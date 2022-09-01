ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parole office calls on court to send Albuquerque man back to prison

By Jordan Honeycutt
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Probation and Parole Department is trying to put Robert Bosanko back behind bars after they say he violated just about every rule of his parole. Bosanko was high on LSD in 2016 when he blew through a red light at Coors and Montano going more than 90 miles per hour. He hit and killed Michael Nwora who was a longtime Domino’s employee.

Bosanko was sentenced to 15 years in prison but ten years were suspended meaning if he kept his nose clean, he would not have to serve that time. Since his release nearly a year ago, his parole officer says he does not stay in touch with the department and lets the battery die in his ankle monitor.

He also has not paid his fees or restitution, has not enrolled in his court-ordered counseling or addiction treatment, and has tested positive for alcohol. On top of all that, his roommate says Obanko has threatened him and gone on destructive rampages in the home. The parole office is asking to send Bosanko back to prison for the rest of his term. A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Comments / 11

Maria Hammonds
4d ago

We have a sorry Justice system that needs responsibility they're soft on crime spank their hands and they get out and reoffend with worst crimes like murder

Reply
10
jay p
4d ago

these thugs know just a few things. Crime has paid their bills for many years. Don't matter who is in office when you have a morality crisis. Cops, jails, cameras, locks, chains. bars only treat symptoms.

Reply
4
 

#Prison#Coors#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
