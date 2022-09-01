ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Tide rolls over Utah State 55-0

The number one team in the country looked very much like it Saturday. Alabama thumped Utah State 55-0. Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, got a good start on the Heisman #2 campaign. Young was 18-28 for 195 yards and five touchdowns. Two of those TD throws went to Jermaine Burton, the transfer from Georgia. Two of them went to Traeshon Holden. The fifth went to running back Jase McClellan, who is back after missing much of last season with a torn ACL. Holden led all receivers with five catches for 70 yards, while true freshman Kobe Prentice had five grabs for 60 yards. Young's 18 completions were spread around to eight different receivers.
LOGAN, UT
ABC 33/40 News

Two dead after Saturday shooting on 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham

Birmingham police said at 9:20 pm officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of 3rd Avenue West on report of multiple Shot Spotter alerts. The call was then updated to multiple people shot. Officers arrived on the scene and saw both of the victims lying in the roadway suffering from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two people rescued from Schultz Creek after becoming stranded

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were rescued from Schultz Creek Monday after becoming stranded. Brierfield Volunteer Fire Rescue said the people were located in an area near the Cahaba River. No injuries were reported from the incident. Brierfield Volunteer Fire Rescue said it assisted Centreville Fire, Brent...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Hanceville Police Sergeant rescues two people after a flash flood

A Hanceville Police Sergeant saved two people during a flash flood today at Guntersville State Park. Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail said a man and woman were swept away by the water into a culvert. Sergeant Steve Gunn and another person pulled the couple from a creek at the park. The...
HANCEVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two men shot, killed in car on Inglenook Street

Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car in the Inglenook neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Police have started a homicide investigation after the incident which happened in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. A 911 call came in about multiple people shot...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

