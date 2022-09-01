Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hhhistory.com
The Milton House--Wisconsin's Only Certified Stop on the Underground Railroad
Growing up in Wisconsin, I learned about the underground railroad in school, but I didn't realize that a strategic stopping point for escaped slaves was very near to my home. As the escaped slaves traveled farther and farther north, they needed assistance from abolitionists along the way to get to Canada. One stop along the route was a stagecoach inn in Wisconsin called the Milton House.
gleasonfamilyadventure.com
Things to Do in Janesville, WI
Have you ever gone somewhere without fully knowing what you will encounter? I came to Janesville, WI, on a hosted trip and was introduced to a beautiful place. It wasn’t just one thing that drew me in and captured my heart. I think it was like a puzzle; when all the pieces of the community fit together, it’s perfect. Words that came to mind as I explored this area and still reverberate are revitalized, strong, relaxing, inviting, and adventure.
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
MyStateline.com
Crash blocks traffic on East State Street
Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash near downtown Rockford Saturday night blocked traffic. It happened at East State St. and Longwood St. around 9:456pm. Police had both streets blocked at the intersection. A black sedan was involved and has heavy front end damage. Right now, it’s not know what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
captimes.com
Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer
Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
fortatkinsononline.com
Michels is running to ‘turn Madison upside down’
Now that the Wisconsin GOP has decided on the Trump-endorsed millionaire construction executive Tim Michels, our choice for Governor is clear. Do not elect someone who wants to turn the clock back on workers’ rights and is running to “turn Madison upside down.” Governor Tony Evers is a man of decency who is leading the fight for everything that we hold dear. This is no time for chaos. The Wisconsin legislature is still controlled by the do-nothing Republicans who have shown their disdain for working people and women’s rights – refusing to expand affordable health care, advocating for an 1849 law that criminalized abortion, saying no to sensible gun safety measures backed by strong majorities of people, and decimating voting rights and environmental protections that assure clean air and water for Wisconsinites. Gov. Tony Evers is the people’s champion, standing up to the GOP’s divisive agenda. Vote for Tony in November.
nbc15.com
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
TOWN OF BRISTOL, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a vehicle struck a tree on U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Monday. All southbound lanes were closed for almost five hours. The scene was cleared around 7:45 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
‘We’re rather stymied’: Tenney Locks closure muddies waters for MSCR pontoons, boaters’ plans
MADISON, Wis.- If you were hoping to get the boat or pontoon out onto the Yahara River between Madison’s 2 lakes for one last summer ride — you’re out of luck. Dane County has closed Tenney Locks for the rest of the year after it was damaged by an electrical storm.
RELATED PEOPLE
captimes.com
Raemisch Farm plan to go before City Council again Tuesday
The Madison City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to rezone the property at 4150 Packers Ave., also known as Raemisch Farm, following the unanimous approval of the Plan Commission last Monday. The proposal is the latest rendition of several by St. Louis-based Green Street Development to build...
Food scraps soon to be accepted at Wednesday Dane County Farmers’ Markets
MADISON, Wis. — Local residents will have a new way to minimize their food waste starting next week with the launch of a new food scrap collection program at the Dane County Farmer’s Market. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 7, anyone with select food scraps can bring their waste to Wednesday markets throughout the month of September. The program comes as the...
Hilarious Tripadvisor Review of Wisconsin Hotel, ‘Drug Dealer Paradise’
Looking for a little getaway in Madison, Wi? There's one location where taking the kids and grandma, might not be a great idea. I stumbled across this hotel review on Tripadvisor and it was too good not to share. Apparently Aundrea R. stayed at this location and the atmosphere, the people and the goings on...not so nice.
WIFR
Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel owner passes torch
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Scuba and Snorkel shop owner passes the torch to new owners after nearly four decades in the business, as him and his wife plan for retirement to Florida. Dylan and Remy Johnson have owned Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel shop since 1984. The couple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Photo contest: Choose your favorite officer, humane society animal duo
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) is looking for the most “pawfect” picture of the calendar year, and it is asking for the communities help to pick it!. The Rescuers for Recues fundraiser, hosted by HSSW and the City of Janesville, includes a...
100fmrockford.com
What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it
ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
‘They want us scared’: UW nurses claim hospital management responding to strike plans with ‘intimidation’
Since they announced their plans to strike last week UW nurses claimed Thursday hospital management has met their desire to have their union recognized with intimidation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield liquor theft from Metro Market; suspect identified
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police say they have identified a man suspected of stealing liquor from the Metro Market on W. Bluemound Road on Friday, Sept. 2. Officials say the suspect selected and concealed several bottles of liquor in his waist band and left the store without paying for them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIFR
Bites of Beloit returns for third year
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - If you didn’t get your fill of foods from all the Labor Day weekend events and barbecues, no need to worry. You can go a little bit north to get great meals and great deals in Wisconsin’s gateway city. It’s the third year of ‘Bites of Beloit’ downtown restaurant week. The event goes Tuesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 11. During that time, you can enjoy a fixed price specialty menu at six different Beloit eateries with prices ranging from $14 to $40.
‘Enough is enough’: Madison police trying to catch those tying cords across busy bike path
MADISON, Wis. — No more games — that’s what Madison police say after they discovered yet another cord Wednesday strung dangerously across the bike bridge on the Badger State Trail on the city’s far southwest side. “This is as serious as it could be for our...
Is Rockford’s ‘Best Kept Secret’ also the Top Spot for Labor Day Brunch?
Forgive all the hyperbole, it's not me, it's Yelp and the people who review stuff on their site. So while I was thinking about what to do this weekend, my feeble-minded brain started thinking about food. Like, where I should eat this weekend? Then I consulted Yelp to find the...
Comments / 0