Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KIII TV3
Labor Day Forecast: Light rain early, scattered storms into the afternoon for Corpus Christi
Scattered storms and highs in the mid 80s this afternoon. Breaks in the rain may allow time for grilling. Watch out for light showers.
KIII TV3
Rain chances trending down for Corpus Christi this week (Sep. 5-11)
We still have a marginal risk of flooding along the coast on Labor Day. Scattered storms this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.
mysoutex.com
Port to establish solar farm in San Pat County
The Port of Corpus Christi continues its run of supporting renewable energy with a new solar farm project located in San Patricio County. On Aug. 16 port commissioners approved a lease agreement with Buckeye Partners L.P. that will establish the first solar farm in the 100-year history of the Port. The 81,000+ panel project will be located in San Patricio County on 136.69 acres of Port of Corpus Christi property near Midway Junction.
Corpus Christi City Council to vote for North Beach proposal plans
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council knows it has a big task on it's hands, that task being to turn North Beach into a tourist mecca. At their Tuesday meeting, members will be voting on a number of proposals to fix the drainage, add lifeguards and even restrooms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIII TV3
Saturday Forecast: Rainy with scattered thunderstorms
Labor Day Weekend in Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend will be rainy. Showers and storms expected. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding at times.
Tropical funnels spotted in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS viewers sent in several photos of a funnel cloud near Gregory Friday morning. Tropical funnels can look scary coming down from a cloud, but they rarely cause any damage. These funnels develop in an atmosphere featuring abundant tropical moisture and light wind. They form...
newcivilengineer.com
Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute
TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
KIII TV3
Sunday Forecast: Weekend washout continues in Corpus Christi
Labor Day Weekend continues to be rainy into Sunday and Monday. Best rain chances of the week fall on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Faces light up as the Corpus Christi Trade Center reopens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Trade Center reopens with cheerful business owners ready to serve. The Trade Center is best known as the only place in town where you can get a haircut, furniture, and cucumber cup all in the same place. Business owners inside the facility...
'The ground just keeps sinking': Standing water covers southside neighborhood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Standing water continues to be a problem for many Corpus Christi residents after heavy rains. One southside resident in particular spoke with 3NEWS about how she constantly deals with deep water after any rain. Jessica Baker and her fiancé have only lived in their current...
Driving You Crazy Semifinals: Middlecoff vs. Timbergate
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner from Round 2 of our Driving You Crazy semifinals!. Baldwin won over Texas as the bumpiest drive. Middlecoff vs. Timbergate. We begin with Timbergate near Staples. Do we need to say anything else? If you know, you know. This connector from...
KIII TV3
Rain didn't stop Portland's traditional Farmers Market from happening
Rain didn't stop Portland's traditional Farmers Market from happening. The event was held indoors with many people attending in supporting small local businesses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flatiron Dragados 'coming into alignment' with TxDOT's demands on new Harbor Bridge, TxDOT said
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is the deadline for Flatiron Dragados, the Harbor Bridge Project developer, to present the Texas Department of Transportation their plans to move forward with an updated design for the main cable-stayed portion of the new bridge or be fired from the project. TxDOT gave...
Need to fill up? Circle K offering 40 cents off each gallon of gas Thursday evening
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Planning on taking a trip for Labor Day Weekend? Just need to fill up your tank? Circle K is offering a nice little discount on fuel Thursday to help minimize the financial impact of rising gas prices. From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., drivers will...
Unemployment rate in the Coastal Bend stays stagnant at 5.8%
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "Now Hiring" signs are still very common in local restaurants and stores as 10,000 job openings are available for the taking. Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend said, the unemployment rate is now back up to 5.8%. The job industry took a massive hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Water shut off near Mexico, Comanche Streets due to leak
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A water leak on Mexico St. near Comanche has water flowing into the street. Corpus Christi Water officials said a contractor in the area hit a line and caused the leak. The contractor will be making repairs but until then, the City of Corpus Christi will be closing the valves and water will be turned off in the area.
Paddle for Parkinson's returns to new location in Corpus Christi Bay
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Paddle for Parkinson's was back today after a two-year break and for the first time in the Corpus Christi Bay. The paddle race around the Corpus Christi Bay helped raise money to find a cure for Parkinson's Disease. It is the first time the event was held since 2019, because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. It was also the first time in the event's 17 year history that it was not held on Padre Island.
Driving You Crazy Semifinals: Airport vs. Prescott
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner for the last initial round of Driving You Crazy!. Now let's move on to the semifinals. You voted them as the worst streets in the last round... now let's see how they do pitted against one another. Today's matchup is between Prescott and Airport.
Crews attempt to remove barge from beach near Bob Hall Pier
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an alarming sight at Bob Hall Pier when a barge broke loose and washed up on the shore. The barge was collecting concrete piles when the surf and the wind washed it onto the beach. Scott Cross, director of Nueces County Coastal Parks, said that the barge breaking loose does not pose a threat to the public or the environment.
One hospitalized after Labor Day shooting on Agnes St.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was hospitalized early Monday morning after a shooting on Agnes St., according to Corpus Christi Police Department officials. Officers with the CCPD were called to the 3000 block of Agnes St. right around 5 a.m. on Labor Day in reference to calls about a shooting in the area.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0