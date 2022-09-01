Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Rays' Matt Wisler: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays designated Wisler for assignment Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Wisler was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday following a one month absence with a neck strain, but he will no longer have a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster after being DFA'd Monday. The reliever has produced a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 44 innings in 39 appearances with Tampa Bay this season. Wisler will likely get claimed off waivers by a contender in need of an additional bullpen arm.
CBS Sports
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Loses hold of platoon role
Choi is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The lefty-hitting Choi is sitting against a right-handed starting pitcher (Michael Wacha) for the third time in five matchups, signaling that he no longer has a hold on a strong-side platoon role. Harold Ramirez and Isaac Paredes should continue to cut into his opportunities to face right-handed pitching while Choi is holding down a lowly .391 OPS since the All-Star break.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Paul Sewald: Charged with blown save
Sewald allowed an inherited runner to score on one hit in one-third of an inning, taking a blown save in Sunday's 6-3 extra-innings win over the Guardians. Sewald couldn't prevent a run from scoring on an Oscar Gonzalez single in the eighth inning after Erik Swanson put Amed Rosario aboard. This went down as Sewald's fourth blown save of the year, though he's added 17 saves and six holds while functioning as the Mariners' primary closer for much of the year. The right-hander has a 2.45 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 62:15 K:BB through 55 innings this season. He hasn't been charged with a run over 4.1 innings in his last five appearances.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Retreats to bench
Bouchard is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Reds. Connor Joe will get the nod in left field in the series finale in place of Bouchard, who had started each of the Rockies' last five games at the position. In Colorado's 8-4 win in Game 1, Bouchard went 0-for-2 with two walks, one run and one RBI.
CBS Sports
Padres' Brandon Drury: Sustains head contusion
Drury was removed from Friday's win over the Dodgers due to a head contusion, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Drury was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the sixth inning Friday and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. Manager Bob Melvin said after the game that Drury was removed as a proactive measure, but the 30-year-old will undergo testing and be monitored ahead of Saturday's matchup.
CBS Sports
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Retreats to bench Saturday
Choi isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Although right-hander Clarke Schmidt is starting for the Yankees on Saturday, Choi will be on the bench for the fifth time in the last six games. Harold Ramirez is taking over at first base and batting cleanup.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Sent packing to minors
The Cardinals optioned Hudson to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Hudson was moved to the bullpen over the weekend in anticipation of Jack Flaherty's (shoulder) return from the 60-day injured list to start Monday's series opener with the Nationals. With St. Louis now officially activating Flaherty, Hudson will end up losing his spot in the bullpen, as the Cardinals already had multiple pitchers capable of covering multiple innings in relief as necessary. Despite receiving the demotion, Hudson likely won't have to wait long before getting another look with the big club. According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, Hudson is scheduled to make his first start with Memphis on Tuesday and another on Sunday before he likely rejoins St. Louis when a sixth starter is needed for the team's Sept. 17 doubleheader with the Reds.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Removed from 40-man roster
The Cardinals designated Fernandez for assignment Monday. Fernandez will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to Jack Flaherty (shoulder), who was activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday versus the Nationals. Prior to being optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Aug. 2, Fernandez appeared in 13 games out of the St. Louis bullpen this season, logging a 2.93 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 15.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Resting Monday
Diaz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers. The Rockies face a quick turnaround for the series opener with the Brewers, as the Labor Day contest begins at 4:10 p.m. ET following a doubleheader Sunday. Since Diaz caught in the second contest of the twin bill, he'll be getting a breather for the afternoon game after a night game. Brian Serven will replace him behind the plate.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Bashes another long ball
McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a 5-1 win against the Brewers on Sunday. McCarthy singled home a run in the sixth inning and provided additional insurance with a two-run shot to right off Milwaukee reliever Brent Suter. The 25-year-old has now homered in three of his last five contests, during which he's batted 6-for-19 with 10 RBI. McCarthy is slashing .288/.348/.464 with seven home runs, 40 runs, 35 RBI and 12 stolen bases through 74 games this season.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Eric Hosmer: Unlikely to play again in 2022
Hosmer (back) hasn't officially been shut down from baseball activities for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, but the Red Sox aren't expected to activate him from the 10-day injured list before the season ends in early October, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Manager Alex Cora most recently...
CBS Sports
Reds' Jonathan India: Exits Sunday's game
India was removed from Sunday's game against the Rockies after fouling a pitch off his right knee, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. India fouled a pitch off his knee during the fifth inning and was unable to finish the plate appearance. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the 25-year-old will have Monday's scheduled off day to recover before Tuesday's series opener versus the Cubs.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Retreats to bench
Donovan is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The lefty-hitting Donovan will sit for the third time in five games, this time against a right-handed pitcher (Anibal Sanchez) after his previous two absences came when the opposition brought southpaws to the mound. Donovan still appears to have the edge on a regular spot in the lineup at second base or designated hitter versus right-handed pitching, but he'll give way to the hot-hitting Albert Pujols on Monday.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Steps out of lineup Sunday
Martinez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Martinez started the last 14 games and will receive a day off after he posted a .276/.323/.431 slash line with two home runs, five RBI and six runs during that span. Tommy Pham will serve as the designated hitter while Franchy Cordero starts in left field.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Matthew Boyd: First win with eventful inning
Boyd (1-0) picked up the victory in an extra-innings win over the Guardians on Sunday, firing a scoreless 10th inning during which he issued three walks (two intentional). It was quite the eventful frame for Boyd, who intentionally put Jose Ramirez on to start the inning and then got Josh Naylor to hit into a double play that moved phantom runner Amed Rosario over to third base. After another intentional free pass to Oscar Gonzalez, Boyd then loaded the bases by legitimately walking Andres Gimenez before finally retiring Mike Freeman on a flyout with the bases juiced. The appearance was the southpaw's second since being activated from the injured list Thursday, with the first also a scoreless one-inning effort that unfolded that same day.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Inefficient three innings
Oviedo allowed two hits and three walks while striking out four across three scoreless innings Friday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision. Oviedo made his first start with the Pirates since being acquired at the trade deadline. He effectively limited runs and generated nine swinging strikes on 77 pitches. On the other hand, he also issued three walks and had 22 pitches fouled off, racking up his pitch count and forcing him into a short outing. Given the Pirates' lack of competitiveness, they are likely to continue to give Oviedo opportunities to work out of the rotation to close the campaign.
CBS Sports
Rays' Luis Patino: Starting Monday
Patino will be called up from Triple-A Durham to start Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Patino was optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 19 and gave up nine runs (seven earned) in 9.2 innings over two minor-league appearances following his demotion. However, he made his last start Wednesday and will be pitching on normal rest during Monday's series opener against Boston.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Mike Baumann: Coming up for spot start
Baumann will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to start the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays at Camden Yards, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Baumann will be making his first career MLB start Monday, with his previous 11 appearances with Baltimore over the past two seasons coming as a reliever. Over the past three months at Norfolk, Baumann has compiled a 2.76 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 45.2 innings, and he delivered his best start of the season his last time out Aug. 31. In that start against Lehigh Valley, Baumann tossed six innings and allowed one unearned run while striking out 13.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Diagnosed with left calf contusion
Pivetta was removed from Friday's game against the Rangers due to a left calf contusion, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Pivetta sustained his injury while fielding a grounder in the top of the third inning Friday, and he was replaced to begin the fourth frame. The right-hander will presumably be monitored further before the Red Sox determine his status for his next start. If Pivetta is cleared to pitch, he tentatively lines up to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Sent back to Triple-A
The Red Sox optioned Winckowski to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Reliever Zack Kelly (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list and will assume Winckowski's spot on the active roster after the rookie right-hander was summoned from Triple-A to make a spot start Sunday. Winckowski took a no-decision in Boston's 5-2 win over Texas, covering four innings and striking out three while allowing two earned runs on three hits and three walks. The Red Sox currently have a vacancy in their rotation with Kutter Crawford (shoulder) recently joining Nathan Eovaldi (shoulder) on the injured list, but a favorable schedule will allow Boston to get by with only four starters until at least Sept. 24.
