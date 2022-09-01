Man and woman found dead on a sidewalk in Brickell. Police say it may be a murder-suicide

A Pennsylvania woman trying to run away from a past lover by coming to South Florida was killed by him Wednesday night after he followed her down the east coast, police said. He then turned the gun on himself ending his life.

Dumuta Szerika, 49, came to Miami with her teen son to stay with her daughter in order to get away from Coclea Gheorghe Cristian, Miami Police said.

Szerika and Cristian, 48, were in a romantic relationship for about two years. They both lived in Pennsylvania, but police say Cristian followed Szerika down to Florida to try to rekindle things between them.

In a confrontation between the two near a luxury apartment complex in Brickell, Szerika refused to rekindle things at which point Cristian shot her and then turned the gun on himself, police said.

Around 9:20 p.m., Miami police received several calls about the shooting outside SOMA at Brickell, 145 SW 13th.

One neighbor told the Miami Herald she saw two bodies outside after hearing a pop and subsequent screams.

Officers found Szerika and Cristian dead on the sidewalk when they arrived.

The pair did not have a history of domestic violence in their relationship, police said. However, detectives are still looking into their background and history.