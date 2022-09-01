ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

hhhistory.com

The Milton House--Wisconsin's Only Certified Stop on the Underground Railroad

Growing up in Wisconsin, I learned about the underground railroad in school, but I didn't realize that a strategic stopping point for escaped slaves was very near to my home. As the escaped slaves traveled farther and farther north, they needed assistance from abolitionists along the way to get to Canada. One stop along the route was a stagecoach inn in Wisconsin called the Milton House.
MILTON, WI
gleasonfamilyadventure.com

Things to Do in Janesville, WI

Have you ever gone somewhere without fully knowing what you will encounter? I came to Janesville, WI, on a hosted trip and was introduced to a beautiful place. It wasn’t just one thing that drew me in and captured my heart. I think it was like a puzzle; when all the pieces of the community fit together, it’s perfect. Words that came to mind as I explored this area and still reverberate are revitalized, strong, relaxing, inviting, and adventure.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com

Crash blocks traffic on East State Street

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash near downtown Rockford Saturday night blocked traffic. It happened at East State St. and Longwood St. around 9:456pm. Police had both streets blocked at the intersection. A black sedan was involved and has heavy front end damage. Right now, it’s not know what...
ROCKFORD, IL
captimes.com

Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
MADISON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Michels is running to ‘turn Madison upside down’

Now that the Wisconsin GOP has decided on the Trump-endorsed millionaire construction executive Tim Michels, our choice for Governor is clear. Do not elect someone who wants to turn the clock back on workers’ rights and is running to “turn Madison upside down.” Governor Tony Evers is a man of decency who is leading the fight for everything that we hold dear. This is no time for chaos. The Wisconsin legislature is still controlled by the do-nothing Republicans who have shown their disdain for working people and women’s rights – refusing to expand affordable health care, advocating for an 1849 law that criminalized abortion, saying no to sensible gun safety measures backed by strong majorities of people, and decimating voting rights and environmental protections that assure clean air and water for Wisconsinites. Gov. Tony Evers is the people’s champion, standing up to the GOP’s divisive agenda. Vote for Tony in November.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151

TOWN OF BRISTOL, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a vehicle struck a tree on U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Monday. All southbound lanes were closed for almost five hours. The scene was cleared around 7:45 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
BRISTOL, WI
captimes.com

Raemisch Farm plan to go before City Council again Tuesday

The Madison City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to rezone the property at 4150 Packers Ave., also known as Raemisch Farm, following the unanimous approval of the Plan Commission last Monday. The proposal is the latest rendition of several by St. Louis-based Green Street Development to build...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Food scraps soon to be accepted at Wednesday Dane County Farmers’ Markets

MADISON, Wis. — Local residents will have a new way to minimize their food waste starting next week with the launch of a new food scrap collection program at the Dane County Farmer’s Market. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 7, anyone with select food scraps can bring their waste to Wednesday markets throughout the month of September. The program comes as the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel owner passes torch

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Scuba and Snorkel shop owner passes the torch to new owners after nearly four decades in the business, as him and his wife plan for retirement to Florida. Dylan and Remy Johnson have owned Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel shop since 1984. The couple...
LOVES PARK, IL
100fmrockford.com

What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it

ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield liquor theft from Metro Market; suspect identified

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police say they have identified a man suspected of stealing liquor from the Metro Market on W. Bluemound Road on Friday, Sept. 2. Officials say the suspect selected and concealed several bottles of liquor in his waist band and left the store without paying for them.
BROOKFIELD, WI
WIFR

Bites of Beloit returns for third year

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - If you didn’t get your fill of foods from all the Labor Day weekend events and barbecues, no need to worry. You can go a little bit north to get great meals and great deals in Wisconsin’s gateway city. It’s the third year of ‘Bites of Beloit’ downtown restaurant week. The event goes Tuesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 11. During that time, you can enjoy a fixed price specialty menu at six different Beloit eateries with prices ranging from $14 to $40.
BELOIT, WI

