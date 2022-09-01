ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Cash Ball” game were:

03-05-11-34, Cash Ball: 8

(three, five, eleven, thirty-four; Cash Ball: eight)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Louisville, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville football: What the hell just happened?

As I strode across the parking garage of my condominium complex at halftime on Saturday night, I cheerfully dodged puddles en route to the car. Jack, my 9-month-old Golden Retriever/ Jack Russell mix pranced alongside me as we sauntered our way to the liquor store. Fabulous Liquor Land is close enough that we may have walked on a clear night. But far enough away that the rainy drive allowed for some time to ponder what transpired over the first half.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Report: Almost all Kentucky schools are following safety law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tasers and guns have already made their way onto local school campuses. It brings up the question, how safe are schools in Kentucky?. We now have a better idea of what the answer is. The State Safety Risk Assessment Report was released this week. There are...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kentucky Lottery
WHAS11

Biscuit Belly to open new location in Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official! The newest Biscuit Belly restaurant will break ground in Louisville's Middletown neighborhood. This is the Louisville franchise's fourth location in Kentucky. Last year, a Biscuit Belly opened for the first time in Indiana and there's even a new location opening in Georgia. The first...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WHAS11

2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to register for the 2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest for a chance to win a baby gift basket and a $100 Target gift card. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Belterra Casino Resort reopens Monday morning after water main break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Belterra Casino reopened at 8:30 a.m. Monday after a water main break forced the southern Indiana facility to close early Sunday night. The southern Indiana casino posted on Facebook at 9 p.m. that the casino was temporarily closed. David Strow, the vice president of corporate communications...
LOUISVILLE, KY
cilfm.com

Alleged Kentucky bank robber arrested

The suspect in a western Kentucky bank robbery has been arrested in Southern Illinois. Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Robert Riley of Water Valley, Ky. He was located in Carbondale and arrested by Illinois State Police. He is being held in Jackson County pending extradition to Kentucky to face...
WATER VALLEY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Blood Center offering incentives to quell 'critical shortage'

KENTUCKY — The Commonwealth is facing a "critical" shortage of several blood types, according to the Kentucky Blood Center. The donation center is now bolstering calls for more donations to stem the shortage. What You Need To Know. Kentucky is facing a "critical" shortage of blood. The Kentucky Blood...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Authorities searching for missing pilot/helicopter in Kentucky

Muhlenberg County Emergency Management officials are asking residents in Western Kentucky to check their property for a crashed or landed helicopter and its pilot. Glasgow\Barren County Emergency Management says they lost contact with a small executive helicopter that was flying through the area over the weekend. The last contact officials had with the aircraft was late Saturday night in Ohio County.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy