ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reserve, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

20-year-old man killed in fatal Lafourche crash

RACELAND, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop C is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Raceland Sunday morning. Police say 20-year-old Bailey Berrios was was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 and trailer south on Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street shortly after 3 a.m.. While on a right curve, Berrios crossed the center line and ran off the roadway where he hit a tree head-on.
RACELAND, LA
WWL

Man shot and killed in Algiers, Police say

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Algiers that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to a press release, the NOPD was notified around 2:30 p.m. and arrived at the intersection of Murl and Magellan Street to discover a man with a gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Reserve, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Reserve, LA
WWL

I-10 Eastbound in Kenner experiencing delays due to accidents

KENNER, La. — The I-10 Eastbound in Kenner was experiencing additional congestion and two right lanes near the Williams exit were blocked after it was closed earlier Saturday due to an overturned vehicle, according to Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley. Conley said that the I-10 Eastbound at Loyola in...
KENNER, LA
WWL

Mom furious as teen convicted of killing son will only serve 5 years

NEW ORLEANS — “This is my favorite picture of my son. I wear it every day,” Nekisha McGlothen said as she held up a necklace with her son’s photo on it. That necklace was ordered about two weeks after her son, Khyron Nellon, 15, was killed last August. He was shot on Iberville Street, not far from the French Quarter in New Orleans. Three other people were shot and injured.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverside Academy#Eyewitness News
WWL

Embattled ex-director of juvenile jail gets big payday as consultant for Orleans sheriff

NEW ORLEANS — The beginning of the end of Kyshun Webster’s tenure as the director of city’s juvenile jail was marked by accusations that he was rarely at the lockup, heavy-handed leadership when he was there, and numerous instances of violence, including the escape of four juveniles, who immediately carjacked a woman. The day after that escape, the city drafted a letter stating that he was fired.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Kidnapped New Orleans nun alive, in US Custody

NEW ORLEANS — A Marianite nun and Kenner native who was kidnapped from a west African mission site in April has been found alive, according to the Marianites of the Holy Cross. Sister Suellen Tennyson, 83, had served as a missionary in Burkina Faso since 2014. From an early...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Kenner nun found alive after being kidnapped on mission trip

NEW ORLEANS — Sister Suellen Tennyson has always served her community. As a Marianite nun she was a teacher and school principal, before becoming a missionary in West Africa, but on the night of April 4th this year, while on a mission trip armed men kidnapped her. Until tonight, her whereabouts and condition were unknown. Tuesday, a Mariante congregational leader says Sr. Suellen is alive and in US custody.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WWL

Woman is killed at New Orleans airport in tragic on-the-job accident

KENNER, La. — 26-year-old Jermani Thompson was working as a baggage handling supervisor Tuesday night. Her team was unloading a Frontier flight shortly before 10:30 p.m., when, according to her employer, Thompson's hair got tangled in the machinery of the belt loader. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Sheriff Susan Hutson's communications director terminated

NEW ORLEANS — Another member of Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson's team is gone. Communications Director Timothy David Ray has been terminated, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. “In an effort to continually operate with the highest ethical standards, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office self-reported and requested an...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Officials reflect on Former NOLA Mayor Moon Landrieu's legacy

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana and New Orleans officials remember former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu, who played a significant role in the diversity of city officials, and was a trailblazer in the Civil Rights Movement. Landrieu appointed some of the first Black city officials and was one of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy