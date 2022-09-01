The number one team in the country looked very much like it Saturday. Alabama thumped Utah State 55-0. Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, got a good start on the Heisman #2 campaign. Young was 18-28 for 195 yards and five touchdowns. Two of those TD throws went to Jermaine Burton, the transfer from Georgia. Two of them went to Traeshon Holden. The fifth went to running back Jase McClellan, who is back after missing much of last season with a torn ACL. Holden led all receivers with five catches for 70 yards, while true freshman Kobe Prentice had five grabs for 60 yards. Young's 18 completions were spread around to eight different receivers.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO