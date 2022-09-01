Read full article on original website
Related
College football fans head to Avondale Brewery for college football kickoff
Fans of the Tide and more gathered at Avondale Brewery for the kick off to college football season. Tide fans Jesilyn Davis and Davis Adams were pregaming and watching football on Avondale Brewery's big screen hours before Alabama hit the field. Davis said she's ready for football season to start.
Tide rolls over Utah State 55-0
The number one team in the country looked very much like it Saturday. Alabama thumped Utah State 55-0. Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, got a good start on the Heisman #2 campaign. Young was 18-28 for 195 yards and five touchdowns. Two of those TD throws went to Jermaine Burton, the transfer from Georgia. Two of them went to Traeshon Holden. The fifth went to running back Jase McClellan, who is back after missing much of last season with a torn ACL. Holden led all receivers with five catches for 70 yards, while true freshman Kobe Prentice had five grabs for 60 yards. Young's 18 completions were spread around to eight different receivers.
Aerospace & Aviation high school launches in Bessemer, first of its kind in Alabama
BESSEMER, Ala (WBMA) — Students interested in the Aerospace and Aviation industry have a new learning option. It comes with a first of its kind charter school in Alabama that opened this month in Bessemer. Students leave with a high school diploma and the skills needed to go into...
Two dead after Saturday shooting on 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham
Birmingham police said at 9:20 pm officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of 3rd Avenue West on report of multiple Shot Spotter alerts. The call was then updated to multiple people shot. Officers arrived on the scene and saw both of the victims lying in the roadway suffering from...
Two people rescued from Schultz Creek after becoming stranded
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were rescued from Schultz Creek Monday after becoming stranded. Brierfield Volunteer Fire Rescue said the people were located in an area near the Cahaba River. No injuries were reported from the incident. Brierfield Volunteer Fire Rescue said it assisted Centreville Fire, Brent...
Woodfin calls for "truce" among gangs after five dead over holiday weekend shootings
On Sunday, City of Birmingham's Mayor Randall Woodfin called for a truce among gangs after three shootings left five men dead over the holiday weekend. In less than 24 hours between 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, three people were killed. Last night, five more people were shot, with two losing their lives.
Hanceville Police Sergeant rescues two people after a flash flood
A Hanceville Police Sergeant saved two people during a flash flood today at Guntersville State Park. Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail said a man and woman were swept away by the water into a culvert. Sergeant Steve Gunn and another person pulled the couple from a creek at the park. The...
Two men shot, killed in car on Inglenook Street
Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car in the Inglenook neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Police have started a homicide investigation after the incident which happened in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. A 911 call came in about multiple people shot...
