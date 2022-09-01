Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Need a note-taking app? Agenda Premium 14 is 70% off
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Every worthwhile project starts with a good idea. But as the cliche goes, the devil is in the details, and far too many big dreams fall apart when it's time to break them down into smaller tasks. Little things like effective note-taking can make a huge difference, and that's where Agenda 14 can help.
ZDNet
Apple's new iPhones will sparkle, but the magic lies in older models
At this week's 'Far out' event, Apple is all but certain to unveil a new quartet of iPhones – 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max (or Plus) and iPhone 14 Pro Max, if the rumours are correct. All will pack enough upgrades to please those with the cash to splash out, Apple hopes.
ZDNet
Firewalla starts taking preorders for 2.5Gbps Gold Plus firewall
I've been experimenting with Firewalla firewalls since the launch of the original Blue model, but for the last two months, I've been using the Firewalla Gold as my network's main router. I finally made the switch for a number of reasons, one of which was the fact that Firewalla has...
ZDNet
Dell Precision 5470 Workstation review: Portable workstation power
Dell's Precision mobile workstations include a number of high-end 17-inch laptops that provide impressive performance, but their size, weight and limited battery life mean that they're less than ideal for working on the move. In contrast, the 14-inch Precision 5470 aims to provide a more portable option, with Dell claiming...
ZDNet
Improve your productivity and online security with 66% off on a five-year Control D plan
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Navigating the digital world can sometimes feel overwhelming as you try to ensure you're protected while accessing your favorite content. Fortunately, there's a one-touch solution for taking control of your digital life without sacrificing performance or productivity. In fact, Control D can actually improve them both. And new users can currently get a five-year subscription for just $39.99.
ZDNet
The 3 best language apps on sale this Labor Day
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Now that remote work has gained worldwide acceptance, more folks are choosing to work from abroad, and learning local languages will make that transition easier. So whether that's a possibility for you, or you have other reasons for wanting to become multilingual, we've rounded up excellent language training bargains and more that may help. Then all that's left is to pack up your travel drone and take off!
ZDNet
Google Chrome zero-day flaw: Users urged to install update 'immediately'
Google has released a security update for the Chrome browser on Windows, Mac and Linux to fix a newly discovered zero-day vulnerability that is being exploited actively by cyberattacks – and users are urged to apply the update as soon as possible. The release, which updates Google Chrome to...
ZDNet
To get the most out of your game console, you need one of these TVs
A dedicated gaming TV can be a huge boost to your play experience, with dedicated modes that lower input latency, boost response times, and sync refresh rates. Console gamers have plenty of options to choose from while shopping for a TV, since brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, and even TCL offer models with dedicated gaming modes, high native refresh rates, VRR support, and plenty of connectivity options for anyone who owns more than one console. Sony even went so far as to optimize all of their latest TVs for play on the PlayStation 5, working in tandem with Sony-specific technology and programming to get the most out of your console.
ZDNet
Save an extra 20% off this plant care app during our Labor Day sale
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There are many reasons why you might have plants in your home -- from their ability to purify the air to their versatility as décor elements. But if you barely have enough time for work, studying, or exercising, you probably don't want to invest too much effort to keep your flora flourishing.
ZDNet
AWS & CompTIA ebooks for $20: Study for IT interviews, certification exams
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Whether you're looking to break into the lucrative tech industry or want to advance in the IT career you already have more quickly, you should know that experience will not always be enough to achieve your goals. There are a couple of other important factors that job seekers don't always consider. One is that you have to know how to make a good impression in a tech job interview, and the other is that impressive certifications on your resume carry a lot of weight.
