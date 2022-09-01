ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, TX

Port to establish solar farm in San Pat County

The Port of Corpus Christi continues its run of supporting renewable energy with a new solar farm project located in San Patricio County. On Aug. 16 port commissioners approved a lease agreement with Buckeye Partners L.P. that will establish the first solar farm in the 100-year history of the Port. The 81,000+ panel project will be located in San Patricio County on 136.69 acres of Port of Corpus Christi property near Midway Junction.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
Tropical funnels spotted in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS viewers sent in several photos of a funnel cloud near Gregory Friday morning. Tropical funnels can look scary coming down from a cloud, but they rarely cause any damage. These funnels develop in an atmosphere featuring abundant tropical moisture and light wind. They form...
GREGORY, TX
Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute

TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
TEXAS STATE
Water shut off near Mexico, Comanche Streets due to leak

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A water leak on Mexico St. near Comanche has water flowing into the street. Corpus Christi Water officials said a contractor in the area hit a line and caused the leak. The contractor will be making repairs but until then, the City of Corpus Christi will be closing the valves and water will be turned off in the area.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Paddle for Parkinson's returns to new location in Corpus Christi Bay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Paddle for Parkinson's was back today after a two-year break and for the first time in the Corpus Christi Bay. The paddle race around the Corpus Christi Bay helped raise money to find a cure for Parkinson's Disease. It is the first time the event was held since 2019, because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. It was also the first time in the event's 17 year history that it was not held on Padre Island.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Driving You Crazy Semifinals: Airport vs. Prescott

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner for the last initial round of Driving You Crazy!. Now let's move on to the semifinals. You voted them as the worst streets in the last round... now let's see how they do pitted against one another. Today's matchup is between Prescott and Airport.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Crews attempt to remove barge from beach near Bob Hall Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an alarming sight at Bob Hall Pier when a barge broke loose and washed up on the shore. The barge was collecting concrete piles when the surf and the wind washed it onto the beach. Scott Cross, director of Nueces County Coastal Parks, said that the barge breaking loose does not pose a threat to the public or the environment.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
One hospitalized after Labor Day shooting on Agnes St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was hospitalized early Monday morning after a shooting on Agnes St., according to Corpus Christi Police Department officials. Officers with the CCPD were called to the 3000 block of Agnes St. right around 5 a.m. on Labor Day in reference to calls about a shooting in the area.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
