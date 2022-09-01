ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

9NEWS

Thornton Police officer shoots, kills man on Interstate 25

THORNTON, Colo. — A Thornton Police officer shot and killed a man who produced a weapon while he was walking in traffic Monday morning on Interstate 25, police said in a news release. I-25 was closed for hours between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway for the investigation into the...
THORNTON, CO
9NEWS

Early morning shooting leaves 1 injured in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) was investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Monday morning. The victim arrived at a local hospital at about 2:45 a.m., police said. The shooting happened in the area of East Iliff Avenue and Havana...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run that injured store employee

LAKEWOOD, Colo — Police are looking for the person who they say intentionally ran over an employee after shoplifting from a Walgreens Saturday night. The Lakewood Police Department said it happened around 8:15 p.m. at the Walgreens on Colfax Avenue near the intersection with Kipling Street. Police said a man shoplifted from the store, then got into a truck. They believe the man intentionally ran over an employee who was standing just outside the store.
LAKEWOOD, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado driver clocked driving 133 MPH, outruns police

A driver evaded arrest on Sunday, after an officer clocked them driving 133 MPH on East Bound I-70, near Wadsworth, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said in a tweet. The driver was reportedly traveling and astounding 68 MPH over the speed limit, when he passed the officer. According to a report by KDVR, the motorist would not stop for police, and is still at large.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Juvenile visitor fires gunshots into home when parents 'shut down' their kids' party

Deputies found what are believed to be multiple bullet holes in a Centennial home Saturday night after the adult residents turned away a group of juvenile visitors who brought alcohol to their kids' party. The parents "shut down" to their own juveniles' party when they discovered the alcohol, according to a spokesperson from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. A male among the group of visiting juveniles was seen on video "leaving the house with a gun and firing it at the home," per ACSO's John Bartmann.Deputies were called to the scene in the 19700 block of East Stanford Drive at 10:20 p.m.They found multiple spent shell casings in the street in front of the home. They also discovered apparent gunshot holes in another home and vehicle in the neighborhood as well, Bartmann stated.The juvenile who fired the alleged shots is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 in height with short black or brown dreadlocks. He and the visiting group left in what it believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf. There were no reported injuries as a result of the gunfire. 
CENTENNIAL, CO
northfortynews

Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Arrest and Seizure

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) continues efforts to combat the Fentanyl epidemic impacting our communities. As part of those efforts on the morning of August 30, a search warrant was served in the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive in Fort Collins. During the search, NCDTF investigators recovered several hundred suspected Fentanyl pills, two loaded handguns, several thousand dollars in cash, and felony distribution amounts of suspected methamphetamine.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

3 dead, 1 hurt after car goes airborne, lands in ditch in Adams County

A 25-year-old man from Longmont was the only survivor of a deadly single-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County on Sept. 3. Three passengers, a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman both from Longmont and an 18-year-old woman from Lafayette all died when the vehicle they were in went airborne and landed in a ditch, Colorado State Patrol confirmed with CBS News Colorado. According to CSP, all four were in a 2012 Toyota Highlander on 136th Avenue eastbound when the vehicle hit a stop sign at Riverdale Road. That's when the SUV left the ground before landing in a ditch.   All three passengers died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. His status was unknown on Monday, but he remained in the hospital. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors in this crash. 
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Two hospitalized after carjacking suspect runs red light while eluding police, crashes

The driver of a stolen car and another motorist suffered minor injuries despite a hard collision Sunday morning following a brief police pursuit. According to Denver Police Department spokesman Jay Casillas, DPD officers were dispatched to a call about suspicious people around three vehicles in the area of East Ohio Avenue and South Krameria Street. One of the vehicles, a white SUV, was determined to be a car reported stolen from the Lakewood. A weapon was reportedly involved in the theft.The vehicles left the Ohio and Krameria area before officers arrived, but officers encountered the white SUV a couple blocks away at...
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Man robs same Aurora bank two days apart

AURORA, Colo. — The FBI and the Aurora Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a man who robbed an Aurora bank, then robbed it again two days later. The FBI said in a release that a man displayed a weapon and robbed the Commerce Bank at 15305 E. Colfax Ave on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and on Thursday, Sept. 1.
AURORA, CO
