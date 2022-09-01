ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

uptownmessenger.com

Police blotter: Woman carjacked; 68-year-old stabbed, struck and robbed

A carjacking, a purse snatching and a robbery were reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the holiday weekend. The armed carjacking occurred Sunday (Sept. 4) morning at Earhart and South Claiborne Avenue, near the freeway interchange. A woman, 32, was getting in her car just before 10:30 a.m. when a gunman...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
WWL-TV

One dead after a pair of midday Ninth Ward shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating two Ninth Ward shootings, one of which resulted in a male victim's death. Police say they received a call of a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound in the 800 block of Tricou Street shortly before noon Sunday. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Police blotter: Stabbing, shooting, carjacking in Gentilly over the weekend

The New Orleans Police Department reported a stabbing, a shooting and an attempted carjacking on Gentilly streets during the holiday weekend. A stabbing occurred mid-day on Sunday (Sept. 3) at Hamburg and LaFreniere streets. At about 1:50 p.m., the victim was stabbed multiple times by a stranger, police said. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Latoya Cantrell
Marc Morial
John Linder
fox8live.com

Public demands response to violent crime surge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the past week, the NOPD investigated more than 10 homicides bringing the total murder count to 198 so far this year. “Carjackings are up 7 percent and armed robberies are up 42 percent,” says Rafael Goyeneche. Rafael Goyeneche of the Metropolitan Crime Commission says...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man shot and killed in Algiers, Police say

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Algiers that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to a press release, the NOPD was notified around 2:30 p.m. and arrived at the intersection of Murl and Magellan Street to discover a man with a gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Officials reflect on Former NOLA Mayor Moon Landrieu's legacy

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana and New Orleans officials remember former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu, who played a significant role in the diversity of city officials, and was a trailblazer in the Civil Rights Movement. Landrieu appointed some of the first Black city officials and was one of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette injured in car crash

NEW ORLEANS — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette is expected to be back at work on Tuesday after she was injured in a car crash over the weekend when another driver ran a stop sign. Police say Perrette was riding in a car with two friends on Sunday around 1...
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

NOPD searching for mother, child in a parental kidnapping case

Police in New Orleans are asking for help to find a mother and child who fled the state in a parental kidnapping case. Kansas City, Missouri, police shared a bulletin from authorities in New Orleans looking for LaQuanta Joseph and her son, 5-year-old Vernon Willis Jr. Police in New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Orleans Parish Man Charged with Tax Crime

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that JOEY J. STEVENSON, age 40, from New Orleans, was charged on September 1, 2022 with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc. The grand...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
