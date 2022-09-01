MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin needed a spark Saturday night and that's where John Torchio entered the picture. Late in the first quarter, the senior safety picked off a pass and returned it for 100 yards for the Badgers first touchdown of the night. That interception return set a record for the longest pick-six in school history, but the best part? He planned it.

