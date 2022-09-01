Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Stella was rescued after being abandoned in a parking lot at just 6 weeks old and adopted by a family from the Humane Society of Cobb County. She and the family's newborn baby have grown up together. Twelve years later, they're still the best of friends.
WSB-TV Atlanta
Deputy stabbed in the neck at Fulton County jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to reports, a deputy was stabbed at the Fulton County jail. Channel 2 Action News is headed to Grady Hospital to gather more details. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
fox5atlanta.com
Cancer-battling 6-year-old becomes Woodstock's newest recruit
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - The streets of Woodstock aren't ready for the police department's newest recruit. Chief Robert Jones of the Woodstock Police Department swore in 6-year-old Ezra King as a junior officer ahead of his biggest challenge yet. At just 18 months-old, Ezra was diagnosed with cancer. According to a...
WBKO
Family of boy with autism requests cards from strangers for his 9th birthday
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia family celebrating an 8-year-old autistic boy’s birthday is asking for people to send him birthday cards after no one showed up to his party last year. When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A deputy is recovering in the hospital after officials say he was stabbed multiple times by a detainee at the Fulton County Jail Monday morning. Officials say the attack happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Fulton County Jail on the 900 block of Rice Street. According...
fox5atlanta.com
Douglas County band prepare for big Thanksgiving performance
The Mighty Marching Jaguars have gained a reputation in Douglas County for their high energy performances and great sound. Now their next stop is performing at the 2022 Chicago Thanksgiving Parade.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies asking for help in search for missing Gilmer County man
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Gilmer County deputies are searching for a missing 38-year-old man last seen on Saturday. Officials with the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for 38-year-old Christopher Mays. According to investigators, Mays was last seen on Sept. 3 at around 6:30 p.m. walking in the...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Peeping Tom suspect caught outside window of Clayton County apartment
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police say a suspected Peeping Tom is under arrest after he was caught in the act outside his victim's home. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 1, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person at an apartment on the 500 block of Garden Lake Drive in Riverdale, Georgia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead with stab wound at Suwanee home, police say
SUWANEE, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say a man was found dead with a stab wound Monday morning at a home in a Suwanee. Officers were called before noon to Ridge Oak Drive where the body was discovered. According to investigators, the man was found dead in the front...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County SWAT arrest armed man who held 11-year-old daughter hostage, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County said no one was hurt when an armed man barricaded himself inside an Ellenwood home on Saturday night with his 11-year-old daughter inside. A SWAT team got the girl out and arrested the unidentified man. Police arrested the man and took him...
Gwinnett homicide investigators respond to Suwanee home
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating after a dead man’s body was found in front of a home on Ridge Oak...
CBS 46
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. He has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now his mom and aunt are asking Georgians to step up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northgwinnettvoice.com
Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
fox5atlanta.com
Conyers church providing free groceries to 1,000 families
CONYERS, Ga - A church in Conyers will pay it forward to their neighbors with a Labor Day weekend grocery giveaway. Excel Church is giving away groceries to more than 1,000 families for free. The giveaway starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and continues until noon at 1151 Flat Shoals...
1 Woman Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County. The crash occurred around a mile from the Alabama-Georgia line on County Road 126 at 1:10 a.m. A 2007 Chevy Suburban driven by a female failed to [..]
SWAT standoff at Henry County hotel ends peacefully
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers arrested 30-year-old Jamil Gray after authorities said he barricaded himself into a room at the Home 2 Suites in McDonough on Mill Road. Police said he was wanted on suspicion of murder in Stockbridge following a shooting at a gas station on...
fox5atlanta.com
Man hospitalized when traffic stop 'escalated' to officer-involved shooting, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a deputy shot a man trying to escape a traffic stop on Saturday night. The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road. Officials said a deputy was conducting a traffic stop on a motorcycle that was speeding. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Man in Henry County hotel standoff wanted for gas station murder, shooting homeless man, deputies say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The man cornered and arrested by a SWAT team in Henry County on Friday night was wanted for a murder at a Stockbridge gas station and a separate shooting involving a homeless man, law enforcement said. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators tracked 30-year-old Jamil...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators determining cause of death of man found in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to figure out what led to a person found dead on Saturday evening. Police went to 2316 Pine Heights Drive and found a man dead there. The cause of death will be determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner. Police also did not identify...
11-Month-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Rockmart (Rockmart, GA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash involving an eleven-month-old. The accident involving a tractor on private property in Rockmart was reported shortly after 6:00 p.m. It is unclear what caused the crash. The 11-year-old [..]
Comments / 5