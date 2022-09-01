Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Cash Ball” game were:
03-05-11-34, Cash Ball: 8
(three, five, eleven, thirty-four; Cash Ball: eight)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Cash Ball” game were:
03-05-11-34, Cash Ball: 8
(three, five, eleven, thirty-four; Cash Ball: eight)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0