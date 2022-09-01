ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Rammstein blasts into Soldier Field for fiery performance

CHICAGO - It's a spectacle that draws fans from around the globe, and this Saturday, Rammstein is blasting into Soldier Field for an unforgettable performance. The German rock band founded in 1994 is known for its pyrotechnic displays, but seldom plays in the United States. "The show is designed to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fitness Friday: Pickleball-mania taking the world by storm

This weekend, the world's best professional pickleball players will be in Highland Park for the Association of Pickleball Professionals Chicago Open. FOX 32's Anita Blanton takes a swing at the sport that's taking the world by storm, with APP Tour founder and Libertyville native Ken Herrmann.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side, nobody in custody: police

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Shortly after noon, police say the man was outside in the 800 block of North Central Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was struck in the left leg, police said. He was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in the head while in car on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Irving Park Sunday night. At about 11:42 p.m., a 41-year-old man was in an argument with a woman in his vehicle in the 4500 block of West Cornelia when someone fired shots. The man was shot in the head, and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him. The offenders had...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police investigate series of armed robberies in Englewood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a series of armed robberies that occurred in July and August. In each incident, a victim would go to a location to purchase a motorbike or ATV, and the offenders would approach the victim while displaying a black handgun. The offenders...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in the back in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the back Monday in Roseland. At about 3:39 a.m., a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 9600 block of South Calumet when a black Jeep approached and someone unknown fired shots at him. The man was shot in the lower back,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

WOOGMS parade returns to Lake View for 60th year

CHICAGO - Call it a unique, or weird, tradition. Call it, "WOOGMS." The parade on the North Side, where everybody marches and nobody watches, returns Labor Day. WOOGMS stands for Wellington Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society. So, how did WOOGMS get its start?. Back in 1963, a man named Al...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place. At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan

CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: Man, 27, found on ground with gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Englewood Sunday night. At about 9:54 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of South Seeley. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man laying on the ground with...
CHICAGO, IL

