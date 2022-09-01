ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, GA

Comments / 5

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

Stella was rescued after being abandoned in a parking lot at just 6 weeks old and adopted by a family from the Humane Society of Cobb County. She and the family's newborn baby have grown up together. Twelve years later, they're still the best of friends.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB-TV Atlanta

Deputy stabbed in the neck at Fulton County jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to reports, a deputy was stabbed at the Fulton County jail. Channel 2 Action News is headed to Grady Hospital to gather more details. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cancer-battling 6-year-old becomes Woodstock's newest recruit

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - The streets of Woodstock aren't ready for the police department's newest recruit. Chief Robert Jones of the Woodstock Police Department swore in 6-year-old Ezra King as a junior officer ahead of his biggest challenge yet. At just 18 months-old, Ezra was diagnosed with cancer. According to a...
WOODSTOCK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paulding County, GA
Government
County
Paulding County, GA
Paulding County, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies asking for help in search for missing Gilmer County man

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Gilmer County deputies are searching for a missing 38-year-old man last seen on Saturday. Officials with the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for 38-year-old Christopher Mays. According to investigators, Mays was last seen on Sept. 3 at around 6:30 p.m. walking in the...
GILMER COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Peeping Tom suspect caught outside window of Clayton County apartment

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police say a suspected Peeping Tom is under arrest after he was caught in the act outside his victim's home. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 1, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person at an apartment on the 500 block of Garden Lake Drive in Riverdale, Georgia.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Overdose#Drug Addiction#Xanax
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead with stab wound at Suwanee home, police say

SUWANEE, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say a man was found dead with a stab wound Monday morning at a home in a Suwanee. Officers were called before noon to Ridge Oak Drive where the body was discovered. According to investigators, the man was found dead in the front...
SUWANEE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
northgwinnettvoice.com

Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Conyers church providing free groceries to 1,000 families

CONYERS, Ga - A church in Conyers will pay it forward to their neighbors with a Labor Day weekend grocery giveaway. Excel Church is giving away groceries to more than 1,000 families for free. The giveaway starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and continues until noon at 1151 Flat Shoals...
CONYERS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Investigators determining cause of death of man found in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to figure out what led to a person found dead on Saturday evening. Police went to 2316 Pine Heights Drive and found a man dead there. The cause of death will be determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner. Police also did not identify...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy