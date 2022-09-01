ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Man drowns in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) - A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor called...
BOULDER CITY, NV
'Family of thieves,' cheap gas, a Phoenix Police shootout: this week's top stories

From a family who is reportedly involved in a string of "distraction jewelry thefts" in California, an Apache Junction man accused of being found with nearly a dozen stolen vehicles, to a Phoenix Police shootout that ended with three dead and several others, including officers, injured – this was a busy week for crime in Arizona and across the U.S.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona troopers find 46 pounds of fentanyl during I-10 traffic stop

RED ROCK, Ariz. - Arizona troopers seized 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, officials announced. Authorities pulled over a Volkswagen Jetta on Aug. 24 on I-10 near Red Rock for unspecified "moving violations." "During the traffic stop, the trooper observed...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Sunken steamboat exposed once again after drought in Missouri River

A steamboat that sunk in the Missouri River in 1870 has been exposed again after a recent drought in South Dakota. The Missouri National Recreation Center posted on its Facebook that the vessel, North Alabama, sank after she hit a snag and ended up at the bottom of the "Mighty Mo."
Phoenix area family gets new pool fence

Just in time for the Labor Day weekend, a family in need now has a new pool fence, which will help make their home just a bit safer. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
