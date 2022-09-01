Read full article on original website
Moses
4d ago
it's sad but nobody cares what goes on in the Hood they only care what goes on when it reaches close to the tax bracket that they're at.
LaQueshia Williams
4d ago
You're joking right? Crime is out of control in Houston because it's run by Democrats. THEY are responsible for bail reform that keeps putting thugs, including MURDERERS, back on the streets. 🤡🤡🤡🤡
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
KENS 5
Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say
HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
Man shows up to west Houston store with gunshot wound, later dies at hospital
HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Sunday night in west Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, a man showed up at a store on Briar Forest Drive at the intersection of Wilcrest, which is just outside of Beltway 8. He had been shot and flagged the store clerk down to get help.
Police searching for shooter who killed man at rap concert in Sharpstown
Police did not release any information on the shooter, but the venue holds up to 2,800 people so there were plenty of people who may have seen something.
Click2Houston.com
12-year-old with autism injured in hit-and-run in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A 12-year-old who was hit by a vehicle during a hit-and-run incident in north Harris County Monday is in stable condition, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 5700 block of Greenhouse after 6:30 a.m. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 12-year-old, who also...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shoots, kills man during fight in front of store in north Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man during a fight in front of a store in north Houston Sunday. Houston Police Department units responded to reports of a shooting at 8021 N. Main St. around 11:20 p.m. Arriving units located a...
17-year-old shot to death while visiting friend's NW Harris Co. home, detective says
Eyewitness News captured a person placed in handcuffs at the scene, but it's not immediately known if anyone has been charged on Monday.
3-year-old expected to be OK after being shot at apartment complex in SW Houston, HPD says
According to investigators, Houston police have a suspected gunman in custody after catching a vehicle that was leaving the crime scene upon officer arrival.
'Devastating' | Neighbors describe crash in Galveston that killed high school freshman
GALVESTON, Texas — A home surveillance camera captured video of an SUV just before a deadly crash in Galveston last week. It happened on Friday around 6 p.m. right across the street from Galveston Ball High School, which is at the intersection of 41st Street and Avenue O. A...
Click2Houston.com
Man with dementia reported missing in west Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 77-year-old man reported missing Monday. Vincent Gordon has dementia and may need help. Gordon was last seen Monday morning leaving the 1700 block of Crescent Plaza Drive in an unknown direction. He was wearing...
Click2Houston.com
19-year-old wanted for murder
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance locating a man wanted for murder. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, at approximately 11:30 p.m., John Araniva, 19, was involved in a shooting in the 300 block of Rosamond St. in Houston, Texas.
KHOU
Suspect identified in double murder in north Houston
Nathan Miller has been charged with capital murder and his bond was denied. He's due back in court on Tuesday.
MISSING: Houston police searching for missing 82-year-old Woodrow Smith
HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find 82-year-old Woodrow Smith who was last seen Saturday around noon in southwest Houston. Police described Smith as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Smith was last seen on Dawnridge Drive in between West Airport Boulevard...
Man charged with capital murder for allegedly killing 2 people performing witchcraft, officials say
The man who waved down officers and admitted killing people reportedly did it because they were "practicing witchcraft."
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Who killed Kevin Hill?
Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Thursday, November 11, 2021, at approximately 1:53 a.m., the victim was killed in the 1000 block of FM 1960 Rd. W. in Houston, Texas. The victim sustained major injuries to the head, which resulted in their death.
Click2Houston.com
Water main break fixed after hours of spewing water in west Houston
HOUSTON – A water main break near Richmond Avenue and S Gessner Road has been fixed after hours of spewing water out onto the road. A resident who lives nearby told KPRC 2 that the main break had been gushing water since 10 p.m. on Sunday. Officials were able to cap the break around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Click2Houston.com
16-year-old found shot to death on side of road in Liberty County, deputies say
LIBERTY COUNTY – Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old was found shot to death on the side of a road in Liberty County Sunday morning. Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a woman lying on the side of the road at CR 3550 near CR 5708 around 8:29 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
2 people found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston; suspect in custody, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston, according to police. Police said it happened in the 1300 block of Neiman Lane near West Tidwell Road at around 8:10 a.m. A neighbor at the Bhakti Urban Farm tells KPRC...
Innocent driver killed in crash during chase in Pasadena, police say
PASADENA, Texas — An innocent driver was killed after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle led to a deadly crash, according to the Webster Police Department. The chase started in Webster just after midnight on Sunday and ended near Beltway 8 and Spencer Highway in Pasadena. According to...
Innocent driver killed during police chase after suspect crashes stolen car in Pasadena: Webster PD
Officers said the 17-year-old suspect refused to stop and crashed into three other vehicles on the Beltway feeder at Spencer Highway.
Man charged in deadly game room shooting in southeast Houston that killed security guard, police say
The security guard was killed on Feb. 12 during a robbery at a game room in southeast Houston, police say.
