Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
Related
20-year-old man killed in fatal Lafourche crash
RACELAND, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop C is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Raceland Sunday morning. Police say 20-year-old Bailey Berrios was was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 and trailer south on Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street shortly after 3 a.m.. While on a right curve, Berrios crossed the center line and ran off the roadway where he hit a tree head-on.
Man shot and killed in Algiers, Police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Algiers that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to a press release, the NOPD was notified around 2:30 p.m. and arrived at the intersection of Murl and Magellan Street to discover a man with a gunshot wound.
Harvey man guilty in killing of N.O. man trying to sell dirt bike through social marketplace
GRETNA, La. — A Harvey man was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of a man who was attempting to sell a dirt bike over a social media platform in March 2021. Jalen Harvey was found guilty by a Jefferson Parish jury after only about 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday night.
Police arrest janitor at St. John Parish school for locker room cameras
RESERVE, La. — A school janitor in St. John Parish was arrested on Tuesday for installing hidden cameras in the girl's locker room and bathroom. Two students at Riverside Academy in Reserve noticed the device and let school administration know. that 35-year-old janitor Blake Krueger drilled holes into the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I-10 Eastbound in Kenner experiencing delays due to accidents
KENNER, La. — The I-10 Eastbound in Kenner was experiencing additional congestion and two right lanes near the Williams exit were blocked after it was closed earlier Saturday due to an overturned vehicle, according to Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley. Conley said that the I-10 Eastbound at Loyola in...
City announces traffic and parking information related to Decadence Fest
NEW ORLEANS — City officials have announced parking and traffic impacts resulting from Southern Decadence Fest this weekend. Southern Decadence Fest will run through Sunday night. Due to the expectation of large crowds, the New Orleans Police Department will restrict traffic to ensure pedestrian safety. The NOPD has said...
Mom furious as teen convicted of killing son will only serve 5 years
NEW ORLEANS — “This is my favorite picture of my son. I wear it every day,” Nekisha McGlothen said as she held up a necklace with her son’s photo on it. That necklace was ordered about two weeks after her son, Khyron Nellon, 15, was killed last August. He was shot on Iberville Street, not far from the French Quarter in New Orleans. Three other people were shot and injured.
Parent's nightmare: Dad waited for teen daughter to come home from party: She never made it
NEW ORLEANS — A high school senior celebrated her 17th birthday and was killed two days later. Now, her family is pleading with whoever fired the fatal shot to come forward. According to NOPD, the teen was leaving a party Saturday night when someone started shooting. Haven Lodge was hit and she died at the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Embattled ex-director of juvenile jail gets big payday as consultant for Orleans sheriff
NEW ORLEANS — The beginning of the end of Kyshun Webster’s tenure as the director of city’s juvenile jail was marked by accusations that he was rarely at the lockup, heavy-handed leadership when he was there, and numerous instances of violence, including the escape of four juveniles, who immediately carjacked a woman. The day after that escape, the city drafted a letter stating that he was fired.
Heart attack victim at airport rescued by New Orleans cardiologist
NEW ORLEANS — A 70-year-old man was recovering from a heart attack on Thursday at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, almost a month after he was rescued at the airport by a local cardiologist and two others, according to a statement from the hospital. A California resident, Joseph...
Kidnapped New Orleans nun alive, in US Custody
NEW ORLEANS — A Marianite nun and Kenner native who was kidnapped from a west African mission site in April has been found alive, according to the Marianites of the Holy Cross. Sister Suellen Tennyson, 83, had served as a missionary in Burkina Faso since 2014. From an early...
Kenner nun found alive after being kidnapped on mission trip
NEW ORLEANS — Sister Suellen Tennyson has always served her community. As a Marianite nun she was a teacher and school principal, before becoming a missionary in West Africa, but on the night of April 4th this year, while on a mission trip armed men kidnapped her. Until tonight, her whereabouts and condition were unknown. Tuesday, a Mariante congregational leader says Sr. Suellen is alive and in US custody.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman is killed at New Orleans airport in tragic on-the-job accident
KENNER, La. — 26-year-old Jermani Thompson was working as a baggage handling supervisor Tuesday night. Her team was unloading a Frontier flight shortly before 10:30 p.m., when, according to her employer, Thompson's hair got tangled in the machinery of the belt loader. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Sheriff Susan Hutson's communications director terminated
NEW ORLEANS — Another member of Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson's team is gone. Communications Director Timothy David Ray has been terminated, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. “In an effort to continually operate with the highest ethical standards, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office self-reported and requested an...
Terrebonne Parish Employee who ran supply distribution in Houma reflects on year since Ida
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — 35 long days. That’s how long Roddy Lerille found himself living at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, managing the bayou’s supplies for survival, after Hurricane Ida tore his home parish apart. All parish employees have specific emergency posts to help when a hurricane or...
Man died in sweltering senior apartment after Hurricane Ida, family still searching for answers
NEW ORLEANS — After Hurricane Ida, five people living in senior apartments in New Orleans died in the sweltering heat. Some didn't have enough food or water and were stuck on upper floors. One year later, one family is still looking for answers. The Archdiocese of New Orleans runs...
Officials reflect on Former NOLA Mayor Moon Landrieu's legacy
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana and New Orleans officials remember former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu, who played a significant role in the diversity of city officials, and was a trailblazer in the Civil Rights Movement. Landrieu appointed some of the first Black city officials and was one of the...
Commercial vehicles must use tarps in Jefferson Parish per new rule
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish announced on Thursday that they will enforce tarps on top of commercial vehicle loads. This rule applies to all cargo trucks that pass through the parish when traveling to local landfills. Parish officials said drivers that do not cover their cargo will be...
Former New Orleans Mayor, Patriarch of Louisiana political dynasty, Moon Landrieu dies
NEW ORLEANS — Moon Landrieu, the two-term mayor of New Orleans who ushered in an era of integration and revitalization of city government in the 1970s and fathered a political dynasty that includes a mayor and U.S. Senator, died Monday morning, his family told WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos. He was 92.
Man killed after shooting in broad daylight in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in Central City that left one man dead. Police responded to a call at 1:23 p.m. on South Johnson Street where they found the victim lying on the sidewalk, shot multiple times. When EMS arrived, he was pronounced dead on...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0