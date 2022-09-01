Read full article on original website
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
Shooting in Lower 9th Ward Sunday leaves man dead
Officers say they responded to the 800 block of Tricou St. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
NOPD search for suspect in Friday Gentilly shooting, victim hospitalized
Just after 6 p.m., the NOPD says the suspect allegedly shot a man in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue and left the scene.
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: Woman carjacked; 68-year-old stabbed, struck and robbed
A carjacking, a purse snatching and a robbery were reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the holiday weekend. The armed carjacking occurred Sunday (Sept. 4) morning at Earhart and South Claiborne Avenue, near the freeway interchange. A woman, 32, was getting in her car just before 10:30 a.m. when a gunman...
Shooting on I-10 East Saturday night leaves man hospitalized
The New Orleans Police Department says officers were originally responding to the scene as an accident.
WWL
New Orleans Police investigating fatal traffic crash in Elysian Fields
NEW ORLEANS — A bicyclist died after he lost control of his bike and fell onto Elysian Fields Avenue where he was struck by traffic Monday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. The NOPD said that the man was riding his bike on the northbound sidewalk near the...
WWL-TV
One dead after a pair of midday Ninth Ward shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating two Ninth Ward shootings, one of which resulted in a male victim's death. Police say they received a call of a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound in the 800 block of Tricou Street shortly before noon Sunday. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.
gentillymessenger.com
Police blotter: Stabbing, shooting, carjacking in Gentilly over the weekend
The New Orleans Police Department reported a stabbing, a shooting and an attempted carjacking on Gentilly streets during the holiday weekend. A stabbing occurred mid-day on Sunday (Sept. 3) at Hamburg and LaFreniere streets. At about 1:50 p.m., the victim was stabbed multiple times by a stranger, police said. The...
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in Behrman section of Algiers, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the Behrman area of Algiers, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police learned of the shooting at 2:32 p.m. at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where police said he died within an hour.
Warehouse District stabbing left woman hospitalized, suspects location unknown
The suspect left the scene soon after and the woman was taken to the hospital by EMS.
fox8live.com
Public demands response to violent crime surge
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the past week, the NOPD investigated more than 10 homicides bringing the total murder count to 198 so far this year. “Carjackings are up 7 percent and armed robberies are up 42 percent,” says Rafael Goyeneche. Rafael Goyeneche of the Metropolitan Crime Commission says...
Man shot, killed in Algiers Saturday, near Magellan street
Just after 2:30, the NOPD responded to the scene where they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound.
New consulting team comes to NOPD armed with an 88-page plan
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson have been hammered for months to come up with a plan to address the city’s spike in crime and shrinking police department. They reached out to two former New York City top cops for help.
NOPD searches for suspect and victims vehicle in Mid-City carjacking
According to the NOPD, the incident happened on August 31, in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue.
Man shot and killed in Algiers, Police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Algiers that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to a press release, the NOPD was notified around 2:30 p.m. and arrived at the intersection of Murl and Magellan Street to discover a man with a gunshot wound.
Officials reflect on Former NOLA Mayor Moon Landrieu's legacy
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana and New Orleans officials remember former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu, who played a significant role in the diversity of city officials, and was a trailblazer in the Civil Rights Movement. Landrieu appointed some of the first Black city officials and was one of the...
fox8live.com
‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette injured in car crash
NEW ORLEANS — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette is expected to be back at work on Tuesday after she was injured in a car crash over the weekend when another driver ran a stop sign. Police say Perrette was riding in a car with two friends on Sunday around 1...
Shooting turned homicide stuns Westbank
It began as a shooting has been upgraded to a homicide on the Westbank. The incident occurred near the intersection of Murl and Magellan Streets around 2:30 this afternoon.
WDSU
NOPD searching for mother, child in a parental kidnapping case
Police in New Orleans are asking for help to find a mother and child who fled the state in a parental kidnapping case. Kansas City, Missouri, police shared a bulletin from authorities in New Orleans looking for LaQuanta Joseph and her son, 5-year-old Vernon Willis Jr. Police in New Orleans...
L'Observateur
Orleans Parish Man Charged with Tax Crime
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that JOEY J. STEVENSON, age 40, from New Orleans, was charged on September 1, 2022 with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc. The grand...
WWL
