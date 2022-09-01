Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Mario Edwards: Signs with Jacksonville
The Jaguars signed Edwards to their practice squad Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Edwards recorded 25 tackles and six sacks across 27 appearances during two seasons in Chicago but was let go ahead of Tuesday's initial 53-man roster deadline. The veteran defensive end will look to work his way back to NFL action through the Jaguars' practice squad.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Sheds non-contact jersey
Poyer (elbow) fully participated in Sunday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Poyer hyperextended his elbow during a practice at the beginning of August and missed all of the Bills' preseason games, but he appears to be fully healthy heading into the regular season. The veteran safety and his coach have both expressed confidence in his availability for Thursday's season-opening game, so all signs point to Poyer suiting up against the Rams.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Loses positional battle
Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Jamel Dean is expected to start over Murphy-Bunting for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Throughout training camp, Murphy-Bunting and Dean competed for a starting role opposite of fellow cornerback Carlton Davis. The 2019 second-rounder is still expected to receive rotational snaps in the team's secondary, but he could see an uptick in usage if Dean struggles early on. In 41 career games played, Murphy-Bunting accumulated 157 tackles and four interceptions in that span.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Making progress
Coach Arthur Smith said Monday that London (knee) is "progressing," D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. London has been held out of practice since Aug. 12 due to a right knee injury sustained in his first preseason appearance, but it appears that he still has a chance to suit up Week 1. Smith said "we'll see what he looks like" when asked whether the rookie first-rounder will be available Sunday versus the Saints. Atlanta's first set of injury reports this season will shed more light on London's status.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
How to watch South Carolina vs. Georgia State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6; Georgia State 8-5 The Georgia State Panthers and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Williams-Brice Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Panthers were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. USC also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 7-6.
Ohio State says 1 thing ticked them off entering Notre Dame game
Ohio State may have started off slowly, but they sure came around by the end of their win Saturday at home against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish played a strong first half and led 10-7 at halftime against the Buckeyes. But Ohio State’s defense stepped up in the second half and did not allow any points as the Buckeyes won 21-10.
CBS Sports
Rose Bowl attendance hits all-time low in first game for UCLA since announcing move to Big Ten
UCLA football set a program low for single-game attendance at the Rose Bowl during its 45-17 win over Bowling Green in Week 1. Only 27,143 fans purchased a ticket for the game, snapping a record that has stood for roughly 30 years. The previous low point for the Bruins at...
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas to move up as Utah, Oregon drop in top 25 polls
The first regular-season 2022 college football rankings won't be released on Sunday like usual even though Week 1 has already provided enough thrills to know there will be some shake-ups coming in the AP Top 25 poll. The rankings are delayed until Tuesday because still have two games left -- LSU and Florida State on Sunday, Clemson and Georgia Tech on Monday -- before Week 1 concludes. And while that may be the case, it's no reason to wait with our weekly check-in on how Saturday's results will impact the reshuffled college football rankings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Rehab assignment on tap
Pasquantino (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Pasquantino hit on the field prior to Friday's matchup against Detroit and will return to game action in the minors a day later. Assuming he feels good after playing at the Triple-A level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return from the injured list early next week.
CBS Sports
Rams vs. Bills odds, line, spread, predictions: 2022 NFL Kickoff Game picks from proven model on 138-97 run
The Buffalo Bills are just 8-5 all-time against the Los Angeles Rams, but the series has leaned in their favor recently. Buffalo has won four of the last five meetings between the teams and seven of the past nine dating back to 1989, going 3-0 on the road during that stretch. The Bills will hope to continue their success when they visit the Rams for the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 8. The teams last met in Week 3 of the 2020 season, when Buffalo squandered a 25-point lead in the second half at home before emerging with a 35-32 victory.
CBS Sports
College football scores, rankings, highlights: Alabama, USC, Oklahoma cruise to dominant Week 1 wins
The first full Saturday of college football arrived in style with upsets, stellar debuts and statements made by national title contenders. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame met in the headlining showdown of the opening week with the Buckeyes holding on for a 21-10 win. Reigning national champion No. 3 Georgia also took the field, making an emphatic statement with a 49-3 win over No. 11 Oregon. Many of the notable teams from around the country were also in action on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Cowboys sign 40-year-old Jason Peters to one-year deal for insurance at left tackle, per report
The Dallas Cowboys may start rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle in the wake of Tyron Smith's injury, but that didn't stop the club from looking for more depth at the position. After trimming down the roster to 53 players on Tuesday, Dallas was impressed enough with their visit from offensive tackle Jason Peters -- signing the 40-year-old to a one-year deal Monday, per NFL Network.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
College football Week 1 winners, losers, overreactions: Georgia remains top dog, Texas A&M has a ways to go
Week 1 of the college football season technically started a week ago, but Saturday marked the first full day of action across the country. With regional rivalries producing some of the best outcomes of the weekend, the full-fledged debut marked a refreshing change from a lengthy offseason full of off-field headlines.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 1 Tight End Rankings: Few sure things, plenty of questions as the season opens
My rankings process for each week in Fantasy Football starts with projecting each offense, with heavy input from Vegas totals and lines to help provide a baseline. Then I go through each team armed with assumptions about how they'll distribute touches and targets based on historical trends. And once that's done, I actually go through the process of rankings the players at each position, using those projections as a baseline.
NFL・
Comments / 0