ice cream truck driver in Wheat Ridge
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Wheat Ridge police have found a man accused of violently carjacking and kidnapping an ice cream truck driver. The Wheat Ridge Police Department said the crime happened in early August in the parking lot of the King Soopers store near West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.
Denver detective's handling of domestic violence report under investigation in wake of murder
DENVER — The murder of a woman last month -- allegedly at the hands of her longtime boyfriend – sparked an internal investigation into a Denver police detective’s handling of an earlier domestic violence report involving the couple, 9Wants to Know has learned. Elizabeth “Liz” Hatlas, 50,...
Two hospitalized after carjacking suspect runs red light while eluding police, crashes
The driver of a stolen car and another motorist suffered minor injuries despite a hard collision Sunday morning following a brief police pursuit. According to Denver Police Department spokesman Jay Casillas, DPD officers were dispatched to a call about suspicious people around three vehicles in the area of East Ohio Avenue and South Krameria Street. One of the vehicles, a white SUV, was determined to be a car reported stolen from the Lakewood. A weapon was reportedly involved in the theft.The vehicles left the Ohio and Krameria area before officers arrived, but officers encountered the white SUV a couple blocks away at...
Witness who called 911 after fatal crash calls intersection dangerous
A deadly crash that occurred just outside of Brighton at the intersection of 136th Avenue and Riverdale Road is now under investigation.
Suspects who fled 3-vehicle crash at Santa Fe and Evans still at large
The person suspected of causing a three-vehicle crash that left one person hospitalized with serious injuries late Friday night is still at large Saturday morning.
Man in custody after stolen truck strikes train in Colorado
NUNN, Colo. (AP) — After a brief standoff, police have taken into custody a man who sideswiped a freight train with a truck reported stolen earlier Thursday in rural northern Colorado. Aerial footage broadcast by a news station helicopter showed Weld County sheriff's deputies and local police taking the...
Man robs same Aurora bank two days apart
AURORA, Colo. — The FBI and the Aurora Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a man who robbed an Aurora bank, then robbed it again two days later. The FBI said in a release that a man displayed a weapon and robbed the Commerce Bank at 15305 E. Colfax Ave on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and on Thursday, Sept. 1.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 2