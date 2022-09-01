Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Mario Edwards: Signs with Jacksonville
The Jaguars signed Edwards to their practice squad Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Edwards recorded 25 tackles and six sacks across 27 appearances during two seasons in Chicago but was let go ahead of Tuesday's initial 53-man roster deadline. The veteran defensive end will look to work his way back to NFL action through the Jaguars' practice squad.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Sheds non-contact jersey
Poyer (elbow) fully participated in Sunday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Poyer hyperextended his elbow during a practice at the beginning of August and missed all of the Bills' preseason games, but he appears to be fully healthy heading into the regular season. The veteran safety and his coach have both expressed confidence in his availability for Thursday's season-opening game, so all signs point to Poyer suiting up against the Rams.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Good for Week 1
Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Taylor (back) is "good to go" for Week 1, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Taylor will be available as Daniel Jones' backup during Sunday's road season-opener against the Titans. The veteran suffered a back injury during the Giants' preseason contest against the Jets, but he's managed to avoid a long-term issue. It remains to be seen whether Taylor will practice in full Wednesday, but in any case he appears on track for Sunday.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers raves about Packers rookie Christian Watson: 'He's a different type of receiver than we've had'
There's always a rookie gem when it comes to fantasy football, particularly at receiver. Ja'Marr Chase, for example, thrilled the fantasy football owners who drafted him last year after he won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Steelers rookie wideout George Pickens seems to be the popular choice among fantasy football players to possibly fall in Chase's footsteps, while others feel that fellow second-round pick Skyy Moore will find a quick rapport with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Loses positional battle
Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Jamel Dean is expected to start over Murphy-Bunting for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Throughout training camp, Murphy-Bunting and Dean competed for a starting role opposite of fellow cornerback Carlton Davis. The 2019 second-rounder is still expected to receive rotational snaps in the team's secondary, but he could see an uptick in usage if Dean struggles early on. In 41 career games played, Murphy-Bunting accumulated 157 tackles and four interceptions in that span.
CBS Sports
Rays' Matt Wisler: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays designated Wisler for assignment Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Wisler was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday following a one month absence with a neck strain, but he will no longer have a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster after being DFA'd Monday. The reliever has produced a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 44 innings in 39 appearances with Tampa Bay this season. Wisler will likely get claimed off waivers by a contender in need of an additional bullpen arm.
Ohio State says 1 thing ticked them off entering Notre Dame game
Ohio State may have started off slowly, but they sure came around by the end of their win Saturday at home against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish played a strong first half and led 10-7 at halftime against the Buckeyes. But Ohio State’s defense stepped up in the second half and did not allow any points as the Buckeyes won 21-10.
CBS Sports
Rose Bowl attendance hits all-time low in first game for UCLA since announcing move to Big Ten
UCLA football set a program low for single-game attendance at the Rose Bowl during its 45-17 win over Bowling Green in Week 1. Only 27,143 fans purchased a ticket for the game, snapping a record that has stood for roughly 30 years. The previous low point for the Bruins at...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Making progress
Coach Arthur Smith said Monday that London (knee) is "progressing," D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. London has been held out of practice since Aug. 12 due to a right knee injury sustained in his first preseason appearance, but it appears that he still has a chance to suit up Week 1. Smith said "we'll see what he looks like" when asked whether the rookie first-rounder will be available Sunday versus the Saints. Atlanta's first set of injury reports this season will shed more light on London's status.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Return getting close
Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Thibodeaux (knee) is considered day-to-day, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft sustained a sprained MCL during the team's second preseason contest against the Bengals, putting his status for Week 1 against the Titans up in the air. Thibodeaux's timetable for a return to game action was previously set at 3-to-4 weeks, and New York's first exhibition on September 11 marks exactly three weeks since the injury transpired. Expect to hear more regarding the 21-year-old's medical status throughout the week, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the team proceeds cautiously with their young pass rusher.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Still recovering from injury
Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Ojulari (calf) is considered day-to-day, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. Ojulari has been considered day-to-day with a calf issue since the last week in August, so this news doesn't give much clarity regarding the 2021 second-rounder's injury status for Week 1 against the Titans. Expect the Giants to provide more insight on that front once the team's first practice/injury report is posted this week.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Rehab assignment on tap
Pasquantino (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Pasquantino hit on the field prior to Friday's matchup against Detroit and will return to game action in the minors a day later. Assuming he feels good after playing at the Triple-A level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return from the injured list early next week.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Removed from 40-man roster
The Cardinals designated Fernandez for assignment Monday. Fernandez will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to Jack Flaherty (shoulder), who was activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday versus the Nationals. Prior to being optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Aug. 2, Fernandez appeared in 13 games out of the St. Louis bullpen this season, logging a 2.93 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 15.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Rams vs. Bills odds, line, spread, predictions: 2022 NFL Kickoff Game picks from proven model on 138-97 run
The Buffalo Bills are just 8-5 all-time against the Los Angeles Rams, but the series has leaned in their favor recently. Buffalo has won four of the last five meetings between the teams and seven of the past nine dating back to 1989, going 3-0 on the road during that stretch. The Bills will hope to continue their success when they visit the Rams for the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 8. The teams last met in Week 3 of the 2020 season, when Buffalo squandered a 25-point lead in the second half at home before emerging with a 35-32 victory.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Sent back to Triple-A
The Red Sox optioned Winckowski to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Reliever Zack Kelly (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list and will assume Winckowski's spot on the active roster after the rookie right-hander was summoned from Triple-A to make a spot start Sunday. Winckowski took a no-decision in Boston's 5-2 win over Texas, covering four innings and striking out three while allowing two earned runs on three hits and three walks. The Red Sox currently have a vacancy in their rotation with Kutter Crawford (shoulder) recently joining Nathan Eovaldi (shoulder) on the injured list, but a favorable schedule will allow Boston to get by with only four starters until at least Sept. 24.
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas to move up as Utah, Oregon drop in top 25 polls
The first regular-season 2022 college football rankings won't be released on Sunday like usual even though Week 1 has already provided enough thrills to know there will be some shake-ups coming in the AP Top 25 poll. The rankings are delayed until Tuesday because still have two games left -- LSU and Florida State on Sunday, Clemson and Georgia Tech on Monday -- before Week 1 concludes. And while that may be the case, it's no reason to wait with our weekly check-in on how Saturday's results will impact the reshuffled college football rankings.
CBS Sports
College football scores, rankings, highlights: Alabama, USC, Oklahoma cruise to dominant Week 1 wins
The first full Saturday of college football arrived in style with upsets, stellar debuts and statements made by national title contenders. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame met in the headlining showdown of the opening week with the Buckeyes holding on for a 21-10 win. Reigning national champion No. 3 Georgia also took the field, making an emphatic statement with a 49-3 win over No. 11 Oregon. Many of the notable teams from around the country were also in action on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Justin Layne: Picked up by Giants
The Giants claimed Layne off waivers Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. He'll likely reprise that role with the Giants while working to see more defensive work.
CBS Sports
How to watch South Carolina vs. Georgia State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6; Georgia State 8-5 The Georgia State Panthers and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Williams-Brice Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Panthers were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. USC also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 7-6.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jack Anderson: Claimed by Giants
Anderson was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Anderson was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday and was quickly claimed by New York. He'll fill a depth role along the Giants' offensive line.
