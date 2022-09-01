Read full article on original website
Man drowns in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) - A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor called...
'Family of thieves,' cheap gas, a Phoenix Police shootout: this week's top stories
From a family who is reportedly involved in a string of "distraction jewelry thefts" in California, an Apache Junction man accused of being found with nearly a dozen stolen vehicles, to a Phoenix Police shootout that ended with three dead and several others, including officers, injured – this was a busy week for crime in Arizona and across the U.S.
Shooting and brawl at Minnesota State Fair triggers mass crowd panic, exodus, and early closure
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A person was shot during a brawl in the Midway section of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night, triggering a mass panic and chaotic crowd rushing out of the area, resulting in the early closure of the fairgrounds. The Minnesota State Fair Police Department...
Arizona troopers find 46 pounds of fentanyl during I-10 traffic stop
RED ROCK, Ariz. - Arizona troopers seized 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, officials announced. Authorities pulled over a Volkswagen Jetta on Aug. 24 on I-10 near Red Rock for unspecified "moving violations." "During the traffic stop, the trooper observed...
DUI task force across Arizona works to keep impaired drivers off the road Labor Day weekend
The task force is a collaboration between law enforcement agencies across Arizona. They warn that task force officers will contact and arrest drivers who decide to drive while impaired. The best choice you can make this holiday weekend is to pre-arrange a designated driver or use a rideshare service.
Sunken steamboat exposed once again after drought in Missouri River
A steamboat that sunk in the Missouri River in 1870 has been exposed again after a recent drought in South Dakota. The Missouri National Recreation Center posted on its Facebook that the vessel, North Alabama, sank after she hit a snag and ended up at the bottom of the "Mighty Mo."
St. Paul man files class action lawsuit over Kia theft vulnerability
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man who had his Kia stolen in August has filed a federal class action lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai Motors over an exploit that makes those vehicles more susceptible to being stolen. The lawsuit was filed Friday by LaShaun Johnson after...
Celebrate National Wildlife Day with Sonoran Desert tortoises
Sept. 4 is National Wildlife Day, so we're checking out the Sonoran Desert tortoises that spend their days digging shelter burrows. The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy says it regularly monitors these desert-dwellers.
'Michael Myers' spotted at Florida beach during Labor Day weekend
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A man dressed up as horror icon Michael Myers was spotted strolling along a beach in Florida during the Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter says he was at Panama City Beach early Sunday morning when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building. Despite his...
Phoenix area family gets new pool fence
Just in time for the Labor Day weekend, a family in need now has a new pool fence, which will help make their home just a bit safer. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Artemis l to liftoff from Florida's Space Coast on historic mission around the moon
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - All eyes are on Florida's Space Coast to see history in the making Saturday as NASA attempts to launch a mega moon rocket on a mission that will orbit the moon and return back to Earth. The 2-hour launch window for the second attempt of...
Monsoon 2022: Massive dust storm blows through parts of Phoenix area
Almost 24 hours after a late night storm, parts of the East Valley felt the power of the monsoon once again, as a storm brought a big wall of dust to the area. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
