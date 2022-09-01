Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox47.com
Evers visits students in Beloit on second day of classes
BELOIT, Wis. — Students at Merrill Elementary School in Beloit had a special visitor on Friday: Gov. Tony Evers. The governor visited students to see how they’re getting acclimated to the new school year. Classes in the School District of Beloit began on Thursday. During the visit, Evers...
fox47.com
No. 6 Wisconsin closes out weekend with sweep of High Point
MADISON, Wis. -- The 6th ranked Badgers finished out the weekend with a sweep of High Point Sunday afternoon. Leading the way once again was sophomore Sarah Franklin with 14 kills, with Devyn Robinson right behind with 11. Badgers travel to Kentucky for a Top-25 showdown with the 16th ranked...
fox47.com
A planned heist: Torchio's pick-six sparks Badgers blowout win
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin needed a spark Saturday night and that's where John Torchio entered the picture. Late in the first quarter, the senior safety picked off a pass and returned it for 100 yards for the Badgers first touchdown of the night. That interception return set a record for the longest pick-six in school history, but the best part? He planned it.
fox47.com
Parents of 11-month-old who died from overdose last year arrested, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. — The parents of an 11-month-old child who died last summer from an overdose were arrested Friday on child neglect charges, the Madison Police Department said. In an incident report, police said the 32-year-old woman and 25-year-old man each face a tentative felony charge of neglecting a child (exposure to a controlled substance/drug abuse leading to death) as a party to a crime.
Comments / 0