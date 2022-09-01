WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily Game
4-2-6
(four, two, six)
Hit 5
09-10-16-17-30
(nine, ten, sixteen, seventeen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Keno
01-06-10-14-15-19-22-23-25-29-31-36-47-49-50-51-55-56-64-66
(one, six, ten, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-six)
Lotto
06-11-20-26-34-39
(six, eleven, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000
Match 4
01-02-21-24
(one, two, twenty-one, twenty-four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000
Powerball
07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(seven, eight, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $148,000,000
